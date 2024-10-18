Anzeige
Freitag, 18.10.2024
WKN: A3DG7J | ISIN: CA65344U1012 | Ticker-Symbol: J6D
18.10.24
08:05 Uhr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.10.2024 00:18 Uhr
Nexus Industrial REIT Announces Third Quarter Results Date, and November and December Distributions

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexus Industrial REIT ("Nexus" or the "REIT") (TSX: NXR.UN) announced today that it intends to release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, before the opening of the TSX on November 12, 2024.

Management of the REIT will host a conference call at 10:00 AM Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday November 12, 2024, to review the financial results and operations.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 647-484-8814 or 1-844-763-8274 (toll free in Canada and the US) at least five minutes prior to the start time and ask to join the Nexus Industrial REIT conference call.

A recording of the conference call will be available until December 12, 2024. To access the recording, please dial 1-412-317-0088 or 1-855-669-9658 (toll free in Canada and the US) and enter access code 7467865.

November and December Distributions

The REIT will make a cash distribution in the amount of $0.05333 per unit, representing $0.64 per unit on an annualized basis, payable December 13, 2024, to unitholders of record as of November 29, 2024.

The REIT will also make a cash distribution in the amount of $0.05333 per unit, representing $0.64 per unit on an annualized basis, payable January 15, 2025, to unitholders of record as of December 31, 2024.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition of industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets in Canada and the ownership and management of its portfolio of properties. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 111 properties (including one properties held for development in which the REIT has an 80% interest) comprising approximately 13.0 million square feet of gross leasable area. The REIT has approximately 94,159,000 voting units issued and outstanding, including approximately 70,749,000 REIT Units and approximately 23,410,000 Class B LP Units of subsidiary limited partnerships of Nexus, which are convertible to REIT Units on a one-to-one basis.

For further information please contact:

Kelly C. Hanczyk, CEO at (416) 906-2379; or
Mike Rawle, CFO at (647) 823-1381.


