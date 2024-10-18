Race to the Top: Bybit Adds $1 Million to WSOT 2024 Prize Pool - Final Days to Register!

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, makes another statement in rewarding excellence in trading. The exchange has added 1,000,000 USDT for top performing squads in the World Series of Trading (WSOT). This latest boost will reward 27 additional teams on the Squad Leaderboard and Regional Squad Leaderboards, giving more squads a better chance to claim exclusive rewards up to 10% of the total WSOT prize pool.

From now to Oct. 31, 10AM UTC, the best performing squads may get a head start in their race to unlock a 1,000,000 USDT prize pool. The prestigious prizes are reserved for elite players for a limited time only. Expanding the rewards spectrum for extraordinary yield seekers outside of the top ten and top three lists, the freshly unlocked prize pool gives more high-performing teams their due recognition, and a chance to secure bigger awards.

New Booster Prize Pool Breakdown

1.Squad Leaderboard by PnL(%)

Ranks 11-20: 21,000 USDT per squad

per squad Ranks 21-30: 16,000 USDT per squad

2.Regional Squad Leaderboards by PnL(%)

Ranks 4-10 in each region: 10,000 USDT per squad

WSOT 2024: Higher Stakes, Bigger Rewards

Squads leading the competition now face even higher stakes. The last ones standing in top positions throughout the remaining days stand to earn significantly more, thanks to the expanded prize structure.

Since its launch, WSOT has become the premier crypto trading competition, with one breakout year after another. In 2024, the total prize pool increased by 2,000,000 USDT, reaching a record 10,000,000 USDT, making WSOT not only the longest running competition of its kind in crypto, but also the most rewarding rendition by far. With 13 days remaining in the competition period of WSOT, over 70,000 participants have already unlocked more than 60% of the total pool as of Oct. 18.

Final registration for WSOT 2024 closes in two days. Sign up for crypto's flagship trading competition for a chance to claim a share of the 10,000,000 USDT prize pool: WSOT 2024 .

Bybit / TheCryptoArk / WSOT2024

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 50 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2534444/Race_Top_Bybit_Adds__1_Million_WSOT_2024_Prize_Pool.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/race-to-the-top-bybit-adds-1-million-to-wsot-2024-prize-pool--final-days-to-register-302280264.html