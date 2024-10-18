Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Announces Record Net Income and Earnings Per Share for Third Quarter 2024

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

Record net income for the third quarter of 2024 was $9.5 million, compared to $7.8 million in the prior quarter and $8.5 million in the third quarter of 2023. Net income for the third quarter of 2024 represents a return on average assets of 1.62% and a return on average tangible common equity of 18.18%

Diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2024 was $1.63, compared to $1.35 in the prior quarter and $1.47 in the third quarter of 2023

Loans held-for-investment ("HFI") totaled $2.01 billion as of September 30, 2024, an increase of $32.7 million or 1.7% from June 30, 2024. Loans HFI increased 14.0% year over year

Total deposits were $2.11 billion as of September 30, 2024, an increase of $105.4 million or 5.3% from June 30, 2024. Total deposits increased 19.1% year over year. Core deposits were $1.87 billion as of September 30, 2024, an increase of $129.9 million or 7.4% from June 30, 2024. Core deposits increased 23.0% year over year

Federal Home Loan Bank advances decreased by $20.0 million as a result of strong deposit growth

Total cost of funding sources was 2.71% for the third quarter of 2024, a decrease from 2.78% in the prior quarter and an increase from 2.12% in the third quarter of 2023

Net interest margin was 4.44% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 4.48% in the prior quarter and 4.67% in the third quarter of 2023

Provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2024 was $0.3 million, compared to $2.1 million for the prior quarter and $0.5 million for the third quarter of 2023. The allowance for loan losses was 1.32% of loans HFI as of September 30, 2024

Credit metrics remained strong with total criticized and classified loans at $24.8 million, or 1.23% of total loans, up from $16.9 million, or 0.85% of total loans, in the prior quarter

Tangible book value per share was $36.87 as of September 30, 2024, an increase of $2.22 since June 30, 2024 primarily as a result of strong earnings. Tangible book value per share increased 6.4% quarter-over-quarter and 22.1% year over year.

LA JOLLA, Calif., Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), ("Company") and CalPrivate Bank ("Bank") announced unaudited financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024. The Company reported net income of $9.5 million, or $1.63 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $7.8 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, in the prior quarter, and $8.5 million, or $1.47 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023.

Rick Sowers, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, "For the third quarter we produced record net income and net interest income. We continued our strong momentum from the first half of the year and delivered Return on Equity of over 18% while Tangible Book Value is up over 22% year over year. The Company continued its strong growth in core deposits which yielded an increase of 19% year over year. The recent Fed rate cut allowed for an overall reduction in our cost of deposits while loan yields remain strong. We attribute this success to our Team and our Client centric Distinctly Different Service Model."

Sowers added, "Our Team was proud to be recognized on The Best U.S. Banks 2024 list, sponsored by Crowe. The Bank ranked #1 for both Return on Assets (ROA) and Return on Equity (ROE) among banks with less than $5 billion in assets. This accolade highlights CalPrivate Bank's dedication to excellence, innovation, and delivering Client-focused banking solutions. Additionally, our SBA Team was rated the #1 504 Lender in the US for 2024."

"The Company continues to outperform financially through unparalleled client service. This quarter's Bank Director's Magazine, rated PBAM as the 10th Best Bank of any size in the country. The Bank continues to expand its customer base and grow existing client relationships, despite a challenging interest rate environment. Superior financial results have created the ability to grow the balance sheet, invest in exceptional people, innovation, and technology, including infrastructure, risk management systems, and new products, while still maintaining solid capital ratios. This has enhanced CalPrivate's franchise value," said Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of the Board of the Company and the Bank.

STATEMENT OF INCOME

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 totaled $25.7 million, an increase of $1.0 million or 4.2% from the prior quarter and an increase of $2.5 million or 10.5% from the third quarter of 2023. The increase from the prior quarter was driven primarily by 3.9% growth in interest-earning assets as interest income increased by $1.4 million, partially offset by an 11 basis point decrease in asset yields. Interest income in the third quarter of 2024 was reduced by $0.3 million due to the reversal of interest income on a loan placed on nonaccrual status during the quarter, which decreased asset yields by 6 basis points. Additionally, interest income in the prior quarter included $0.6 million from nonaccrual interest recognized upon the payoff of a loan during that quarter, contributing 11 basis points to asset yields in the prior quarter. Partially offsetting the increase in interest income was an increase of $0.3 million in interest expense, which resulted from a 2.4% increase in average interest bearing-liabilities, partially offset by a 5 basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2024 was 4.44%, compared to 4.48% for the prior quarter and 4.67% in the third quarter of 2023. The 4 basis point decrease in net interest margin from the prior quarter was primarily due to lower yields on loans, including a 6 basis point impact from the reversal of interest income on a loan placed on nonaccrual status during the quarter. This was partially offset by a lower cost of total deposits. In addition, the prior quarter included 11 basis points from nonaccrual interest recognized upon the payoff of a loan during that quarter. The yield on earning assets was 6.91% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 7.02% for the prior quarter, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 3.73% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 3.78% in the prior quarter. The cost of total deposits was 2.62% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 2.67% in the prior quarter. The cost of core deposits, which excludes brokered deposits, was 2.27% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to 2.28% in the prior quarter. The spot rate for total deposits was 2.42% as of September 30, 2024, compared to 2.61% at June 30, 2024.

