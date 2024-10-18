Val-d'Or, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2024) - International Prospect Ventures Ltd. (TSXV: IZZ) (the "Company") announces the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held in Val-d'Or, Québec, and by telephone conference, on October 18, 2024.

At the Meeting shareholders set the number of directors to be elected at five, re-elected four incumbent directors, being Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans, Glenn J. Mullan, Dr. Robert I. Valliant and Dr. C. Jens Zinke, and elected Don Smith as a new director to the Board. Don Smith is a geologist and entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience in the mining industry. Among other business endeavours, Mr. Smith is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Tempest Minerals Ltd., an Australian-based mineral exploration company with a diversified portfolio of projects in Western Australia.

Shareholders appointed McGovern Hurley LLP as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year and re-approved the previously adopted 10% rolling stock option incentive plan.

In addition, the shareholders approved, by a special resolution, the alteration of the Company's articles to include mandatory procedures for nominations of persons for election as directors, including advance notice and disclosure requirements for nominations by shareholders.

Following the Meeting, the Board reconstituted its Audit Committee and its Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee. The Board also appointed officers for the ensuing year as follows:

Executive Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer: Glenn J. Mullan Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary: Rico De Vega Vice President, Exploration: Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans

The Company's Board has granted incentive stock options to its directors, officers and consultants entitling the purchase of an aggregate 3,320,000 common shares at a per share price of $0.045 for a period of 5 years.

