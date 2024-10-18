Anzeige
Die 3-Milliarden-Dollar-Frage: Wird Foremost das nächste Denison?
18.10.2024
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 18

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 17 October 2024 were:

205.09c Capital only USD (cents)
157.80p Capital only Sterling (pence)
211.62c Including current year income USD (cents)
162.82p Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the buyback of 51,884,770 treasury shares on 31st March 2021, the Company has 241,822,801 Ordinary Shares in issue, including 52,497,053 which are held in Treasury.