Provision for Credit Losses

Provision expense for credit losses for the third quarter of 2024 was $0.3 million, compared to $2.1 million in the prior quarter and $0.5 million in the third quarter of 2023. The provision expense for the current quarter was primarily driven by a $32.7 million increase in loans HFI and a $0.5 million increase in the specific reserve on a nonaccrual loan. These factors were largely offset by lower reserve rates on commercial real estate loans, mainly due to improvements in the real gross domestic product ("GDP") and commercial real estate ("CRE") price index growth forecasts used in our Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") model. For more details, please refer to the "Asset Quality" section below.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $1.4 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $1.5 million in the prior quarter and $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2023. SBA loan sales for the third quarter of 2024 were $9.1 million with a 10.96% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $587 thousand, compared with $8.0 million with a 12.16% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $661 thousand in the prior quarter.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $13.4 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $13.0 million in the prior quarter and $11.8 million in the third quarter of 2023. The efficiency ratio was 49.46% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 49.46% in the prior quarter and 48.51% in the third quarter of 2023. The relatively unchanged efficiency ratio from the prior quarter reflects that noninterest expense increased proportionally to the increase in net interest income described above.

The Company remains committed to making investments in the business, including technology, marketing, and staffing. Inflationary pressures and low unemployment continue to have an impact on rising wages as well as increased costs related to third party service providers, which we proactively monitor and manage.

Provision for Income Tax Expense

Provision for income tax expense was $4.0 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $3.3 million for the prior quarter. The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2024 was 29.5%, compared to 29.5% in the prior quarter and 29.8% in the third quarter of 2023.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

As of September 30, 2024, total assets were $2.39 billion, an increase of $100.7 million since June 30, 2024. The increase in assets from the prior quarter was primarily due to higher cash balances, loans receivable, and investment securities. Total cash and due from banks was $207.2 million as of September 30, 2024, an increase of $48.8 million or 30.8%, since June 30, 2024, primarily due to strong core deposit growth. Loans HFI totaled $2.01 billion as of September 30, 2024, an increase of $32.7 million or 1.7% since June 30, 2024. Investment securities available-for-sale ("AFS") were $141.1 million as of September 30, 2024, an increase of $19.4 million or 15.9% since June 30, 2024, primarily as a result of new securities purchased. As of September 30, 2024, the net unrealized loss on the AFS investment securities portfolio, which is comprised mostly of US Treasury and Government Agency debt, was $9.1 million (pre-tax) compared to a loss of $13.0 million (pre-tax) as of June 30, 2024. The average duration of the Bank's AFS portfolio is 3.2 years. The Company has no held-to-maturity securities.

Total deposits were $2.11 billion as of September 30, 2024, an increase of $105.4 million since June 30, 2024. During the quarter, core deposits increased by $129.9 million, which was driven by a $102.6 million increase in interest-bearing core deposits (including balances in the Intrafi ICS and CDARS programs) and a $27.2 million increase in noninterest-bearing core deposits. The deposit mix has continued to shift as short-term interest rates, though still elevated, began to decline during the quarter. Noninterest-bearing deposits represent 31.2% of total core deposits. Uninsured deposits, net of collateralized and fiduciary deposit accounts, represent 47.8% of total deposits as of September 30, 2024.

As of September 30, 2024, total available liquidity was $1.9 billion or 191.2% of uninsured deposits, net of collateralized and fiduciary deposit accounts. Total available liquidity is comprised of $340 million of on-balance sheet liquidity (cash and investment securities) and $1.6 billion of unused borrowing capacity.

