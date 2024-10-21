With the expansion of China's 144-hour visa-free transit policy, Yunnan Province has opened its doors wider to international travelers, extending to include Kunming, Lijiang, Yuxi, Pu'er, Chuxiong, Dali, Xishuangbanna, Honghe, Wenshan, and nine other cities and prefectures. Travelers from 54 countries can enter Yunnan through Kunming Changshui International Airport, Lijiang Sanyi International Airport, and Mohan Railway Port by presenting valid international travel documents and onward tickets within 144 hours. This allows for a spontaneous Yunnan tour without cumbersome visa processes.

Countries Eligible for the 144-Hour Visa-Free Transit Policy in Yunnan Province (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Yunnan: A Many-Splendored Life" is a lifestyle with fantastic nature and great ecosystems. Yunnan boasts three World Natural Heritage Sites Three Parallel Rivers, Chengjiang Fossil Site, and Yunnan Stone Forest. Snow-capped plateaus stand alongside peaks and canyons, complemented by rivers, lakes, and forests, to create a magnificent scenery. Yunnan is known as a blooming "Spring City": camellias grace Dali, flamboyant flowers brighten Xishuangbanna, Ottelia acuminata sways on Lugu Lake, and winter cherry blossoms adorn Wuliang Mountain. Kunming Dounan Flower Market allows travelers to take a piece of Yunnan's spring home. Yunnan is also home to rare animal species like Yunnan snub-nosed monkeys, Asian elephants, and black-headed gulls.

"Yunnan: A Many-Splendored Life" is a lifestyle with profound culture. Yunnan boasts three World Cultural Heritage Sites Lijiang Old Town, Honghe Hani Rice Terraces, and Jingmai Mountain Ancient Tea Forests in Pu'er, and eight National Famous Historical and Cultural Cities. Historical corridors like Southern Silk Road and Tea Horse Road reflect Yunnan's foreign trade and cultural exchanges. The Bai's Three-Course Tea, the Naxi's Dongba culture and pictographs, the Yi's Torch Festival, and the Dai's Water-Splashing Festival and Peacock Dance highlight its vast cultural legacy.

"Yunnan: A Many-Splendored Life" is a green and healthy lifestyle. Yunnan is an ideal destination for wellness tourism, outdoor activities, and international sports events, with lush mountains, clear waters, and spring-like climate year-round. Eco-friendly products, including Yunnan's flowers, tea, fruits, vegetables, medicinal herbs, and coffee, along with dishes like Mushroom feasts, Yunnan ham, cross-bridge rice noodles, flower cakes, and steam pot chicken, create unforgettable memories.

Yunnan offers boundless natural beauty, a warm living atmosphere, and a healthy lifestyle. As the 144-hour visa-free travelers swarm in, Yunnan will extend greater hospitality and invite them to experience its unique charm and beauty.

