Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 18 octobre/October 2024) - Giant Mining Corp. 1MAY2025 Warrants have been approved for listing.

Each Warrant shall entitle each Warrantholder thereof, upon exercise at any time after the Issue Date and prior to the Expiry Time, to acquire one (1) Share upon payment of the Exercise Price of $0.25.

See the Warrant Agreement for full details and conditions.

_________________________________

Les bons de souscription Giant Mining Corp. 1MAY2025 ont été approuvés pour la cotation.

Chaque bon de souscription donnera à chaque porteur de bons de souscription le droit, lors de son exercice à tout moment après la date d'émission et avant l'heure d'expiration, d'acquérir une (1) action contre paiement du prix d'exercice de 0,25 $.

Voir l'accord de bon de souscription pour tous les détails et conditions.

Issuer/Émetteur: Giant Mining Corp. 1MAY2024 Warrants Security Type/Titre: Warrants Listing Date/Date de l'inscription: Le 22 OCT 2024 Symbol/Symbole: BFG.WT Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 15 143 000 CUSIP: 37452L 11 6 ISIN: CA 37452L 11 6 8 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 Exercise Price/Prix d'exercice: CDN $0.25/0,25$ Expiry Date/date d'expiration: Le 1 mai/May 2025 Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Endeavor Trust Corporation

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)