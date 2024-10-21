Anzeige
21.10.2024 08:06 Uhr
YogaEasy Launches New Online Yoga Platform in English

After joining forces with EkhartYoga last Spring, YogaEasy is excited to release its English-language online yoga platform, offering a wide range of classes for both body and mind, including yoga, meditation, Pilates and Qigong.

HAMBURG, Germany and AMSTERDAM, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YogaEasy is thrilled to announce the launch of its new online yoga platform for the international community. The platform, available in English, features over 5,000 yoga and meditation classes from more than 80 expert teachers.

YogaEasy logo

After merging with EkhartYoga last spring, YogaEasy has leveraged their expertise to provide an enhanced online yoga experience where everyone feels welcome and supported, with the ability to tailor their yoga practice to their personal needs and level.

Dr. Henrike Fröchling, Founder of YogaEasy: "I'm thrilled to see my vision of bringing high-quality, authentic yoga to more people around the world come to life! From the start, our collaboration with EkhartYoga was a perfect match, and working together has been both productive and enjoyable. This synergy is reflected in the launch of our brand-new website within just a few months. I'm incredibly proud of what we've accomplished and excited to continue inspiring change and connection through yoga."

Founded in 2010, YogaEasy is Germany's pioneering online yoga studio, featuring renowned teachers such as Anna Trökes, Dr. Ronald Steiner, and Nicole Bongartz. EkhartYoga, established in Amsterdam in 2012 by Esther Ekhart, is known for its high-quality English-language classes, with expert instructors including David Lurey, Tashi Dawa, and Katy Appleton. Together, they offer a diverse range of styles while honouring the traditional lineage and philosophy of yoga.

Explore the new platform and start your 14-day free trial today on www.yogaeasy.com.
Benefit from our launch offer: 20% off all membership!

About YogaEasy
At YogaEasy (formerly EkhartYoga) we believe in the power of yoga to heal, empower, and connect. With over 5,000 online classes guided by expert teachers in a variety of styles, we are Europe's largest online yoga studio. Inspiring change and connection through yoga is at the heart of everything we do.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2533451/YogaEasy_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yogaeasy-launches-new-online-yoga-platform-in-english-302279459.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
