Nebius Group
Investor Materials Ahead of Trading Resumption
Dear investors,
Today we published a detailed presentation about Nebius ahead of the start of trading in our shares on Nasdaq on Monday, October 21. Please see the presentation, and here is a webcast recording from our Chairman John Boynton and CEO Arkady Volozh who provide additional color.
If you have any questions, please contact us on:
Investor Relations
Media Relations
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
2011861 18-Oct-2024