Asset Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL")

As of September 30, 2024, the allowance for loan losses was $26.6 million or 1.32% of loans HFI, compared to $26.6 million or 1.34% of loans HFI as of June 30, 2024. The decrease in the coverage ratio from June 30, 2024 primarily reflects lower reserve rates on commercial real estate loans, mainly due to improvements in the real GDP and CRE price index growth forecasts used in our CECL model. The Company continues to have strong credit metrics and its nonperforming assets are 0.48% of total assets as of September 30, 2024 compared to 0.11% as of June 30, 2024. The increase in nonperforming assets was due to $9.0 million in commercial real estate loans related to a single borrower relationship that were placed on nonaccrual status during the quarter. These loans are secured by real estate collateral, with the current estimated fair value of collateral exceeding the outstanding loan amounts. Some of the loans also include partial SBA guarantees. The reserve for unfunded commitments was $2.2 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $1.9 million as of June 30, 2024. Given the credit quality of the loan portfolio, management believes we are sufficiently reserved.

At September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, there were no doubtful credits and classified assets were $14.9 million and $10.1 million, respectively. Total classified assets consisted of eight loans as of September 30, 2024, which included seven loans totaling $12.4 million secured by real estate with a weighted average LTV of 45.0%. The remaining loan was a $2.5 million unsecured commercial and industrial loan on nonaccrual status with a specific reserve of $2.0 million.

Capital Ratios (2)

The Bank's capital ratios were in excess of the levels established for "well capitalized" institutions and are as follows:

September 30, 2024 (2) June 30, 2024 CalPrivate Bank Tier I leverage ratio 10.05 % 10.00 % Tier I risk-based capital ratio 11.46 % 11.24 % Total risk-based capital ratio 12.71 % 12.49 %

(2) September 30, 2024 capital ratios are preliminary and subject to change.



About Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM)

PBAM is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank, which operates offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, El Segundo, and Beverly Hills, as well as through efficient digital banking services. CalPrivate Bank is driven by its core values of building client Relationships based on superior funding Solutions, unparalleled Service, and mutual Trust. The Bank caters to high-net-worth individuals, professionals, closely-held businesses, and real estate entrepreneurs, delivering a Distinctly Different personalized banking experience while leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance our clients' evolving needs. CalPrivate Bank is in the top tier of customer service survey ratings in the nation, scoring almost 3x higher than the median domestic bank. The Bank offers comprehensive deposit and treasury services, rapid and creative loan options including various portfolio and government-guaranteed lending programs, cross border banking, and innovative, unique technologies that drive enhanced client performance. CalPrivate Bank has been recognized by Bank Director's RankingBanking® as the 10th best bank in the country and the #1 bank in its asset class for both return on assets (ROA) and return on equity (ROE). CalPrivate Bank was also ranked in the top 5% of banks in the U.S. with assets between $2B and $10B by American Banker. Additionally, CalPrivate Bank is a Bauer Financial 5-star rated bank, an SBA Preferred Lender, and has been honored as Community Bank 504 Lender of the Year by the NADCO Community Impact Awards, exemplifying excellence in the banking industry. These prestigious rankings highlight the Bank's commitment to delivering exceptional banking services and setting new industry standards.

CalPrivate Bank's website is www.calprivate.bank .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, including adjusted income before provision for income taxes, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share ("Adjusted EPS"), efficiency ratio, adjusted efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's results of operations and financial condition and to enhance investors' overall understanding of such results of operations and financial condition, to permit investors to effectively analyze financial trends of our business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should be read in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures is included in the accompanying financial tables.

Safe Harbor Paragraph

This communication contains expressions of expectations, both implied and explicit, that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, especially given the current turmoil in the banking and financial markets. These factors include the effects of depositors withdrawing funds unexpectedly, counterparties being unable to provide liquidity sources that we believe should be available, loan losses, economic conditions and competition in the geographic and business areas in which Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates, including competition in lending and deposit acquisition, the unpredictability of fee income from participation in SBA loan programs, the effects of bank failures, liquidations and mergers in our markets and nationally, our ability to successfully integrate and develop business through the addition of new personnel, whether our efforts to expand loan, product and service offerings will prove profitable, system failures and data security, whether we can effectively secure and implement new technology solutions, inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, legislation and governmental regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we undertake no obligation to update those statements whether as a result of changes in underlying factors, new information, future events or otherwise. These factors could cause actual results to differ materially from what we anticipate or project. You should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statement, which speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Although we believe in good faith the assumptions and bases supporting our forward-looking statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that those assumptions and bases will prove accurate.

