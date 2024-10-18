QS Quacquarelli Symonds: QS World University Rankings: Arab Region 2025

Arab Region's Best Universities Revealed
LONDON, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds has released the 11th edition of the QS World University Rankings: Arab Region.
The 2025 edition spans 20 countries, analysing 246 universities. King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals comes first while Qatar University climbs to second, overtaking King Saud University, which places third.
Egypt is the most represented country, with 36 featured universities, followed by Saudi Arabia (34) and Iraq (32).
Top-20
2025
2024
Institution
Country
1
1
King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals
Saudi Arabia
2
3
Qatar University
Qatar
3
2
King Saud University
Saudi Arabia
4
7
Khalifa University of Science and Technology
UAE
5
6
United Arab Emirates University
UAE
6
4
American University of Beirut (AUB)
Lebanon
7
5
King Abdulaziz University (KAU)
Saudi Arabia
8
10
Sultan Qaboos University
Oman
9
9
University of Jordan
Jordan
10
8
American University of Sharjah
UAE
11
29
King Khalid University
Saudi Arabia
12
23
Abu Dhabi University
UAE
13
11
The American University in Cairo
Egypt
14
24
Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University (IAU)
Saudi Arabia
15
13
Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd university
Saudi Arabia
16
16
Jordan University of Science & Technology
Jordan
17
22
Ajman University
UAE
18
13
Hamad Bin Khalifa University
Qatar
19
18
Umm Al-Qura University
Saudi Arabia
20
19
Zayed University
UAE
Ben Sowter, QS Senior Vice President, said: "The Arab region's academic standing is rising, fueled by international partnerships and impactful research. Though no universities entered or dropped from the top 10, the broader landscape is dynamic. A record number of featured Arabic universities highlights the growing competition for academic excellence in the region."
Overview
- Egyptian universities lead in cross-border collaboration, with the most top-50 spots for International Research Network.
- Iraq is the most improved country, with 12 universities rising, 2 dropping, and 10 remaining stable.
- Jordan excels in teaching expertise, with the most top-50 universities for Staff with a PhD
- Morocco achieves the highest Staff with a PhD score, with three universities in the top 10 for this metric.
- Both ranked Qatari universities perform well, with Qatar University rising to second overall. Hamad Bin Khalifa University leads in three metrics, more than any other institution.
- Saudi Arabia shines, with two universities in the top three. It excels in research, collaboration and international reputation.
- The UAE dominates in internationalisation, with eight universities in the top 10 for International Faculty and six for International Students.
Methodology
