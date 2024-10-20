C O R R E C T I O N -- GITEX GLOBAL 2024

In the news release, Cross-examining cybercrime: GITEX GLOBAL 2024 sheds light on the innovation-igniting conundrum challenging industries worldwide, issued 16-Oct-2024 by GITEX GLOBAL 2024 over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that in the 4th paragraph, first sentence: 'damaged' should be 'damage', and 'according to Cybersecurity Ventures' has been added. The first sentence of the 5th paragraph has been removed, and 'threat' changed to 'AI-driven fraud' at the end of the paragraph. In the 8th paragraph, first sentence 'and no fewer than 230 new partnerships have been finalised between local, regional, and international entities and enterprises' has been omitted. And in the 9th paragraph '12' has been changed to '1.2'. The complete, corrected release follows:

Cross-examining cybercrime: GITEX GLOBAL 2024 sheds light on the innovation-igniting conundrum challenging industries worldwide

-"Cybersecurity Day" marks GITEX GLOBAL's halfway stage as enlightening agenda reveals the challenges, threats and opportunities for international tech community

-"AI is changing the game" - H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After an action-packed two days where GITEX GLOBAL 2024 presented exhilarating events and exhibitions across technology's new frontiers, Wednesday witnessed another incredible programme as audiences examined the existing and future cybersecurity landscapes with the world's foremost experts.

Taking place from 14-18 October at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), GITEX GLOBAL is the world's largest and best-rated tech event. It presents a record-breaking 44th edition in 2024 - welcoming over 6,500 exhibitors, 1,800 startups, 1,200 investors alongside governments from more than 180 countries.

As GITEX GLOBAL's biggest-ever international edition reached the halfway stage, "Cybersecurity Day" headlined the Wednesday schedule. An enlightening series of keynote speeches, fireside chats, and specialist panels cast a unique spotlight on the urgent challenges, emerging threats, and innovative opportunities facing individuals, enterprises, industries, and nations worldwide.

Cross-examining the cybercrime conundrum

With global cybercrime damage projected to reach $10.5 trillion annually by 2025, according to Cybersecurity Ventures, the international tech community is determined to ignite a paradigm shift through reinvigorated determination. This universal attitude was on full display at GITEX GLOBAL as top CISOs, CIOs, and GRC leaders converged with a unified mission: establish the foremost line of defence globally.

One of Wednesday's must-attend conference sessions - 'AI-Driven Digital Fraud: Safeguarding the Finance Industry's Future' - examined how emerging technologies are being harnessed to overcome the evolving AI-driven fraud.

H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government, revealed that the country has dispelled millions of threats this year alone while endorsing AI as a "gamechanger" in leading the industry's cyber resurgence. He said to GITEX Tech Waves Podcast: "Cyber awareness is crucial - and AI is changing the game. The UAE is a financial hub that faced 71 million attacks in Q1 2024. We are resilient and thwarted these with early threat detection through AI. It's a hugely beneficial technology alongside our great partnerships with the world."

Todd Conklin also weighed in on the positive impact of AI. While acknowledging the potential repercussions of AI's power when utilised by malicious actors, the Chief AI Officer & Deputy Assistant Secretary, Cybersecurity & Critical Infrastructure Protection at the US Department of the Treasury, added: "The US Treasury runs the largest payments ecosystem in the entire world. We've leveraged AI models to reduce fraud by almost $600 million in the last six months. It's becoming increasingly critical in the counter-fraud space."

Unveiling a new world of limitless possibilities and potential

In a week where 88% of exhibiting startups are GITEX GLOBAL debutants, the event is again fulfilling its pledge as a global cooperation and collaboration catalyst. Heading into Wednesday, over 13,000 pre-arranged concierge meetings had already taken place across GITEX GLOBAL and Expand North Star - the world's largest startup and investment event - with many more a certainty as companies exhibit transformative solutions that could change the world.