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 29,555 $ 13,545 $ 20,013 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 10,160 12,502 20,508 Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank 167,459 132,330 157,807 Total cash and due from banks 207,174 158,377 198,328 Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions 4,124 4,097 1,500 Investment debt securities available for sale 141,100 121,725 86,648 Loans held for sale 2,040 - 4,071 Loans, net of deferred fees and costs and unaccreted discounts 2,012,457 1,979,720 1,764,846 Allowance for loan losses (26,594 ) (26,591 ) (23,789 ) Loans held-for-investment, net of allowance 1,985,863 1,953,129 1,741,057 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 9,586 9,586 8,915 Right of use asset 4,344 4,719 2,827 Premises and equipment, net 2,345 2,207 1,447 Servicing assets, net 2,006 2,164 2,449 Accrued interest receivable 7,738 7,906 6,877 Other assets 20,053 21,774 20,100 Total assets $ 2,386,373 $ 2,285,684 $ 2,074,219 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Noninterest bearing $ 584,292 $ 557,055 $ 595,023 Interest bearing 1,522,839 1,444,671 1,174,664 Total deposits 2,107,131 2,001,726 1,769,687 FHLB borrowings 28,000 48,000 82,000 Other borrowings 17,967 17,965 17,959 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 19,062 16,551 29,894 Total liabilities 2,172,160 2,084,242 1,899,540 Shareholders' equity Common stock 74,688 74,636 73,416 Additional paid-in capital 4,271 3,717 3,584 Retained earnings 141,623 132,179 108,757 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net (6,369 ) (9,090 ) (11,078 ) Total shareholders' equity 214,213 201,442 174,679 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,386,373 $ 2,285,684 $ 2,074,219

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





For the three months ended Year to Date Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023 Sep 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023 Interest Income Loans $ 36,353 $ 35,538 $ 30,568 $ 104,897 $ 85,066 Investment securities 1,345 1,090 562 3,414 1,702 Deposits in other financial institutions 2,320 2,034 1,748 6,153 4,831 Total interest income 40,018 38,662 32,878 114,464 91,599 Interest Expense Deposits 13,468 13,040 8,210 38,638 19,715 Borrowings 843 952 1,413 2,681 3,753 Total interest expense 14,311 13,992 9,623 41,319 23,468 Net interest income 25,707 24,670 23,255 73,145 68,131 Provision (reversal) for credit losses 304 2,136 471 2,673 (6,605 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 25,403 22,534 22,784 70,472 74,736 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 504 430 313 1,322 971 Net gain on sale of loans 587 661 466 1,929 1,111 Other noninterest income 343 447 380 1,147 1,596 Total noninterest income 1,434 1,538 1,159 4,398 3,678 Noninterest expense: Compensation and employee benefits 9,422 8,836 7,512 27,119 22,731 Occupancy and equipment 818 822 781 2,410 2,382 Data processing 1,238 1,183 1,064 3,479 2,886 Professional services 252 424 564 1,164 166 Other expenses 1,695 1,697 1,922 4,998 4,037 Total noninterest expense 13,425 12,962 11,843 39,170 32,202 Income before provision for income taxes 13,412 11,110 12,100 35,700 46,212 Provision for income taxes 3,959 3,283 3,611 10,536 13,215 Net income $ 9,453 $ 7,827 $ 8,489 $ 25,164 $ 32,997 Net income available to common shareholders $ 9,373 $ 7,761 $ 8,422 $ 24,970 $ 32,763 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share $ 1.64 $ 1.36 $ 1.49 $ 4.39 $ 5.81 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.63 $ 1.35 $ 1.47 $ 4.33 $ 5.75 Average shares outstanding 5,707,723 5,702,938 5,658,340 5,693,972 5,640,764 Diluted average shares outstanding 5,767,401 5,762,616 5,709,994 5,761,087 5,697,911

