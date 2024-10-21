Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 21.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus schlägt wieder zu: NexGold Mining auf dem Weg zur Milliardenbewertung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
21.10.2024 08:10 Uhr
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 43/2024

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-10-21 08:00 CEST --
PERIOD       COMPANY TICKER         EVENT         MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.10.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos      Government securities VLN  
    31.12.2024  Vyriausybe           auction           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  04.10.2024 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R    Audited annual report RIG  
    22.11.2024                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  09.10.2024 - Ekspress Grupp EEG1T      Extraordinary General TLN  
    31.10.2024                  Meeting           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    21.10.2024 INVL Baltic Farmland INL1L   Extraordinary General VLN  
                          Meeting           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    21.10.2024 INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L  Extraordinary General VLN  
                          Meeting           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    21.10.2024 INVL Technology INC1L      Extraordinary General VLN  
                          Meeting           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    21.10.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos      Government securities VLN  
          Vyriausybe LTGB039026D     auction           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    22.10.2024 LHV Group LHV          Interim report, 9   TLN  
                          months           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    23.10.2024 Harju Elekter Group HAE1T    Interim report, 9   TLN  
                          months           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    24.10.2024 Arco Vara ARC1T         Interim report, 9   TLN  
                          months           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    24.10.2024 EfTEN Real Estate Fund EFT1T  Interim report, 9   TLN  
                          months           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    24.10.2024 Tallink Grupp TAL1T       Interim report, 9   TLN  
                          months           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    24.10.2024 Telia Lietuva TEL1L       Interim report, 9   VLN  
                          months           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    24.10.2024 Tallink Grupp TAL1T       Investors event    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    25.10.2024 DelfinGroup DGRBFLOT26FA    Coupon payment date  RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    25.10.2024 Bigbank BIGB          Interim report, 9   TLN  
                          months           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    25.10.2024 DelfinGroup DGRB100028A     Coupon payment date  RIG  



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.