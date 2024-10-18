Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) today announced that members of the Company's senior management team will participate in the following investor conferences in November and December 2024:

Goldman Sachs APAC Healthcare Corporate Day 2024

Time: November 5-8, 2024

Location: Hong Kong, Hong Kong

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat: Tuesday, November 19, 2024,1:30 p.m. GT

Location: Aldwych, London

Citi's 2024 Global Healthcare Conference

Time: December 3-5, 2024

Location: Miami, Florida

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) is an innovative, research-based, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company based in China and the United States. We are focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative products that address medical conditions with significant unmet needs in the areas of oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and infectious disease. Our goal is to leverage our competencies and resources to positively impact human health in China and worldwide.

For additional information about Zai Lab, please visit www.zailaboratory.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/ZaiLab_Global.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241018377166/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Christine Chiou Lina Zhang

+1 (917) 886-6929 +86 136 8257 6943

christine.chiou1@zailaboratory.com lina.zhang@zailaboratory.com

Media:

Shaun Maccoun Xiaoyu Chen

+1 (415) 317-7255 +86 185 0015 5011

shaun.maccoun@zailaboratory.com xiaoyu.chen@zailaboratory.com