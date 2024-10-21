Augmentum Fintech plc - Irrevocable Share Repurchase Programme
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 21
21 October 2024
Augmentum Fintech plc
(the "Company")
Irrevocable Share Repurchase Programme
At the Company's last annual general meeting on 19 September 2024 (the "AGM"), the Company's shareholders granted the Company a general buy back authority of up to 14.99% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital.
The Company has appointed its joint brokers Peel Hunt LLP and Singer Capital Markets Securities Limited to manage an irrevocable programme (the "Irrevocable Buy Back Programme") to buy back ordinary shares within certain pre-set parameters. Any ordinary shares purchased by the Company will be held in treasury. The Irrevocable Buy Back Programme will commence today and will run until publication of the Company's Half Year Report for the period ended 30 September 2024.
Any shares purchased in the Irrevocable Buy Back Programme will count towards the Company's general buy back authority of 14.99% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital, as approved at the Company's AGM.
The Company confirms that it currently has no inside information.
Enquiries:
Augmentum Fintech
Tim Levene, Portfolio Manager
Georgie Hazell Kivell, Investor Relations
+44 (0)20 3961 5420
georgie@augmentum.vc
Quill PR
Nick Croysdill, Sarah Gibbons-Cook
(Press and Media)
+44 (0)20 7466 5050
augmentum@quillpr.com
Peel Hunt
Liz Yong, Huw Jeremy
(Investment Banking)
+44 (0)20 7418 8900
Singer Capital Markets
James Moat, James Fischer
(Investment Banking)
+44 (0)20 7496 3000
Frostrow Capital LLP
Paul Griggs, Company Secretary
+44 (0)20 3709 8733