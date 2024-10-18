Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 18.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Die 3-Milliarden-Dollar-Frage: Wird Foremost das nächste Denison?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
17.10.24
19:55 Uhr
7,800 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,6507,85018:03
7,7007,80017:47
PR Newswire
18.10.2024 18:00 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 18

18 October 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 75,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 640.824p. The highest price paid per share was 643.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 637.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0095% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 519,876,789 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 787,821,772. Rightmove holds 11,355,519 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

797

640.800

16:07:43

500

640.800

16:06:38

638

640.800

16:04:03

384

640.800

16:04:03

1094

640.200

15:58:51

1100

640.400

15:53:58

1063

639.600

15:47:11

366

639.600

15:45:41

366

639.600

15:45:41

194

639.600

15:45:41

957

639.200

15:39:18

115

639.000

15:35:38

978

639.000

15:35:38

961

639.000

15:26:59

147

639.000

15:26:59

992

638.800

15:21:41

1138

638.200

15:14:25

711

638.600

15:10:24

416

638.600

15:10:24

350

638.600

15:05:29

593

638.600

15:05:29

1007

637.600

15:01:54

1097

637.800

14:54:42

1145

638.800

14:47:36

940

638.800

14:46:40

1073

638.600

14:43:35

108

638.800

14:42:23

1099

638.600

14:37:30

12

638.600

14:37:30

995

639.600

14:30:02

513

640.000

14:29:35

132

640.000

14:29:35

862

640.000

14:22:35

12

640.000

14:22:35

125

640.000

14:22:35

946

640.200

14:20:01

1130

640.600

14:07:45

1136

640.400

14:00:14

950

641.400

13:48:30

1061

641.600

13:45:23

120

641.800

13:42:42

949

641.800

13:42:42

513

641.800

13:36:48

260

641.800

13:32:33

274

641.800

13:32:33

549

641.000

13:27:20

228

641.000

13:27:20

1093

640.400

13:05:59

961

640.600

13:03:17

1112

640.400

12:45:10

1128

640.600

12:28:48

16

640.800

12:13:17

235

640.800

12:13:17

668

640.800

12:13:17

45

640.400

12:03:58

494

640.400

12:03:58

478

640.400

12:03:58

12

639.800

11:58:14

672

639.800

11:57:53

1096

640.600

11:40:55

1053

641.400

11:34:50

12

641.400

11:34:50

1131

641.800

11:16:25

75

642.200

11:00:36

1000

642.200

11:00:36

653

643.000

10:49:36

726

643.000

10:49:36

1125

643.200

10:47:33

926

642.200

10:24:39

129

642.200

10:24:39

1063

642.200

10:19:05

991

642.400

10:19:05

979

642.400

10:19:05

743

642.400

10:19:05

31

642.200

10:15:36

17

642.200

10:15:36

120

641.800

10:15:16

622

641.800

10:15:16

304

641.800

10:15:08

1035

641.600

10:15:08

548

641.800

10:15:07

548

641.800

10:15:07

226

642.000

10:15:04

600

642.000

10:15:04

148

642.000

10:15:04

100

641.800

10:15:04

199

642.000

10:15:03

404

642.000

10:15:03

3018

642.000

10:15:03

262

642.000

10:15:03

142

642.000

10:15:03

244

642.000

10:15:03

146

641.600

10:15:02

968

641.800

10:08:24

1127

642.600

09:58:10

486

643.400

09:47:09

612

643.400

09:47:09

541

643.400

09:35:52

494

643.400

09:35:52

1080

642.600

09:25:35

12

643.000

09:19:13

970

643.000

09:19:13

1029

642.800

09:12:16

1033

642.800

08:57:07

807

643.000

08:52:02

151

643.000

08:52:02

151

643.000

08:52:02

1116

640.800

08:45:05

242

639.200

08:29:25

242

639.200

08:29:25

534

639.200

08:29:25

285

638.600

08:23:11

285

638.600

08:23:11

520

638.600

08:23:11

960

639.200

08:18:31

801

640.400

08:09:34

222

640.400

08:09:34

979

639.800

08:05:49

927

641.400

08:02:18


© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.