Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 43/2024

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-10-21 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.10.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos Government securities VLN 31.12.2024 Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.10.2024 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Audited annual report RIG 22.11.2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.10.2024 - Ekspress Grupp EEG1T Extraordinary General TLN 31.10.2024 Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.10.2024 INVL Baltic Farmland INL1L Extraordinary General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.10.2024 INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L Extraordinary General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.10.2024 INVL Technology INC1L Extraordinary General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.10.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos Government securities VLN Vyriausybe LTGB039026D auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.10.2024 LHV Group LHV Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.10.2024 Harju Elekter Group HAE1T Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.10.2024 Arco Vara ARC1T Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.10.2024 EfTEN Real Estate Fund EFT1T Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.10.2024 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.10.2024 Telia Lietuva TEL1L Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.10.2024 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.10.2024 DelfinGroup DGRBFLOT26FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.10.2024 Bigbank BIGB Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.10.2024 DelfinGroup DGRB100028A Coupon payment date RIG For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.