Nebius Group

Investor Materials Ahead of Trading Resumption



18-Oct-2024 / 22:18 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Investor Materials Ahead of Trading Resumption

Dear investors,

Today we published a detailed presentation about Nebius ahead of the start of trading in our shares on Nasdaq on Monday, October 21. Please see the presentation , and here is a webcast recording from our Chairman John Boynton and CEO Arkady Volozh who provide additional color.

If you have any questions, please contact us on:

Investor Relations

askIR@nebius.com

Media Relations

media@nebius.com

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



