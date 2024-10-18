Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 September 2024
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 18
Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Monthly Portfolio Update
As at 30 September 2024, the Net Assets of the Company were £106,544,328.
Portfolio Holdings as at 30 September 2024
|Rank
|Company
|Sector
|Country of Incorporation
|% of Net Assets
|1
|Templeton European Long-Short Equity Fund
|Financials
|Cayman Islands
|13.5
|2
|AVI Japan Special Situations Fund*
|Financials
|Japan
|8.0
|3
|Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp**
|Financials
|Luxembourg
|7.0
|4
|Unilever
|Consumer Staples
|United Kingdom
|3.5
|5
|TotalEnergies
|Energy
|France
|3.2
|6
|Alibaba
|Consumer Discretionary
|Hong Kong
|3.0
|7
|Qinetiq
|Industrials
|United Kingdom
|2.5
|8
|Tesco
|Consumer Staples
|United Kingdom
|2.4
|9
|Lloyds Banking
|Financials
|United Kingdom
|2.4
|10
|ENI
|Energy
|Italy
|2.3
|11
|Imperial Brands
|Consumer Staples
|United Kingdom
|2.3
|12
|Jet2
|Industrials
|United Kingdom
|2.2
|13
|Orange
|Communication Services
|France
|2.1
|14
|Samsung Electronics
|Information Technology
|South Korea
|2.1
|15
|Dassault Aviation
|Industrials
|France
|2.0
|16
|RTX
|Industrials
|United States
|1.9
|17
|Sanofi
|Health Care
|France
|1.9
|18
|General Dynamics
|Industrials
|United States
|1.8
|19
|Panasonic
|Consumer Discretionary
|Japan
|1.6
|20
|Verizon Communications
|Communication Services
|United States
|1.5
|21
|Intel
|Information Technology
|United States
|1.3
|22
|Whitbread
|Consumer Discretionary
|United Kingdom
|1.1
|23
|Breedon Group
|Materials
|United Kingdom
|1.1
|Total equity investments
|70.7
|Cash and other net assets
|29.3
|Net assets
|100.0
* Sub-Fund of Gateway UCITS Funds PLC
**Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership
Geographical Distribution as at 30 September 2024
|% of Net Assets
|Europe: Long-Short Fund
|13.5
|Europe ex UK
|11.5
|United Kingdom
|17.5
|Americas: Private Equity Fund
|7.0
|Americas: Direct Equities
|6.5
|Japan
|9.6
|Asia Pacific ex Japan
|5.1
|Cash and other net assets
|29.3
|100.0
Sector Distribution as at 30 September 2024
|% of Net Assets
|Financials: Long-Short Fund
|13.5
|Financials: Japan Fund
|8.0
|Financials: Private Equity Fund
|7.0
|Financials: Direct Equities
|2.4
|Total Financials
|30.9
|Industrials
|10.4
|Consumer Staples
|8.2
|Consumer Discretionary
|5.7
|Energy
|5.5
|Communication Services
|3.6
|Information Technology
|3.4
|Health Care
|1.9
|Materials
|1.1
|Cash and other net assets
|29.3
|100.0
The geographical distribution is based on each investment's principal stock exchange listing or domicile, except in instances where this would not give a proper indication of where its activities predominate.
The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com
For further information please contact:
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
Telephone: 0131 378 0500
18 October 2024