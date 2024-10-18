SALEM, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB: ORBN) (the "Company"), parent company of Willamette Valley Bank, reported net income for the third quarter of $1,017,000 and $0.41 per common share. The Company's quarterly return on average assets and return on average equity were 0.9% and 5.6%, respectively. This compares to $801,000 in net income and $0.32 per common share outstanding for the quarter ending June 30, 2024.
The Company's balance sheet expanded by $16.0 million in assets during the quarter. This was largely the result of a $31.8 million increase in deposits that improved balance sheet liquidity and reduced FHLB borrowings. The Company's net interest margin also increased from 3.4% to 3.5% during the third quarter. Residential loan origination volume decreased during the quarter from $75 million to $63 million. Bank asset quality and capital remain strong and the Board of Directors distributed a $0.20 per share quarterly dividend on October 15, 2024.
Ryan Dempster, President and CEO, commented, "The Federal Reserve recently reduced interest rates as a result of positive reports on inflation and slowing labor market. This led to reduced borrowing rates and improved residential loan application volume. Overall, we are pleased with our quarterly financial results which are the best since the second quarter of 2023."
About Oregon Bancorp, Inc.
Oregon Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Willamette Valley Bank (Bank), a community bank headquartered in Salem, Oregon. The Bank conducts commercial and retail banking activities at four full-service branch locations in Salem, Keizer, Silverton, and Albany, Oregon. The Bank also operates five Home Loan Centers located in Oregon and Idaho. For more information about Oregon Bancorp, Inc. or its subsidiary, Willamette Valley Bank, please call (503) 485-2222 or visit our website at www.willamettevalleybank.com.
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
|(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
|September 30,
|June 30,
|ASSETS
2024
2023
2024
|Cash and short term investments
$
41,576
$
30,168
$
21,050
|Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
102,570
30,976
100,643
|Loans available for sale, at fair value
11,843
29,077
14,849
|Loans:
|Real estate
314,889
286,342
317,261
|Commercial
7,144
6,263
6,524
|Other
941
522
1,054
|Deferred fees and costs
(737
)
(613
)
(751
)
|Loan loss reserve
(3,553
)
(2,960
)
(3,443
)
|Total net loans
318,684
289,554
320,645
|Property and other assets
21,841
20,720
23,339
|Total assets
$
496,514
$
400,495
$
480,526
|LIABILITIES
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing demand
$
33,439
$
27,886
$
30,866
|Interest-bearing demand
89,433
92,558
77,994
|Savings and Money Market
125,560
119,710
118,229
|Certificates of deposit
94,534
76,342
84,099
|Total deposits
342,966
316,496
311,188
|Borrowings
69,000
-
88,250
|Other liabilities
10,753
11,392
8,554
|Total liabilities
422,719
327,888
407,992
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
73,795
72,607
72,534
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
496,514
$
400,495
$
480,526
|Book value per common share
$
29.76
$
29.36
$
29.22
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME (Unaudited)
|(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
|Nine Months Ending
|Three Months Ending
|September 30, 2024
|September 30, 2023
|September 30, 2024
|September 30, 2023
|Interest income
$
18,626
$
14,670
$
6,852
$
5,089
|Interest expense
6,909
2,777
2,772
1,302
|Net interest income
11,717
11,893
4,080
3,787
|Provision for loan losses
397
299
109
187
|Net interest income after provision
11,320
11,594
3,971
3,600
|Noninterest income
9,261
13,517
3,022
3,843
|Noninterest expense
17,397
21,133
5,714
6,616
|Net income before income taxes
3,184
3,978
1,279
827
|Provision for income taxes
732
972
262
187
|Net income after income taxes
$
2,452
$
3,006
$
1,017
$
640
|Net income per common share, basic
$
0.99
$
1.22
$
0.41
$
0.26
Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release may be deemed "forward-looking statements". Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and therefore you should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.
