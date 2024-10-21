















HONG KONG, Oct 21, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - With the increasing global emphasis on sustainability, the Hong Kong government has introduced the 'Hong Kong's Climate Action Plan 2050'. To enhance the transparency of environmental governance and climate-related disclosure for listed companies, HKEX has also revised the "ESG Code" to be effective from 1 January 2025. Within this evolving framework, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors have emerged as pivotal foundations for business development. This is particularly evident in Hong Kong's construction industry, where numerous companies proactively champion these initiatives to demonstrate a steadfast commitment to a sustainable future.As a good model among Hong Kong listed companies in construction industry, Ching Lee Holding Limited (3728. HK) is advancing its ESG agenda through a variety of initiatives. Notably, Ching Lee participated in the "ESG Pledge Scheme" this year organised and recognised by The Chinese Manufacturers' Association of Hong Kong. This initiative reinforces Ching Lee's leadership role in promoting ESG principles and highlights its proactive stance on sustainability.Employees' welfare and occupational health and safety are always the most important items on the ESG agenda. Ching Lee ensures preparedness on construction sites and conducts emergency drills regularly. This dedication reflects its responsible commitment and a profound respect for employee safety. Moreover, the company places a high value on enhancing employee skills. According to Ching Lee's annual report, the total training hours for employees reached an impressive 98.5 hours, with a training participation rate of approximately 60%. Employees are also integral participants in the ESG framework. Several companies have established training systems that align employee development closely with corporate sustainability objectives, thereby achieving a mutually beneficial outcome.In addition to prioritising occupational safety and skills training, Hong Kong companies support public welfare projects in education, healthcare, and culture, while encouraging employees to engage in community service. According to the annual report from Ching Lee Holdings, the company donated over HKD 1.5 million to various charitable organisations in the 2023-2024 financial year, with more than 60 employees actively participating in community service. Furthermore, Ching Lee commits to promoting green building technologies and mandates that all employees adhere rigorously to environmental standards throughout construction. For instance, the company advocates for using recyclable building materials and strives to minimise waste generation during construction activities in addition to energy-saving and emission-reduction measures.By implementing a comprehensive range of initiatives, Hong Kong companies enable their workforce to become active participants in ESG efforts. Ching Lee Holdings adeptly links corporate development with employee growth, illustrating that corporate social responsibility is not merely essential but constitutes a fundamental pillar of sustainable development.Copyright 2024 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.