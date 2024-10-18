Anzeige
PR Newswire
18.10.2024 13:16 Uhr
Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 September 2024

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 18

Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Monthly Portfolio Update

As at 30 September 2024, the Net Assets of the Company were £106,544,328.

Portfolio Holdings as at 30 September 2024

RankCompanySectorCountry of Incorporation% of Net Assets
1Templeton European Long-Short Equity FundFinancialsCayman Islands13.5
2AVI Japan Special Situations Fund*FinancialsJapan8.0
3Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp**FinancialsLuxembourg7.0
4UnileverConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom3.5
5TotalEnergiesEnergyFrance3.2
6AlibabaConsumer DiscretionaryHong Kong3.0
7QinetiqIndustrialsUnited Kingdom2.5
8TescoConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom2.4
9Lloyds BankingFinancialsUnited Kingdom2.4
10ENI EnergyItaly2.3
11Imperial BrandsConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom2.3
12Jet2IndustrialsUnited Kingdom2.2
13OrangeCommunication ServicesFrance2.1
14Samsung ElectronicsInformation TechnologySouth Korea2.1
15Dassault AviationIndustrialsFrance2.0
16RTXIndustrialsUnited States1.9
17SanofiHealth CareFrance1.9
18General DynamicsIndustrialsUnited States1.8
19PanasonicConsumer DiscretionaryJapan1.6
20Verizon CommunicationsCommunication ServicesUnited States1.5
21IntelInformation TechnologyUnited States1.3
22WhitbreadConsumer DiscretionaryUnited Kingdom1.1
23Breedon GroupMaterialsUnited Kingdom1.1
Total equity investments70.7
Cash and other net assets29.3
Net assets100.0

* Sub-Fund of Gateway UCITS Funds PLC

**Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership

Geographical Distribution as at 30 September 2024

% of Net Assets
Europe: Long-Short Fund13.5
Europe ex UK11.5
United Kingdom17.5
Americas: Private Equity Fund7.0
Americas: Direct Equities6.5
Japan9.6
Asia Pacific ex Japan5.1
Cash and other net assets29.3
100.0

Sector Distribution as at 30 September 2024

% of Net Assets
Financials: Long-Short Fund13.5
Financials: Japan Fund8.0
Financials: Private Equity Fund7.0
Financials: Direct Equities2.4
Total Financials30.9
Industrials10.4
Consumer Staples8.2
Consumer Discretionary5.7
Energy5.5
Communication Services3.6
Information Technology3.4
Health Care1.9
Materials1.1
Cash and other net assets29.3
100.0

The geographical distribution is based on each investment's principal stock exchange listing or domicile, except in instances where this would not give a proper indication of where its activities predominate.

The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com

For further information please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Telephone: 0131 378 0500

18 October 2024


