GoDaddy: Collaborating With Global Colleagues: Meet Marc Hillebrand

Tell us a little bit about yourself and what you do here at GoDaddy.

Hi, I'm Marc and I work as a Senior Marketing Manager at GoDaddy. I'm originally from Cologne, Germany. Although I love travelling and experiencing life in different countries, Cologne will always be my home. My journey with GoDaddy started eight years ago. At that time, I was a working student at Host Europe while writing my Master's thesis. Host Europe was part of the HEG Group, which was acquired by GoDaddy in 2016. Since then, I've held various roles in local and global product marketing for different brands. Right now I'm focused on the German market. What I love most about my job is the variety and excitement - it's never boring and there's always something new to tackle.

What real-life problems does your team solve?

In product marketing, my team acts as a bridge between different departments such as marketing, product management and sales/care. Our main job is to ensure that information flows smoothly between these departments, while keeping our customers' needs at the forefront. This means writing detailed briefings for marketing campaigns, helping to launch new products and trying to understand what the local market needs so that we can adapt our products accordingly. At the moment, I am focusing on three different brands within the German market. The fun and challenging part is tailoring our strategies to meet the unique needs of our customers.

What has driven your growth most through your career?

Empathy, good people skills, and clear communication have been key to my career growth. As I link different departments, it's important to maintain good relationships and understand what each person needs. In product marketing, we work with people who have different levels of knowledge - from beginners to experts. So, it is important to explain things clearly and simply. It makes teamwork easier and more efficient. Understanding and meeting the needs of different departments helps to create a positive and productive working environment, which has been essential for my professional development.

What advice would you give to an individual who is interested in a career in Product Marketing?

You should always seek learning opportunities. The role of a Product Marketing Manager (PMM) isn't something you learn at university, and new ideas come up all the time. Think from the customer's perspective: if something isn't clear to you, it's likely to be even more confusing to them. When that happens, dig deeper until you understand it completely. And remember, it's okay not to know everything. That's why you work with experts. The great thing about this job is that you're always learning something new, which keeps things interesting.

How do you feel that the organization supports you to do things that are important to you?

GoDaddy offers amazing flexibility through its remote work options, which is great for balancing my personal and professional life. I have colleagues all over the world - from Australia to America. Being able to work from different locations means I can travel and work at the same time. Working with people from different cultures enriches my life and makes the world feel smaller and more connected.

What do you enjoy doing outside of work?

Outside of work, I like to spend time with family and friends. I like to play football (soccer) and volleyball, and I also like group activities like cooking. These activities help me relax. When I have more time, I like to travel with my wife. We enjoy discovering new cultures and soaking up the sun, especially to escape the cold and wet winters in Germany. Travelling helps recharge my batteries, gain new perspectives, and generate fresh ideas.

