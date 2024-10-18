Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2024) - Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (the "REIT" or "Northwest"), will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, on Thursday, November 14, 2024, after the markets close. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on Friday, November 15, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are as follows:

North America (toll free): 1-844-763-8274

Overseas or local (Toronto): 1-647-484-8814



Link to audio webcast: https://www.gowebcasting.com/13691



A replay will be available until November 22, 2024, by accessing:



US Toll Free: 1-877-344-7529

International Toll Free: 1-412-317-0088

Canada Toll Free: 855-669-9658

Replay Access Code: 9659034

About Northwest

Northwest provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised as at August 13, 2024, of interests in a diversified portfolio of 186 income-producing properties and 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in North America, Brazil, Europe and Australasia. The REIT's portfolio of medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals is characterized by long-term indexed leases and stable occupancies. Northwest leverages its global workforce in eight countries to serve as a long-term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators. For additional information please visit: www.nwhreit.com.

