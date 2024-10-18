

American Express Company (AXP) increased full-year EPS guidance to $13.75 - $14.05, up from $13.30 - $13.80 previously. The company continues to expect full-year revenue growth within the annual guidance range provided in the beginning of the year, at around 9 percent.



Q3 Results:



The company's third quarter bottom line came in at $2.51 billion, or $3.49 per share. This compares with $2.45 billion, or $3.30 per share, in last year's third quarter. Excluding items, adjusted earnings was $3.49 per share compared to $3.30. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.2% to $16.64 billion from $15.38 billion last year. Analysts on average had estimated $16.67 billion in revenue.



