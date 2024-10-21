InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - October 21

Purchase of own shares
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2024 / InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (the Company) (NYSE:IHG)(LSE:IHG)(OTC PINK:ICHGF)
The Company announces that on 18 October 2024 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 3 May 2024 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 20 February 2024, as announced on 20 February 2024.
Date of purchase:
18 October 2024
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 159,228,452 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 6,956,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 3,000 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 18 October 2024
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe BXE
Cboe CXE
Turquoise
Number of ordinary shares purchased
3,000
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 86.1800
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 85.5000
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
£ 85.8648
Detailed information:
Transaction Date
Time
Time Zone
Volume
Price (GBP)
Trading Venue
Transaction ID
18/10/2024
09:35:34
BST
45
85.8000
XLON
1090441336328834
18/10/2024
09:35:34
BST
41
85.8000
XLON
1090441336328835
18/10/2024
09:36:25
BST
72
85.9000
XLON
1090441336328909
18/10/2024
09:36:25
BST
65
85.8800
XLON
1090441336328910
18/10/2024
09:41:16
BST
50
85.9200
XLON
1090441336329304
18/10/2024
09:41:16
BST
27
85.9200
XLON
1090441336329305
18/10/2024
09:51:01
BST
66
85.9800
XLON
1090441336330006
18/10/2024
10:02:52
BST
60
86.1800
XLON
1090441336330836
18/10/2024
10:19:24
BST
61
85.9600
XLON
1090441336331781
18/10/2024
10:42:45
BST
40
85.9000
XLON
1090441336333758
18/10/2024
10:52:43
BST
40
85.8600
XLON
1090441336334836
18/10/2024
11:02:21
BST
67
85.9600
XLON
1090441336335469
18/10/2024
11:15:29
BST
74
85.9200
XLON
1090441336336992
18/10/2024
11:21:47
BST
61
86.0800
XLON
1090441336338088
18/10/2024
11:32:18
BST
29
86.0400
XLON
1090441336338910
18/10/2024
11:32:18
BST
29
86.0400
XLON
1090441336338911
18/10/2024
11:51:10
BST
59
85.9800
XLON
1090441336340161
18/10/2024
11:51:10
BST
3
85.9800
XLON
1090441336340162
18/10/2024
11:59:51
BST
58
85.9800
XLON
1090441336341582
18/10/2024
12:21:40
BST
62
85.8200
XLON
1090441336342855
18/10/2024
13:01:54
BST
61
85.8200
XLON
1090441336344490
18/10/2024
13:38:46
BST
43
85.8000
XLON
1090441336346324
18/10/2024
13:46:32
BST
73
85.7800
XLON
1090441336346811
18/10/2024
14:05:39
BST
61
85.9200
XLON
1090441336347786
18/10/2024
14:32:06
BST
60
86.0000
XLON
1090441336349147
18/10/2024
14:48:35
BST
61
86.0200
XLON
1090441336349847
18/10/2024
14:59:14
BST
60
85.9200
XLON
1090441336350486
18/10/2024
15:16:29
BST
59
85.9200
XLON
1090441336351354
18/10/2024
15:30:34
BST
61
85.6200
XLON
1090441336353709
18/10/2024
15:32:52
BST
63
85.6000
XLON
1090441336354076
18/10/2024
15:37:03
BST
60
85.5000
XLON
1090441336354702
18/10/2024
15:42:29
BST
53
85.6200
XLON
1090441336355430
18/10/2024
15:47:33
BST
70
85.6200
XLON
1090441336355872
18/10/2024
15:53:59
BST
42
85.5600
XLON
1090441336356659
18/10/2024
15:57:56
BST
76
85.6000
XLON
1090441336357223
18/10/2024
16:02:26
BST
60
85.5800
XLON
1090441336357655
18/10/2024
16:05:29
BST
63
85.5600
XLON
1090441336357947
18/10/2024
16:10:25
BST
60
85.6000
XLON
1090441336358365
18/10/2024
16:14:44
BST
63
85.5600
XLON
1090441336358987
18/10/2024
16:25:21
BST
42
85.7200
XLON
1090441336360029
18/10/2024
16:27:09
BST
41
85.8200
XLON
1090441336360153
18/10/2024
16:31:17
BST
68
85.8800
XLON
1090441336360493
18/10/2024
16:38:15
BST
63
85.8600
XLON
1090441336361208
18/10/2024
16:46:33
BST
70
85.8200
XLON
1090441336362285
18/10/2024
16:56:30
BST
40
85.9200
XLON
1090441336363541
18/10/2024
17:00:25
BST
2
85.9400
XLON
1090441336364171
18/10/2024
17:01:40
BST
70
86.0000
XLON
1090441336364310
18/10/2024
17:05:14
BST
68
86.0200
XLON
1090441336364777
18/10/2024
17:08:32
BST
40
86.0400
XLON
1090441336365194
18/10/2024
17:11:50
BST
42
86.0200
XLON
1090441336365659
18/10/2024
17:16:33
BST
67
86.1200
XLON
1090441336366330
18/10/2024
17:20:22
BST
50
86.0600
XLON
1090441336367032
18/10/2024
17:20:27
BST
6
86.0600
XLON
1090441336367050
18/10/2024
17:20:27
BST
35
86.0600
XLON
1090441336367051
18/10/2024
17:22:37
BST
40
86.0600
XLON
1090441336367495
18/10/2024
17:28:27
BST
25
86.1000
XLON
1090441336368678
18/10/2024
17:28:34
BST
66
86.1000
XLON
1090441336368707
18/10/2024
17:29:52
BST
7
86.1600
XLON
1090441336369074
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
View the original press release on accesswire.com