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023 Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Interest-Earnings Assets Deposits in other financial institutions $ 171,347 $ 2,320 5.39 % $ 152,563 $ 2,034 5.36 % $ 130,583 $ 1,748 5.31 % Investment securities 142,442 1,345 3.78 % 123,876 1,090 3.52 % 101,313 562 2.22 % Loans, including LHFS 1,989,748 36,353 7.27 % 1,939,746 35,538 7.37 % 1,745,113 30,568 6.95 % Total interest-earning assets 2,303,537 40,018 6.91 % 2,216,185 38,662 7.02 % 1,977,009 32,878 6.60 % Noninterest-earning assets 24,862 25,675 28,188 Total Assets $ 2,328,399 $ 2,241,860 $ 2,005,197 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest bearing DDA, excluding brokered 150,674 616 1.63 % 130,361 463 1.43 % 99,243 402 1.61 % Savings & MMA, excluding brokered 891,697 7,745 3.46 % 845,856 7,354 3.50 % 657,453 4,248 2.56 % Time deposits, excluding brokered 171,746 1,857 4.30 % 164,714 1,690 4.13 % 114,437 933 3.23 % Total deposits, excluding brokered 1,214,117 10,218 3.35 % 1,140,931 9,507 3.35 % 871,133 5,583 2.54 % Total brokered deposits 258,614 3,250 5.00 % 284,290 3,533 5.00 % 202,644 2,627 5.14 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 1,472,731 13,468 3.64 % 1,425,221 13,040 3.68 % 1,073,777 8,210 3.03 % FHLB advances 36,142 437 4.81 % 47,373 581 4.93 % 87,190 1,142 5.20 % Other borrowings 17,966 406 8.99 % 17,966 371 8.31 % 17,958 271 5.99 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 1,526,839 14,311 3.73 % 1,490,560 13,992 3.78 % 1,178,925 9,623 3.24 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 574,466 535,878 625,115 Total Funding Sources 2,101,305 14,311 2.71 % 2,026,438 13,992 2.78 % 1,804,040 9,623 2.12 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 18,205 16,334 27,810 Shareholders' equity 208,889 199,088 173,347 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,328,399 $ 2,241,860 $ 2,005,197 Net interest income/spread $ 25,707 4.20 % $ 24,670 4.24 % $ 23,255 4.48 % Net interest margin 4.44 % 4.48 % 4.67 %

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) Year to Date Sep 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023 Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Interest-Earnings Assets: Deposits in other financial institutions $ 153,207 $ 6,153 5.36 % $ 131,621 $ 4,831 4.91 % Investment securities 128,720 3,414 3.54 % 108,071 1,702 2.10 % Loans 1,932,809 104,897 7.25 % 1,673,254 85,066 6.80 % Total interest-earning assets 2,214,736 114,464 6.90 % 1,912,946 91,599 6.40 % Noninterest-earning assets 25,334 28,581 Total Assets $ 2,240,070 $ 1,941,527 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest bearing DDA, excluding brokered 130,365 1,520 1.56 % 99,734 1,109 1.49 % Savings & MMA, excluding brokered 834,650 21,520 3.44 % 640,803 10,196 2.13 % Time deposits, excluding brokered 164,082 5,130 4.18 % 99,685 2,108 2.83 % Total deposits, excluding brokered 1,129,097 28,170 3.33 % 840,222 13,413 2.13 % Total brokered deposits 276,863 10,468 5.05 % 170,256 6,302 4.95 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 1,405,960 38,638 3.67 % 1,010,478 19,715 2.61 % FHLB advances 44,452 1,632 4.90 % 77,651 2,938 5.06 % Other borrowings 17,965 1,049 7.80 % 17,969 815 6.06 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 1,468,377 41,319 3.76 % 1,106,098 23,468 2.84 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 554,700 649,863 Total Funding Sources 2,023,077 41,319 2.73 % 1,755,961 23,468 1.79 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 17,522 24,718 Shareholders' equity 199,471 160,848 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,240,070 $ 1,941,527 Net interest income/spread $ 73,145 4.17 % $ 68,131 4.61 % Net interest margin 4.41 % 4.76 %



PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 207,174 $ 158,377 $ 141,501 $ 178,100 $ 198,328 Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions 4,124 4,097 4,032 4,000 1,500 Investment securities 141,100 121,725 114,067 102,499 86,648 Loans held for sale 2,040 - 383 1,233 4,071 Total loans held-for-investment 2,012,457 1,979,720 1,906,992 1,847,161 1,764,846 Allowance for loan losses (26,594 ) (26,591 ) (24,693 ) (24,476 ) (23,789 ) Loans held-for-investment, net of allowance 1,985,863 1,953,129 1,882,299 1,822,685 1,741,057 Right of use asset 4,344 4,719 2,765 3,096 2,827 Premises and equipment, net 2,345 2,207 1,804 1,700 1,447 Other assets and interest receivable 39,383 41,430 40,926 39,155 38,341 Total assets $ 2,386,373 $ 2,285,684 $ 2,187,777 $ 2,152,468 $ 2,074,219 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Noninterest Bearing $ 584,292 $ 557,055 $ 516,294 $ 572,755 $ 595,023 Interest Bearing 1,522,839 1,444,671 1,388,381 1,302,615 1,174,664 Total Deposits 2,107,131 2,001,726 1,904,675 1,875,370 1,769,687 Borrowings 45,967 65,965 70,963 74,961 99,959 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 19,062 16,551 18,107 16,354 29,894 Total liabilities 2,172,160 2,084,242 1,993,745 1,966,685 1,899,540 Shareholders' equity Common stock 74,688 74,636 74,105 74,003 73,416 Additional paid-in capital 4,271 3,717 4,108 3,679 3,584 Retained earnings 141,623 132,179 124,464 116,604 108,757 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (6,369 ) (9,090 ) (8,645 ) (8,503 ) (11,078 ) Total shareholders' equity 214,213 201,442 194,032 185,783 174,679 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,386,373 $ 2,285,684 $ 2,187,777 $ 2,152,468 $ 2,074,219 Book value per common share $ 37.21 $ 35.03 $ 33.94 $ 32.48 $ 30.63 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 36.87 $ 34.65 $ 33.55 $ 32.08 $ 30.20 Shares outstanding 5,756,207 5,751,143 5,717,519 5,719,115 5,703,350

