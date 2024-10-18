Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 September 2024

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 18

Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Monthly Portfolio Update

As at 30 September 2024, the Net Assets of the Company were £106,544,328.

Portfolio Holdings as at 30 September 2024

Rank Company Sector Country of Incorporation % of Net Assets 1 Templeton European Long-Short Equity Fund Financials Cayman Islands 13.5 2 AVI Japan Special Situations Fund* Financials Japan 8.0 3 Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp** Financials Luxembourg 7.0 4 Unilever Consumer Staples United Kingdom 3.5 5 TotalEnergies Energy France 3.2 6 Alibaba Consumer Discretionary Hong Kong 3.0 7 Qinetiq Industrials United Kingdom 2.5 8 Tesco Consumer Staples United Kingdom 2.4 9 Lloyds Banking Financials United Kingdom 2.4 10 ENI Energy Italy 2.3 11 Imperial Brands Consumer Staples United Kingdom 2.3 12 Jet2 Industrials United Kingdom 2.2 13 Orange Communication Services France 2.1 14 Samsung Electronics Information Technology South Korea 2.1 15 Dassault Aviation Industrials France 2.0 16 RTX Industrials United States 1.9 17 Sanofi Health Care France 1.9 18 General Dynamics Industrials United States 1.8 19 Panasonic Consumer Discretionary Japan 1.6 20 Verizon Communications Communication Services United States 1.5 21 Intel Information Technology United States 1.3 22 Whitbread Consumer Discretionary United Kingdom 1.1 23 Breedon Group Materials United Kingdom 1.1 Total equity investments 70.7 Cash and other net assets 29.3 Net assets 100.0

* Sub-Fund of Gateway UCITS Funds PLC

**Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership

Geographical Distribution as at 30 September 2024

% of Net Assets Europe: Long-Short Fund 13.5 Europe ex UK 11.5 United Kingdom 17.5 Americas: Private Equity Fund 7.0 Americas: Direct Equities 6.5 Japan 9.6 Asia Pacific ex Japan 5.1 Cash and other net assets 29.3 100.0

Sector Distribution as at 30 September 2024

% of Net Assets Financials: Long-Short Fund 13.5 Financials: Japan Fund 8.0 Financials: Private Equity Fund 7.0 Financials: Direct Equities 2.4 Total Financials 30.9 Industrials 10.4 Consumer Staples 8.2 Consumer Discretionary 5.7 Energy 5.5 Communication Services 3.6 Information Technology 3.4 Health Care 1.9 Materials 1.1 Cash and other net assets 29.3 100.0

The geographical distribution is based on each investment's principal stock exchange listing or domicile, except in instances where this would not give a proper indication of where its activities predominate.

The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com

18 October 2024