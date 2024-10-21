Anzeige
Montag, 21.10.2024
Der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus schlägt wieder zu: NexGold Mining auf dem Weg zur Milliardenbewertung
WKN: A2PA4R | ISIN: GB00BHJYC057
21.10.2024 08:14 Uhr
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - October 21

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2024 / InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (the Company) (NYSE:IHG)(LSE:IHG)(OTC PINK:ICHGF)

The Company announces that on 18 October 2024 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 3 May 2024 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 20 February 2024, as announced on 20 February 2024.

Date of purchase:

18 October 2024


Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:


3,000


Lowest price paid per share:


£ 85.5000


Highest price paid per share:


£ 86.1800


Average price paid per share:


£ 85.8648


The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 159,228,452 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 6,956,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 3,000 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 18 October 2024

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

3,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 86.1800

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 85.5000

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 85.8648

Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

18/10/2024

09:35:34

BST

45

85.8000

XLON

1090441336328834

18/10/2024

09:35:34

BST

41

85.8000

XLON

1090441336328835

18/10/2024

09:36:25

BST

72

85.9000

XLON

1090441336328909

18/10/2024

09:36:25

BST

65

85.8800

XLON

1090441336328910

18/10/2024

09:41:16

BST

50

85.9200

XLON

1090441336329304

18/10/2024

09:41:16

BST

27

85.9200

XLON

1090441336329305

18/10/2024

09:51:01

BST

66

85.9800

XLON

1090441336330006

18/10/2024

10:02:52

BST

60

86.1800

XLON

1090441336330836

18/10/2024

10:19:24

BST

61

85.9600

XLON

1090441336331781

18/10/2024

10:42:45

BST

40

85.9000

XLON

1090441336333758

18/10/2024

10:52:43

BST

40

85.8600

XLON

1090441336334836

18/10/2024

11:02:21

BST

67

85.9600

XLON

1090441336335469

18/10/2024

11:15:29

BST

74

85.9200

XLON

1090441336336992

18/10/2024

11:21:47

BST

61

86.0800

XLON

1090441336338088

18/10/2024

11:32:18

BST

29

86.0400

XLON

1090441336338910

18/10/2024

11:32:18

BST

29

86.0400

XLON

1090441336338911

18/10/2024

11:51:10

BST

59

85.9800

XLON

1090441336340161

18/10/2024

11:51:10

BST

3

85.9800

XLON

1090441336340162

18/10/2024

11:59:51

BST

58

85.9800

XLON

1090441336341582

18/10/2024

12:21:40

BST

62

85.8200

XLON

1090441336342855

18/10/2024

13:01:54

BST

61

85.8200

XLON

1090441336344490

18/10/2024

13:38:46

BST

43

85.8000

XLON

1090441336346324

18/10/2024

13:46:32

BST

73

85.7800

XLON

1090441336346811

18/10/2024

14:05:39

BST

61

85.9200

XLON

1090441336347786

18/10/2024

14:32:06

BST

60

86.0000

XLON

1090441336349147

18/10/2024

14:48:35

BST

61

86.0200

XLON

1090441336349847

18/10/2024

14:59:14

BST

60

85.9200

XLON

1090441336350486

18/10/2024

15:16:29

BST

59

85.9200

XLON

1090441336351354

18/10/2024

15:30:34

BST

61

85.6200

XLON

1090441336353709

18/10/2024

15:32:52

BST

63

85.6000

XLON

1090441336354076

18/10/2024

15:37:03

BST

60

85.5000

XLON

1090441336354702

18/10/2024

15:42:29

BST

53

85.6200

XLON

1090441336355430

18/10/2024

15:47:33

BST

70

85.6200

XLON

1090441336355872

18/10/2024

15:53:59

BST

42

85.5600

XLON

1090441336356659

18/10/2024

15:57:56

BST

76

85.6000

XLON

1090441336357223

18/10/2024

16:02:26

BST

60

85.5800

XLON

1090441336357655

18/10/2024

16:05:29

BST

63

85.5600

XLON

1090441336357947

18/10/2024

16:10:25

BST

60

85.6000

XLON

1090441336358365

18/10/2024

16:14:44

BST

63

85.5600

XLON

1090441336358987

18/10/2024

16:25:21

BST

42

85.7200

XLON

1090441336360029

18/10/2024

16:27:09

BST

41

85.8200

XLON

1090441336360153

18/10/2024

16:31:17

BST

68

85.8800

XLON

1090441336360493

18/10/2024

16:38:15

BST

63

85.8600

XLON

1090441336361208

18/10/2024

16:46:33

BST

70

85.8200

XLON

1090441336362285

18/10/2024

16:56:30

BST

40

85.9200

XLON

1090441336363541

18/10/2024

17:00:25

BST

2

85.9400

XLON

1090441336364171

18/10/2024

17:01:40

BST

70

86.0000

XLON

1090441336364310

18/10/2024

17:05:14

BST

68

86.0200

XLON

1090441336364777

18/10/2024

17:08:32

BST

40

86.0400

XLON

1090441336365194

18/10/2024

17:11:50

BST

42

86.0200

XLON

1090441336365659

18/10/2024

17:16:33

BST

67

86.1200

XLON

1090441336366330

18/10/2024

17:20:22

BST

50

86.0600

XLON

1090441336367032

18/10/2024

17:20:27

BST

6

86.0600

XLON

1090441336367050

18/10/2024

17:20:27

BST

35

86.0600

XLON

1090441336367051

18/10/2024

17:22:37

BST

40

86.0600

XLON

1090441336367495

18/10/2024

17:28:27

BST

25

86.1000

XLON

1090441336368678

18/10/2024

17:28:34

BST

66

86.1000

XLON

1090441336368707

18/10/2024

17:29:52

BST

7

86.1600

XLON

1090441336369074

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
