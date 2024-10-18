Anzeige
WKN: 3173 | ISIN: DEXXXXXALDI0
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
ACCESSWIRE
18.10.2024 15:38 Uhr
98 Leser
Workiva: ALDI South Group's Approach to CSDDD

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2024 / Workiva:

In this week's episode of ESG Talk, Anke Ehlers, managing director of international sustainability at ALDI SOUTH Group, joins Workiva's Andie Wood to discuss the complexities of the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD). Tune in as they discuss what this new regulation means for European companies and the steps ALDI SOUTH, one of the world's largest supermarket chains, is taking to prepare for its implementation.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, and YouTube.

ESG Talk is brought to you by Workiva, the world's only unified platform for financial reporting, ESG, audit, and risk. Learn more at workiva.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