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation table.

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

Condensed Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





For the three months ended Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Interest income $ 40,018 $ 38,662 $ 35,784 $ 34,063 $ 32,878 Interest expense 14,311 13,992 13,016 11,875 9,623 Net interest income 25,707 24,670 22,768 22,188 23,255 Provision for credit losses 304 2,136 233 459 471 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 25,403 22,534 22,535 21,729 22,784 Service charges on deposit accounts 504 430 388 373 313 Net gain on sale of loans 587 661 681 436 466 Other noninterest income 343 447 357 435 380 Total noninterest income 1,434 1,538 1,426 1,244 1,159 Compensation and employee benefits 9,422 8,836 8,861 7,942 7,512 Occupancy and equipment 818 822 770 790 781 Data processing 1,238 1,183 1,058 1,001 1,064 Professional services 252 424 488 410 564 Other expenses 1,695 1,697 1,606 1,625 1,922 Total noninterest expense 13,425 12,962 12,783 11,768 11,843 Income before provision for income taxes 13,412 11,110 11,178 11,205 12,100 Income taxes 3,959 3,283 3,294 3,346 3,611 Net income $ 9,453 $ 7,827 $ 7,884 $ 7,859 $ 8,489 Net income available to common shareholders $ 9,373 $ 7,761 $ 7,832 $ 7,800 $ 8,422 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share $ 1.64 $ 1.36 $ 1.38 $ 1.38 $ 1.49 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.63 $ 1.35 $ 1.36 $ 1.36 $ 1.47 Average shares outstanding 5,707,723 5,702,938 5,679,843 5,664,028 5,658,340 Diluted average shares outstanding 5,767,401 5,762,616 5,754,937 5,723,735 5,709,994

Performance Ratios Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 ROAA 1.62 % 1.40 % 1.48 % 1.51 % 1.68 % ROAE 18.00 % 15.81 % 16.66 % 17.29 % 19.43 % ROATCE (1) 18.18 % 15.99 % 16.86 % 17.53 % 19.74 % Net interest margin 4.44 % 4.48 % 4.31 % 4.33 % 4.67 % Net interest spread 4.20 % 4.24 % 4.08 % 4.11 % 4.48 % Efficiency ratio (1) 49.46 % 49.46 % 52.84 % 50.22 % 48.51 % Noninterest expense / average assets 2.29 % 2.32 % 2.39 % 2.26 % 2.34 %

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation table.

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

(Unaudited) Selected Quarterly Average Balances (Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Total assets $2,328,399 $2,241,860 $2,148,978 $2,062,486 $2,005,197 Earning assets $2,303,537 $2,216,185 $2,123,509 $2,034,556 $1,977,009 Total loans, including loans held for sale $1,989,748 $1,939,746 $1,868,308 $1,788,572 $1,745,113 Total deposits $2,047,197 $1,961,099 $1,872,737 $1,788,659 $1,698,892 Total shareholders' equity $208,889 $199,088 $190,326 $180,287 $173,347

