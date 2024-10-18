Anzeige
18.10.2024 17:54 Uhr
Shandian News: Deepening International Friendship and Cooperation! The 6th China-CEEC Local Leaders' Meeting Held in Yantai

YANTAI, China, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Shandian News reports:

On October 16th, the 6th China-CEEC Local Leaders' Meeting was held in Yantai, Shandong. The four forums held during the event have built a new platform for local cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European countries.

The meeting featured two main forums, the Green and Low-Carbon Forum for Local Cooperation and Development and the High-Level Academician Forum for Local Agricultural Cooperation, and two parallel forums, the Industry-Education Integrated Development Forum and the Business Cooperation Development Forum. During the High-Level Academician Forum for Local Agricultural Cooperation, the China-CEEC Modern Agricultural Science and Education Innovation Alliance was established. Sixty-four scientific and educational institutions from China and CEEC will collaborate on high-quality education, technology, talent, and enterprise resources in the field of modern agriculture. The alliance aims to serve as a new platform for exchanges and cooperation, enhancing the cultivation of talents in modern agriculture.

Georgios Papadakis, Academician of the European Academy of Sciences and Professor of Shandong Agricultural University

Some very nice mushroom products that you produce in China. And this is really unique, for example, to be exported in other countries and also transfer the technology of producing probably these products in Central European countries. So there are really great opportunities for commerce, for increasing commerce between China and the Central European countries.

During the meeting, strengthening sister-province cooperation was also a highlight. Shandong and Vojvodina Province of Serbia officially signed an agreement on friendly cooperative relationship. The event also had four exhibitions, including the Photography Exhibition of Central and Eastern European Countries and the Exhibition of Traditional Chinese Medicine, to showcase the customs and traditions of CEEC and promote Shandong's local culture and products. In the Qilu traditional medicine exhibition area, the pulse diagnosis and acupoint pressing experience area attracted many guests.

Todor Kushevski, Assistant to the Mayor of Kocani, North Macedonia

Definitely the medicine and traditional stuffs are very interesting. It's not unusual for our country. However, it is very nice to see such things, but also these technologies which we have opportunity also to see during the forum. It's very interesting.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2534522/175_1729243804.mp4

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deepening-international-friendship-and-cooperation-the-6th-china-ceec-local-leaders-meeting-held-in-yantai-302280566.html

