

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The pound rose to a 2-1/2-year high of 0.8295 against the euro and nearly a 3-month high of 196.06 against the yen, from early lows of 0.8328 and 195.04, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc and the U.S. dollar, the pound advanced to nearly a 3-week high of 1.1320 and a 2-day high of 1.3072 from early lows of 1.1269 and 1.3011, respectively.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.81 against the euro, 200.00 against the yen, 1.15 against the franc and 1.35 against the greenback.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News