Loan Balances by Type (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Commercial Real Estate (CRE): Investor owned $ 560,481 $ 566,314 $ 573,587 $ 583,069 $ 541,088 Owner occupied 221,364 216,876 216,123 202,106 185,296 Multifamily 175,387 177,390 175,629 168,324 159,700 Secured by single family 190,738 181,744 157,092 146,370 153,132 Land and construction 68,186 58,109 35,975 33,655 30,253 SBA secured by real estate 395,646 388,271 385,416 349,676 343,576 Total CRE 1,611,802 1,588,704 1,543,822 1,483,200 1,413,045 Commercial business: Commercial and industrial 383,874 378,161 352,417 350,879 337,815 SBA non-real estate secured 15,101 10,758 8,657 9,807 11,081 Total commercial business 398,975 388,919 361,074 360,686 348,896 Consumer 1,680 2,097 2,096 3,275 2,905 Total loans held for investment $ 2,012,457 $ 1,979,720 $ 1,906,992 $ 1,847,161 $ 1,764,846

Deposits by Type (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Noninterest-bearing DDA $ 584,292 $ 557,055 $ 516,294 $ 572,755 $ 595,023 Interest-bearing DDA, excluding brokered 182,268 156,253 117,129 121,829 108,508 Savings & MMA, excluding brokered 920,219 861,508 812,841 742,617 696,499 Time deposits, excluding brokered 186,583 168,664 160,605 147,583 122,622 Total deposits, excluding brokered 1,873,362 1,743,480 1,606,869 1,584,784 1,522,652 Total brokered deposits 233,769 258,246 297,806 290,586 247,035 Total deposits $ 2,107,131 $ 2,001,726 $ 1,904,675 $ 1,875,370 $ 1,769,687

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

(Unaudited)





Rollforward of Allowance for Credit Losses (Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Allowance for loan losses: Beginning balance $ 26,591 $ 24,693 $ 24,476 $ 23,789 $ 22,588 Provision for loan losses 3 1,994 251 687 1,194 Net (charge-offs) recoveries - (96 ) (34 ) - 7 Ending balance 26,594 26,591 24,693 24,476 23,789 Reserve for unfunded commitments 2,165 1,865 1,723 1,741 1,969 Total allowance for credit losses $ 28,759 $ 28,456 $ 26,416 $ 26,217 $ 25,758

Asset Quality (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Total loans held-for-investment $ 2,012,457 $ 1,979,720 $ 1,906,992 $ 1,847,161 $ 1,764,846 Allowance for loan losses $ (26,594 ) $ (26,591 ) $ (24,693 ) $ (24,476 ) $ (23,789 ) 30-89 day past due loans $ - $ - $ - $ 1,470 $ 2,500 90+ day past due loans $ 11,512 $ 2,500 $ 3,530 $ 3,874 $ 1,374 Nonaccrual loans $ 11,512 $ 2,500 $ 4,656 $ 5,053 $ 5,105 NPAs / Assets 0.48 % 0.11 % 0.21 % 0.23 % 0.25 % NPLs / Total loans held-for-investment & OREO 0.57 % 0.13 % 0.24 % 0.27 % 0.29 % Net quarterly charge-offs (recoveries) $ - $ 96 $ 34 $ - $ (7 ) Net charge-offs (recoveries) /avg loans (annualized) 0.00 % 0.02 % 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Allowance for loan losses to loans HFI 1.32 % 1.34 % 1.29 % 1.33 % 1.35 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans 231.01 % 1,063.64 % 530.35 % 484.39 % 465.99 %

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

(Unaudited)

The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: adjusted income before provision for income taxes, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Year to Date Sep 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023 Adjusted income before provision for income taxes Income before provision for income taxes $ 35,700 $ 46,212 ANI recovery (1) - (7,708 ) Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation (2) - (1,635 ) Recovery of principal and interest on a loan acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination (3) - (986 ) Adjusted income before provision for income taxes (non-GAAP) $ 35,700 $ 35,883 Adjusted net income Net income $ 25,164 $ 32,997 ANI recovery, net of tax (1)(4) - (5,430 ) Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation, net of tax (2)(4) - (1,152 ) Recovery of principal and interest on a loan acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination, net of tax(3)(4) - (694 ) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 25,164 $ 25,721 Adjusted diluted earnings per share ("Adjusted EPS") Diluted earnings per share $ 4.33 $ 5.75 ANI recovery, net of tax (1)(4) - (0.94 ) Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation, net of tax (2)(4) - (0.20 ) Recovery of principal and interest on a loan previously acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination, net of tax(3)(4) - (0.12 ) Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) $ 4.33 $ 4.49 Diluted average shares outstanding 5,761,087 5,697,911

(1) In the second quarter of 2023, the Company reached a settlement with the Receiver for ANI Investments and Gina Champion-Cain in which the Company recovered $7.7 million (or approximately $0.94 per diluted share after tax) plus certain rights to future recoveries from a guarantor of the charged off loan. This recovery amount represents 80% of the original principal charge-off and is net of the participant bank's share.

