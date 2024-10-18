Anzeige
Die 3-Milliarden-Dollar-Frage: Wird Foremost das nächste Denison?
ACCESSWIRE
18.10.2024 15:02 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Crexendo, Inc. to Issue Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on November 6, 2024, at 4:30 PM ET

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2024 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) announced it will hold its third quarter 2024 financial results conference call on November 6, 2024, at 4:30 PM ET. Jeff Korn, Chief Executive Officer, Doug Gaylor, President and Chief Operating Officer and Ron Vincent, Chief Financial Officer, will deliver prepared remarks and conduct a question-and-answer session.

The dial-in number for domestic participants is 888-506-0062 and 973-528-0011 for international participants and reference participant access code 993699. Please dial in five minutes prior to the beginning of the call at 4:30 PM ET and reference the Crexendo earnings call and access code 993699. A replay of the call will be available until November 13, 2024, by dialing toll-free at 877-481-4010 or 919-882-2331 for international callers. The replay passcode is 51472.

About Crexendo ®
Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communications as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. Our cloud communications software solutions currently support over five million end users globally, through an extensive network of over 230 cloud communication platform software subscribers and our direct retail offering.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a 'safe harbor' for such forward-looking statements. The words, 'believe,' 'expect,' 'anticipate,' 'estimate,' 'will' and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or new information after this press release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Company Contact:
Crexendo, Inc.
Doug GaylorPresident and Chief Operating Officer
602-732-7990
dgaylor@crexendo.com

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