Huawei shed light on its critical infrastructure and cloud tech solutions with Dr. Aloysius Cheang, Chief Security Officer for the Middle East & Central Asia at Huawei, revealing the staggering rate of cyber attacks worldwide. While calling on enterprises to ensure stringent security postures, he said: "Huawei is attacked 1.2 billion times a day on average. This is why cybersecurity is positioned as a very strategic asset within our company. Organisations must build a cybersecurity culture through a security-first, privacy-first approach - and their solutions must serve their purpose of protecting digital assets."

Cybersecurity and anti-virus provider Kaspersky also showcased its pioneering Cyber Immunity approach and advanced threat intelligence solutions on Wednesday as US cyber firm Fortinet highlighted products and services part of its cybersecurity platform portfolio. solutions by stc also introduced visitors to the emerging technologies utilised to deliver new value to customers.

Elsewhere on day three at GITEX Global 2024, a host of activations, showcases, and conferences took place at GITEX Cyber Valley, this year's most anticipated cybersecurity exhibition and programme hosted by the UAE Cyber Security Council. An unmissable session saw audiences hear from Brett Johnson - once America's Most Wanted, now a leading global cybercrime and identity theft expert. During 'Scamming the scammer: Inside the Mind of a Cybercriminal', he revealed the extent of the virtual underworld while sharing his life story.

Live Hacks also headlined the GITEX Cyber Valley's Dark Stage as ethical hackers showcased live demonstrations on AI-powered hacks. Visitors also got exclusive insights from Santiago Lopez, the world's first million-dollar hacker, on how to turn hacking skills into a lucrative career during another special session - 'Face to Face with 1# Million Dollar Hacker: Who wants to be a hacking millionaire?'.

What next at GITEX GLOBAL 2024?

GITEX GLOBAL 2024 continues Thursday as "Data Centres Universe" welcomes an ensemble cast of thought leaders and experts to discuss the future of data management and infrastructure. Sessions throughout the day's schedule will explore the latest data technology and sustainable energy solutions alongside data centres' pivotal role in supporting the exponential growth of digital services.

Future Mobility will explore the shifting paradigms of the global auto tech industry with the World Future Economy Digital Leaders Summit and Global DevSlam among the many day four highlights.

More information on GITEX GLOBAL, please visit www.gitex.com

Follow GITEX GLOBAL on social media: Facebook | Instagram | X | LinkedIn | Youtube

Hashtag: GITEXGLOBAL

About GITEX GLOBAL

GITEX GLOBAL, the world's largest tech event, is returning for its 44th edition at Dubai World Trade Centre from 14-18 October 2024. The 2024 edition will feature 6,500 exhibitors, and welcome 200,000 tech executives from 180 countries, converging the best minds, future-focused government leaders, and the most visionary enterprises and start-ups to scrutinise, challenge, define, and empower the digital agendas of the world. Independently rated globally as the world's best tech show, GITEX GLOBAL's continued expansion is amplified by the launch of GITEX EUROPE Berlin, GITEX ASIA Singapore, and GITEX NIGERIA in 2025, as well as the growth of GITEX AFRICA Morocco leading up to its third record-breaking edition. More information: www.gitex.com

About Dubai World Trade Centre

A global business facilitator since 1979, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) is home to the region's leading purpose-built convention and exhibition centre. DWTC provides a platform for connecting people, products, innovation and ideas from around the world through a dynamic calendar of international trade exhibitions and its own roster of sector leading mega events. As a designated free zone, complemented by award-winning commercial real estate, DWTC plays an integral role in Dubai and the region's growth story. Since its inauguration, DWTC has hosted over 6,000 events, with an estimated economic output of AED 248 billion, attracting over 38 million business visitors to Dubai.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2532902/GITEX_GLOBAL_2024.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cross-examining-cybercrime-gitex-global-2024-sheds-light-on-the-innovation-igniting-conundrum-challenging-industries-worldwide-302278442.html