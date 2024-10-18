Houston,Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2024) - Mostyn Law Firm, alongside its founder, acclaimed Houston attorney, and community advocate, Amber Mostyn moderated an unforgettable conversation with Hillary Clinton on her Houston book tour stop.

Amber Mostyn moderates unforgettable conversation with Hillary Clinton

Monday night, Houstonians and visitors from across the state of Texas witnessed an extraordinary moment as prominent local attorney and community advocate Amber Mostyn, moderated a thought-provoking and candid conversation with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on her sold-out book tour stop at Jesse E. Jones Hall. The discussion covered themes in Clinton's new book "Something Lost, Something Gained", diving into personal reflections on resilience, leadership, and friendship to challenges facing democracy and the upcoming elections-capturing the attention of a packed house and drawing enthusiastic reactions from the crowd.

Amber opened the conversation by sharing her own personal relationship with Clinton and inviting her to share stories of her earlier years working on the 1972 McGovern campaign in Texas. Mostyn dug deep, steering the conversation through the various facets of Clinton's personal life and political journey, such as her resilience in living through marital challenges in the public eye, showing support for the peaceful transfer of power at the 2017 inauguration, and the very real dangers of letting our democracy fall to the wayside as we get closer to the coming election.

The discussion kept attendees consumed, roaring with cheers and applause, at times captivated silence, and often with laughing as Clinton gave comical first hand accounts and observations of the highs and lows of her political and life encounters.

Mostyn drove the conversation home for Texans by shining a light on the issues facing local voters. She gave the floor to Clinton, who highlighted major issues facing Texans, such as the abortion ban and women's rights to life-saving reproductive healthcare, voter suppression, and Project 2025.

Clinton spoke not only to the importance of the presidential election, but spotlighted an example where person-to-person outreach is important.

Mostyn's passion for her community was evident, when in the spirit of championing local business women, culture and connectivity, Mostyn gifted Clinton a pair of sneakers from Premium Goods-a woman owned business founded by Jennifer Ford, customized with Houston-inspired artwork by mother-son duo, Donkeeboy and Donkeemom.

The event was not only a highlight for Houston but also showcased Amber's powerful role in amplifying critical discussions about the future of our families and communities.

