Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 18
18 October 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ("Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 75,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 640.824p. The highest price paid per share was 643.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 637.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0095% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 519,876,789 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 787,821,772. Rightmove holds 11,355,519 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
797
640.800
16:07:43
500
640.800
16:06:38
638
640.800
16:04:03
384
640.800
16:04:03
1094
640.200
15:58:51
1100
640.400
15:53:58
1063
639.600
15:47:11
366
639.600
15:45:41
366
639.600
15:45:41
194
639.600
15:45:41
957
639.200
15:39:18
115
639.000
15:35:38
978
639.000
15:35:38
961
639.000
15:26:59
147
639.000
15:26:59
992
638.800
15:21:41
1138
638.200
15:14:25
711
638.600
15:10:24
416
638.600
15:10:24
350
638.600
15:05:29
593
638.600
15:05:29
1007
637.600
15:01:54
1097
637.800
14:54:42
1145
638.800
14:47:36
940
638.800
14:46:40
1073
638.600
14:43:35
108
638.800
14:42:23
1099
638.600
14:37:30
12
638.600
14:37:30
995
639.600
14:30:02
513
640.000
14:29:35
132
640.000
14:29:35
862
640.000
14:22:35
12
640.000
14:22:35
125
640.000
14:22:35
946
640.200
14:20:01
1130
640.600
14:07:45
1136
640.400
14:00:14
950
641.400
13:48:30
1061
641.600
13:45:23
120
641.800
13:42:42
949
641.800
13:42:42
513
641.800
13:36:48
260
641.800
13:32:33
274
641.800
13:32:33
549
641.000
13:27:20
228
641.000
13:27:20
1093
640.400
13:05:59
961
640.600
13:03:17
1112
640.400
12:45:10
1128
640.600
12:28:48
16
640.800
12:13:17
235
640.800
12:13:17
668
640.800
12:13:17
45
640.400
12:03:58
494
640.400
12:03:58
478
640.400
12:03:58
12
639.800
11:58:14
672
639.800
11:57:53
1096
640.600
11:40:55
1053
641.400
11:34:50
12
641.400
11:34:50
1131
641.800
11:16:25
75
642.200
11:00:36
1000
642.200
11:00:36
653
643.000
10:49:36
726
643.000
10:49:36
1125
643.200
10:47:33
926
642.200
10:24:39
129
642.200
10:24:39
1063
642.200
10:19:05
991
642.400
10:19:05
979
642.400
10:19:05
743
642.400
10:19:05
31
642.200
10:15:36
17
642.200
10:15:36
120
641.800
10:15:16
622
641.800
10:15:16
304
641.800
10:15:08
1035
641.600
10:15:08
548
641.800
10:15:07
548
641.800
10:15:07
226
642.000
10:15:04
600
642.000
10:15:04
148
642.000
10:15:04
100
641.800
10:15:04
199
642.000
10:15:03
404
642.000
10:15:03
3018
642.000
10:15:03
262
642.000
10:15:03
142
642.000
10:15:03
244
642.000
10:15:03
146
641.600
10:15:02
968
641.800
10:08:24
1127
642.600
09:58:10
486
643.400
09:47:09
612
643.400
09:47:09
541
643.400
09:35:52
494
643.400
09:35:52
1080
642.600
09:25:35
12
643.000
09:19:13
970
643.000
09:19:13
1029
642.800
09:12:16
1033
642.800
08:57:07
807
643.000
08:52:02
151
643.000
08:52:02
151
643.000
08:52:02
1116
640.800
08:45:05
242
639.200
08:29:25
242
639.200
08:29:25
534
639.200
08:29:25
285
638.600
08:23:11
285
638.600
08:23:11
520
638.600
08:23:11
960
639.200
08:18:31
801
640.400
08:09:34
222
640.400
08:09:34
979
639.800
08:05:49
927
641.400
08:02:18