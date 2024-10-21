InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - October 21

Purchase of own shares

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (the Company) (NYSE:IHG)(LSE:IHG)(OTC PINK:ICHGF)

The Company announces that on 18 October 2024 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 3 May 2024 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 20 February 2024, as announced on 20 February 2024.

Date of purchase: 18 October 2024

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

3,000

Lowest price paid per share:

£ 85.5000

Highest price paid per share:

£ 86.1800

Average price paid per share:

£ 85.8648



The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 159,228,452 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 6,956,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 3,000 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 18 October 2024

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 3,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 86.1800 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 85.5000 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 85.8648

Detailed information:

Transaction Date Time Time Zone Volume Price (GBP) Trading Venue Transaction ID 18/10/2024 09:35:34 BST 45 85.8000 XLON 1090441336328834 18/10/2024 09:35:34 BST 41 85.8000 XLON 1090441336328835 18/10/2024 09:36:25 BST 72 85.9000 XLON 1090441336328909 18/10/2024 09:36:25 BST 65 85.8800 XLON 1090441336328910 18/10/2024 09:41:16 BST 50 85.9200 XLON 1090441336329304 18/10/2024 09:41:16 BST 27 85.9200 XLON 1090441336329305 18/10/2024 09:51:01 BST 66 85.9800 XLON 1090441336330006 18/10/2024 10:02:52 BST 60 86.1800 XLON 1090441336330836 18/10/2024 10:19:24 BST 61 85.9600 XLON 1090441336331781 18/10/2024 10:42:45 BST 40 85.9000 XLON 1090441336333758 18/10/2024 10:52:43 BST 40 85.8600 XLON 1090441336334836 18/10/2024 11:02:21 BST 67 85.9600 XLON 1090441336335469 18/10/2024 11:15:29 BST 74 85.9200 XLON 1090441336336992 18/10/2024 11:21:47 BST 61 86.0800 XLON 1090441336338088 18/10/2024 11:32:18 BST 29 86.0400 XLON 1090441336338910 18/10/2024 11:32:18 BST 29 86.0400 XLON 1090441336338911 18/10/2024 11:51:10 BST 59 85.9800 XLON 1090441336340161 18/10/2024 11:51:10 BST 3 85.9800 XLON 1090441336340162 18/10/2024 11:59:51 BST 58 85.9800 XLON 1090441336341582 18/10/2024 12:21:40 BST 62 85.8200 XLON 1090441336342855 18/10/2024 13:01:54 BST 61 85.8200 XLON 1090441336344490 18/10/2024 13:38:46 BST 43 85.8000 XLON 1090441336346324 18/10/2024 13:46:32 BST 73 85.7800 XLON 1090441336346811 18/10/2024 14:05:39 BST 61 85.9200 XLON 1090441336347786 18/10/2024 14:32:06 BST 60 86.0000 XLON 1090441336349147 18/10/2024 14:48:35 BST 61 86.0200 XLON 1090441336349847 18/10/2024 14:59:14 BST 60 85.9200 XLON 1090441336350486 18/10/2024 15:16:29 BST 59 85.9200 XLON 1090441336351354 18/10/2024 15:30:34 BST 61 85.6200 XLON 1090441336353709 18/10/2024 15:32:52 BST 63 85.6000 XLON 1090441336354076 18/10/2024 15:37:03 BST 60 85.5000 XLON 1090441336354702 18/10/2024 15:42:29 BST 53 85.6200 XLON 1090441336355430 18/10/2024 15:47:33 BST 70 85.6200 XLON 1090441336355872 18/10/2024 15:53:59 BST 42 85.5600 XLON 1090441336356659 18/10/2024 15:57:56 BST 76 85.6000 XLON 1090441336357223 18/10/2024 16:02:26 BST 60 85.5800 XLON 1090441336357655 18/10/2024 16:05:29 BST 63 85.5600 XLON 1090441336357947 18/10/2024 16:10:25 BST 60 85.6000 XLON 1090441336358365 18/10/2024 16:14:44 BST 63 85.5600 XLON 1090441336358987 18/10/2024 16:25:21 BST 42 85.7200 XLON 1090441336360029 18/10/2024 16:27:09 BST 41 85.8200 XLON 1090441336360153 18/10/2024 16:31:17 BST 68 85.8800 XLON 1090441336360493 18/10/2024 16:38:15 BST 63 85.8600 XLON 1090441336361208 18/10/2024 16:46:33 BST 70 85.8200 XLON 1090441336362285 18/10/2024 16:56:30 BST 40 85.9200 XLON 1090441336363541 18/10/2024 17:00:25 BST 2 85.9400 XLON 1090441336364171 18/10/2024 17:01:40 BST 70 86.0000 XLON 1090441336364310 18/10/2024 17:05:14 BST 68 86.0200 XLON 1090441336364777 18/10/2024 17:08:32 BST 40 86.0400 XLON 1090441336365194 18/10/2024 17:11:50 BST 42 86.0200 XLON 1090441336365659 18/10/2024 17:16:33 BST 67 86.1200 XLON 1090441336366330 18/10/2024 17:20:22 BST 50 86.0600 XLON 1090441336367032 18/10/2024 17:20:27 BST 6 86.0600 XLON 1090441336367050 18/10/2024 17:20:27 BST 35 86.0600 XLON 1090441336367051 18/10/2024 17:22:37 BST 40 86.0600 XLON 1090441336367495 18/10/2024 17:28:27 BST 25 86.1000 XLON 1090441336368678 18/10/2024 17:28:34 BST 66 86.1000 XLON 1090441336368707 18/10/2024 17:29:52 BST 7 86.1600 XLON 1090441336369074

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

