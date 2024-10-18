Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 18
[18.10.24]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
18.10.24
IE000LZC9NM0
8,855,877.00
USD
9,385
66,574,470.49
7.5175
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
18.10.24
IE000DOZYQJ7
3,784,612.00
EUR
131,590
22,765,932.21
6.0154
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
18.10.24
IE000GETKIK8
267,123.00
GBP
0
2,691,211.46
10.0748
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
18.10.24
IE000XIITCN5
637,758.00
GBP
0
5,307,581.43
8.3222