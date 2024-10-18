BLOOMSBURG, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation ("Corporation") (OTCQX: CCFN), parent company of Journey Bank ("Bank"), has released its unaudited consolidated financial statements for the third quarter of 2024.

Unaudited Financial Information

Net income, as reported under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was $5,056,000, or $1.42 per share compared to net income of $1,171,000, or $0.56 per share for the same period in 2023. Net income, as reported under GAAP, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $13,799,000, or $3.86 per share compared to $4,573,000, or $2.20 per share for the same period in 2023. Return on average assets and return on average equity were 1.26% and 12.34% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, as compared to 0.63% and 6.78% for the same period of 2023.

The fully-tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.40% and 2.29% for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Total consolidated assets amounted to $1,607,322,000 at September 30, 2024, as compared to $1,592,300,000 at June 30, 2024 and $1,639,779,000 at December 31, 2023. For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalents increased $6,593,000 and loans receivable, not held for sale, increased by $11,979,000. Total deposits increased $24,842,000 while short term borrowings decreased $16,261,000 during the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

The increase in total deposits during the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2024 was primarily as a result of a strategic initiative to reposition customer repurchase agreements, which are classified as short-term borrowings, into core deposit accounts. The Bank anticipates a continued migration of customer repurchase accounts from short-term borrowings to deposits throughout the remainder of 2024. The execution of this initiative will assist in optimizing the Bank's long-term liquidity needs and balance sheet management strategies.

Total non-performing assets amounted to $8,575,000 or 0.53% of total assets at September 30, 2024, as compared to $7,736,000 or 0.49% of total assets at June 30, 2024.

The Corporation invests in various forms of agency debt including mortgage-backed securities and callable agency debt. The fair value of these securities is influenced by market interest rates, prepayment speeds on mortgage securities, bid to offer spreads in the market place and credit premiums for various types of agency debt. These factors change continuously and therefore the fair market value of these securities may be higher or lower than the Corporation's carrying value at any measurement date. The temporary impact on investment securities will also affect stockholders' equity as these fluctuations are recorded through accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). As of September 30, 2024, the temporary impact of these unrealized losses on the stockholders' equity amounted to a reduction of $8,809,000. The Corporation does not consider its debt securities to be credit impaired since it has both the intent and ability to hold the securities until a recovery of its amortized cost basis, which may be maturity, and the decline in fair value is deemed to be as a result of changes in interest rates and not credit factors.

Total stockholders' equity equated to a book value per share of $47.35 at September 30, 2024 as compared with $43.08 at December 31, 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 cash dividends of $1.32 per share were paid to stockholders as compared to $1.28 for the same period of 2023. The Corporation remains well capitalized, with an equity to assets ratio of 10.53% at September 30, 2024 as compared to 9.38% at December 31, 2023.

About Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation

Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation ("MCFC") is a registered financial holding company headquartered in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania. MCFC has one subsidiary bank, Journey Bank, serving individuals, families, nonprofits and business clients throughout Clinton, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland and Sullivan Counties through 22 banking offices.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of current or historical fact and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions can be used to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the following: costs or difficulties related to integration following the mergers of Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. with and into CCFNB Bancorp, Inc., forming Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation, and of The Muncy Bank and Trust Company with and into First Columbia Bank & Trust Company, forming Journey Bank; the risk that the anticipated benefits, cost savings and other savings from the mergers may not be fully realized or may take longer than expected to realize; potential impairment to the goodwill recorded in connection with the mergers; changes in general economic trends, including inflation and changes in interest rates; our ability to manage credit risk; our ability to maintain an adequate level of allowance for credit loss on loans; increased competition; changes in consumer demand for financial services; our ability to control costs and expenses; fluctuations in the values of securities held in our securities portfolio, including as a result of changes in interest rates; our ability to successfully manage liquidity risk; adverse developments in borrower industries and, in particular, declines in real estate values; the concentration of large deposits from certain customers who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits; changes in and compliance with federal and state laws that regulate our business and capital levels; our ability to raise capital as needed; and any other risks described in the "Risk Factors" sections of reports filed by the Corporation with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake, and specifically disclaim, any obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) (Unaudited) September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 21,318 $ 14,614 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 6,751 3,763 Total cash and cash equivalents 28,069 18,377 Interest-bearing time deposits 249 979 Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value 335,535 413,302 Marketable equity securities, at fair value 1,303 1,295 Restricted investment in bank stocks, at cost 7,529 10,394 Loans held for sale 2,192 366 Loans receivable 1,112,644 1,068,429 Allowance for credit losses (9,415 ) (9,302 ) Loans, net 1,103,229 1,059,127 Premises and equipment, net 26,735 27,569 Foreclosed assets held for sale 70 170 Accrued interest receivable 4,840 5,362 Bank-owned life insurance 40,945 40,209 Investment in limited partnerships 5,278 5,828 Deferred tax asset, net 8,919 12,634 Goodwill 25,609 25,609 Other intangible assets, net 10,593 11,895 Other assets 6,227 6,663 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,607,322 $ 1,639,779 LIABILITIES Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,020,954 $ 884,654 Noninterest-bearing deposits 269,515 266,015 Total deposits 1,290,469 1,150,669 Short-term borrowings 73,025 252,532 Long-term borrowings 60,465 70,448 Accrued interest payable 2,099 2,358 Other liabilities 11,961 9,947 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,438,019 1,485,954 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, par value $1.25 per share; 15,000,000 shares authorized; issued 3,840,227 and outstanding 3,575,527 at September 30, 2024; issued 3,834,976 and outstanding 3,570,276 at December 31, 2023; 4,800 4,794 Additional paid-in capital 83,504 83,343 Retained earnings 99,598 90,514 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,809 ) (15,036 ) Treasury stock, at cost; 264,700 shares at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (9,790 ) (9,790 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 169,303 153,825 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,607,322 $ 1,639,779

Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation Consolidated Statements of Income For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) (Unaudited) 2024 2023 2024 2023 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans: Taxable $ 18,234 $ 6,629 $ 53,231 $ 18,861 Tax-exempt 421 243 1,106 674 Interest and dividends on investment securities: Taxable 994 1,211 3,175 3,641 Tax-exempt 842 135 2,508 398 Dividend and other interest income 190 86 617 222 Federal funds sold - - - 1 Deposits in other banks 110 84 238 169 TOTAL INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME 20,791 8,388 60,875 23,966 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 6,133 892 16,353 2,299 Short-term borrowings 1,093 2,337 5,017 6,248 Long-term borrowings 791 268 2,436 414 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 8,017 3,497 23,806 8,961 NET INTEREST INCOME 12,774 4,891 37,069 15,005 Provision (credit) for credit losses - loans 151 (172 ) 288 (594 ) Provision (credit) for credit losses - off balance sheet credit exposures - 4 (18 ) 1 TOTAL PROVISION (CREDIT) FOR CREDIT LOSSES 151 (168 ) 270 (593 ) NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION (CREDIT) FOR CREDIT LOSSES 12,623 5,059 36,799 15,598 NON-INTEREST INCOME Service charges and fees 727 477 2,009 1,516 Gain on sale of loans 75 68 244 193 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 236 113 692 335 Brokerage 193 146 609 425 Trust 243 195 653 613 Gains (losses) on marketable equity securities 163 (118 ) 8 (265 ) Realized losses on available-for-sale debt securities, net - - (8 ) - Interchange fees 664 428 1,970 1,294 Other non-interest income 414 213 1,489 743 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 2,715 1,522 7,666 4,854 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 4,704 2,275 14,146 7,307 Occupancy 644 326 1,843 969 Furniture and equipment 448 305 1,238 872 Pennsylvania shares tax 251 (58 ) 691 234 Professional fees 359 316 1,135 838 Director's fees 103 72 342 227 Federal deposit insurance 187 110 595 327 Data processing and telecommunications 848 361 2,672 1,064 Automated teller machine and interchange 107 111 475 221 Merger-related expenses 43 757 340 1,206 Amortization of intangibles 558 - 1,656 - Other non-interest expense 1,115 698 3,074 1,682 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 9,367 5,273 28,207 14,947 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION 5,971 1,308 16,258 5,505 INCOME TAX PROVISION 915 137 2,459 932 NET INCOME $ 5,056 $ 1,171 $ 13,799 $ 4,573 EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED $ 1.42 $ 0.56 $ 3.86 $ 2.20 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING 3,574,043 2,080,109 3,572,250 2,079,635

