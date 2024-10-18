Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
18.10.2024 17:46 Uhr
96 Leser

(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: OMXS30ESG Expiration Value 81/24

The Index Calculator has established the definitive value for OMXS30ESG futures
and options expiring in October 2024 to 2,531.69 

Please note that this notice concerns futures and options on the OMX Stockholm
30 ESG Responsible index (index name OMXS30ESG, derivatives ticker OMXESG). 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nordic
Operations, telephone +46 8 405 68 80, or clearing@nasdaq.com. 

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1252805
