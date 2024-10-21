iCMORE APIDS identifies a wide range of airport threats and meets strict EU and Dutch requirements, setting an industry benchmark

Smiths Detection, a global leader in threat detection and security screening technologies, and a business of Smiths Group, is proud to announce that its iCMORE Automated Prohibited Items Detection Systems (APIDS) algorithm has received local approval from the Netherlands' National Coordinator for Security and Counter-terrorism (NCTV).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241020354116/en/

Smiths Detection becomes the first and only supplier to receive certification for its iCMORE APIDS which identifies a wide range of airport threats and meets strict EU and Dutch requirements, setting an industry benchmark. (Photo: Business Wire)

Smiths Detection becomes the first and only supplier to receive this prestigious approval, setting an industry benchmark and reinforcing its position as the most trusted, reliable and innovative partner for innovative detection technology. The algorithm was rigorously tested, verified and validated by the Netherlands Organisation for Applied Scientific Research (TNO), a European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC) certified test centre.

iCMORE APIDS uses AI to identify a wide range of prohibited objects at airport security checkpoints, automating the detection of an extensive list of prohibited items while bags pass through CT security screening machines. The algorithm provides invaluable support to security screeners, enhancing security and creating a faster and more seamless experience for passengers.

This unique achievement empowers Dutch airports to deploy advanced detection capabilities with complete confidence, knowing they are equipped with the most reliable tools to detect prohibited items and fortify security at checkpoints. It also marks a major step in our journey towards full automation and alarm-only viewing, reducing manual screening interventions, and enabling our customers to achieve substantial operational savings.

Cymoril Metivier, Global Director Digital at Smiths Detection, said: "This certification reaffirms our commitment to being best in class, offering unmatched and proven capabilities that meet the highest certification standards setting a new industry benchmark as the trusted partner for cutting-edge detection solutions. We remain committed to leading the way in delivering innovative and revolutionary solutions that elevate passenger safety and experience, ensure compliance with the highest and evolving security standards and safeguard critical operations across the aviation industry."

A letter received from Robert Moerland, Head of Civil Aviation Security at NCTV, states that the outcome of the national certification test shows the APIDS software met the strict criteria of APIDS standard 1 and the additional Dutch national detection requirements for APID software standard 1.

The approval confirms that the Smiths Detection APIDS algorithm meets both the EU APIDS Standard 1 requirements, as outlined in Attachment 12-M of EU Decision C(2015) 8005 and the additional Dutch national detection standards specified in the "national additional detection requirements for security equipment."

About Smiths Detection:

Smiths Detection is a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies for aviation, ports and borders, urban security and defence. With more than 70 years of field-tested experience, Smiths Detection delivers the solutions needed to protect society from the threat and illegal passage of explosives, prohibited weapons, contraband, toxic chemicals, biological agents, and narcotics to help make the world a safer place.

For more information visit: https://www.smithsdetection.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241020354116/en/

Contacts:

FTI Consulting

Tom Hufton/Matthew Young/Liam Gerrard

sc.smithsdetection@fticonsulting.com

+44 (0)20 3727 1000

Smiths Detection

Corrina Gee, Head of Communications

Corrina.Gee@smithsdetection.com

+44 (0)79 0970 9811