At or 3 Months Ended (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 Operating Highlights Net income (loss) $ 5,056 $ 4,707 $ 4,036 $ (1,186 ) $ 1,171 Net interest income 12,774 12,360 11,935 8,257 4,891 Provision (credit) for credit losses 151 29 90 3,114 (168 ) Non-interest income 2,715 2,419 2,532 2,267 1,522 Non-interest expense 9,367 9,194 9,646 9,163 5,273 Balance Sheet Highlights Total assets $ 1,607,322 $ 1,592,300 $ 1,573,271 $ 1,639,779 $ 957,580 Loans, net and loans held for sale 1,105,421 1,092,057 1,072,010 1,059,493 556,862 Goodwill and other intangibles, net 36,202 36,760 36,955 37,504 7,937 Total deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 269,515 $ 263,419 $ 263,954 $ 266,015 $ 165,888 Savings 192,644 199,626 203,002 204,968 155,750 NOW 364,459 346,000 298,122 251,953 146,944 Money Market 112,319 117,770 112,190 103,602 41,521 Time Deposits 351,532 338,812 336,232 324,131 130,472 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,020,954 1,002,208 949,546 884,654 474,687 Core deposits* 938,937 926,815 877,268 826,538 510,103 Selected Ratios Fully tax-equivalent net interest margin (YTD) 3.40 % 3.36 % 3.32 % 2.34 % 2.29 % Annualized return on average assets 1.26 % 1.20 % 1.02 % -0.35 % 0.63 % Annualized return on average equity 12.34 % 12.28 % 10.52 % -3.95 % 6.78 % Capital Ratios - Journey Bank** Common equity tier I capital ratio 14.59 % 14.06 % 13.95 % 13.52 % 18.80 % Tier 1 capital ratio 14.59 % 14.06 % 13.95 % 13.52 % 18.80 % Total risk-based capital ratio 15.54 % 14.99 % 14.94 % 14.49 % 19.91 % Leverage ratio 8.82 % 8.68 % 8.40 % 8.03 % 10.58 % Asset Quality Ratios Non-performing assets $ 8,575 $ 7,736 $ 7,328 $ 4,475 $ 2,659 Allowance for credit losses - loans 9,415 9,362 9,351 9,302 6,094 Allowance for credit losses to total loans 0.85 % 0.85 % 0.87 % 0.87 % 1.09 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing assets 109.80 % 121.02 % 127.61 % 207.87 % 244.81 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.53 % 0.49 % 0.47 % 0.27 % 0.28 % Per Share Data Earnings (loss) per share $ 1.42 $ 1.32 $ 1.13 $ (0.41 ) $ 0.56 Dividend declared per share 0.44 0.44 0.44 0.43 0.43 Book value 47.35 44.11 43.35 43.08 42.50 Common stock price: Bid $ 33.35 $ 32.10 $ 30.50 $ 34.50 $ 34.59 Ask 34.25 34.75 32.00 37.17 35.00 Weighted average common shares 3,574,043 3,572,345 3,570,342 2,873,775 2,080,109 * Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits ** Capital ratios for the most recent period are estimated

Contacts

Investor Relations

570.784.4400

investorrelations@journeybank.com