(2) In the second quarter of 2023, in conjunction with the resolution of the ANI litigation, the Company was reimbursed $0.9 million of legal costs by the participant bank. In addition, $0.7 million of previously invoiced legal fees were waived at settlement of the litigation.

(3) In the second quarter of 2023, the Company received $1.0 million related to a loan that was originated and written off by San Diego Private Bank ("SDPB") prior to SDPB merging with the Company in 2013. Accordingly, the Company recorded an allowance recovery of $0.9 million for the amount that would have been written off at the time of the merger under CECL and $0.1 million of interest income for recovered interest.

(4) Net of tax effect of 29.6%, which is comprised of 21.0% for the statutory Federal tax rate plus 8.6% for state franchise taxes, net of Federal benefits.



PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

(Unaudited)

The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, and return on average tangible common equity. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Efficiency Ratio Noninterest expense $ 13,425 $ 12,962 $ 12,783 $ 11,768 $ 11,843 Net interest income 25,707 24,670 22,768 22,188 23,255 Noninterest income 1,434 1,538 1,426 1,244 1,159 Total net interest income and noninterest income 27,141 26,208 24,194 23,432 24,414 Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 49.46 % 49.46 % 52.84 % 50.22 % 48.51 % Pretax pre-provision net revenue Net interest income $ 25,707 $ 24,670 $ 22,768 $ 22,188 $ 23,255 Noninterest income 1,434 1,538 1,426 1,244 1,159 Total net interest income and noninterest income 27,141 26,208 24,194 23,432 24,414 Less: Noninterest expense 13,425 12,962 12,783 11,768 11,843 Pretax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 13,716 $ 13,246 $ 11,411 $ 11,664 $ 12,571 Return and Adjusted Return on Average Assets, Average Equity, Average Tangible Equity Net income $ 9,453 $ 7,827 $ 7,884 $ 7,859 $ 8,489 Average assets 2,328,399 2,241,860 2,148,978 2,062,486 2,005,197 Average shareholders' equity 208,889 199,088 190,326 180,287 173,347 Less: Average intangible assets 2,051 2,163 2,208 2,451 2,709 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 206,838 196,925 188,118 177,836 170,638 Return on average assets 1.62 % 1.40 % 1.48 % 1.51 % 1.68 % Return on average equity 18.00 % 15.81 % 16.66 % 17.29 % 19.43 % Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 18.18 % 15.99 % 16.86 % 17.53 % 19.74 % Tangible book value per share Total equity 214,213 201,442 194,032 185,783 174,679 Less: Total intangible assets 2,006 2,164 2,203 2,318 2,449 Total tangible equity 212,207 199,278 191,829 183,465 172,230 Shares outstanding 5,756,207 5,751,143 5,717,519 5,719,115 5,703,350 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 36.87 $ 34.65 $ 33.55 $ 32.08 $ 30.20

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

(Unaudited)

The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: efficiency ratio, adjusted efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands) Year to Date Sep 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023 Efficiency Ratio Noninterest expense $ 39,170 $ 32,202 Net interest income 73,145 68,131 Noninterest income 4,398 3,678 Total net interest income and noninterest income 77,543 71,809 Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 50.51 % 44.84 % Adjusted Efficiency Ratio Noninterest expense $ 39,170 $ 32,202 Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation - 1,635 Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) 39,170 33,837 Total net interest income and noninterest income 77,543 71,809 Recovery of interest on a loan acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination - (84 ) Adjusted total net interest income and noninterest income (non-GAAP) 77,543 71,725 Adjusted Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 50.51 % 47.18 % Pretax pre-provision net revenue Net interest income $ 73,145 $ 68,131 Noninterest income 4,398 3,678 Total net interest income and noninterest income 77,543 71,809 Less: Noninterest expense 39,170 32,202 Pretax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 38,373 $ 39,607 Return and Adjusted Return on Average Assets, Average Equity, Average Tangible Equity Net income $ 25,164 $ 32,997 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (1) 25,164 25,721 Average assets 2,240,070 1,941,527 Average shareholders' equity 199,471 160,848 Less: Average intangible assets 2,140 2,879 Average tangible common equity 197,331 157,969 Return on average assets 1.50 % 2.27 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) (1) 1.50 % 1.77 % Return on average equity 16.85 % 27.43 % Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) (1) 16.85 % 21.38 % Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 17.03 % 27.93 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1) 17.03 % 21.77 %

(1) A reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income is provided on page 13.



