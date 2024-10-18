Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2024) - A recent survey by OysterLink highlights that restaurant workers are largely hesitant to embrace profit-sharing plans. The poll, which gathered responses from over 500 industry professionals, revealed that a significant majority-97%-believe bonuses or profit-sharing should be tied to individual performance rather than collective profits.

Only 2% of respondents expressed general support for profit-sharing, while 1% opposed it entirely.

Milos Eric, General Manager of OysterLink, weighed in on the findings, stating: "Pay remains an ongoing issue in the restaurant industry, especially with the rising cost of living. While profit-sharing sounds like a great idea, most workers prefer direct, individual compensation."

According to the OysterLink survey, 65% of the industry professionals saw their salaries increase by 0% or only 1-2% over the past year.

About OysterLink

OysterLink is a job platform in the restaurant and hospitality industry. It features market trends and celebrity interviews to guide career growth. Currently, OysterLink attracts over 180,000 monthly visitors and is growing.

