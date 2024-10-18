

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $532 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $623 million, or $0.91 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Fifth Third Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $532 Mln. vs. $623 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.78 vs. $0.91 last year.



