SALEM, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB: ORBN) (the "Company"), parent company of Willamette Valley Bank, reported net income for the third quarter of $1,017,000 and $0.41 per common share. The Company's quarterly return on average assets and return on average equity were 0.9% and 5.6%, respectively. This compares to $801,000 in net income and $0.32 per common share outstanding for the quarter ending June 30, 2024.

The Company's balance sheet expanded by $16.0 million in assets during the quarter. This was largely the result of a $31.8 million increase in deposits that improved balance sheet liquidity and reduced FHLB borrowings. The Company's net interest margin also increased from 3.4% to 3.5% during the third quarter. Residential loan origination volume decreased during the quarter from $75 million to $63 million. Bank asset quality and capital remain strong and the Board of Directors distributed a $0.20 per share quarterly dividend on October 15, 2024.

Ryan Dempster, President and CEO, commented, "The Federal Reserve recently reduced interest rates as a result of positive reports on inflation and slowing labor market. This led to reduced borrowing rates and improved residential loan application volume. Overall, we are pleased with our quarterly financial results which are the best since the second quarter of 2023."

About Oregon Bancorp, Inc.

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Willamette Valley Bank (Bank), a community bank headquartered in Salem, Oregon. The Bank conducts commercial and retail banking activities at four full-service branch locations in Salem, Keizer, Silverton, and Albany, Oregon. The Bank also operates five Home Loan Centers located in Oregon and Idaho. For more information about Oregon Bancorp, Inc. or its subsidiary, Willamette Valley Bank, please call (503) 485-2222 or visit our website at www.willamettevalleybank.com.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands except per share data) September 30, June 30, ASSETS 2024 2023 2024 Cash and short term investments $ 41,576 $ 30,168 $ 21,050 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 102,570 30,976 100,643 Loans available for sale, at fair value 11,843 29,077 14,849 Loans: Real estate 314,889 286,342 317,261 Commercial 7,144 6,263 6,524 Other 941 522 1,054 Deferred fees and costs (737 ) (613 ) (751 ) Loan loss reserve (3,553 ) (2,960 ) (3,443 ) Total net loans 318,684 289,554 320,645 Property and other assets 21,841 20,720 23,339 Total assets $ 496,514 $ 400,495 $ 480,526 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 33,439 $ 27,886 $ 30,866 Interest-bearing demand 89,433 92,558 77,994 Savings and Money Market 125,560 119,710 118,229 Certificates of deposit 94,534 76,342 84,099 Total deposits 342,966 316,496 311,188 Borrowings 69,000 - 88,250 Other liabilities 10,753 11,392 8,554 Total liabilities 422,719 327,888 407,992 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 73,795 72,607 72,534 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 496,514 $ 400,495 $ 480,526 Book value per common share $ 29.76 $ 29.36 $ 29.22

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands except per share data) Nine Months Ending Three Months Ending September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Interest income $ 18,626 $ 14,670 $ 6,852 $ 5,089 Interest expense 6,909 2,777 2,772 1,302 Net interest income 11,717 11,893 4,080 3,787 Provision for loan losses 397 299 109 187 Net interest income after provision 11,320 11,594 3,971 3,600 Noninterest income 9,261 13,517 3,022 3,843 Noninterest expense 17,397 21,133 5,714 6,616 Net income before income taxes 3,184 3,978 1,279 827 Provision for income taxes 732 972 262 187 Net income after income taxes $ 2,452 $ 3,006 $ 1,017 $ 640 Net income per common share, basic $ 0.99 $ 1.22 $ 0.41 $ 0.26

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may be deemed "forward-looking statements". Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and therefore you should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

Contacts

Ryan Dempster

Oregon Bancorp, Inc.

503-485-2222

bank@wvbk.com