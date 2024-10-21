Tesla's ambitious plans to double production capacity at its Grünheide plant near Berlin have hit a snag, despite receiving initial approval for expansion. The electric vehicle maker aims to increase annual output from 500,000 to one million cars and expand battery cell production. However, environmental concerns are mounting, particularly regarding water usage and deforestation. Local activists have already staged protests against the expansion, citing potential threats to groundwater and ecosystem integrity.

Cybertruck's Lukewarm Reception Raises Market Concerns

In a separate development, Tesla's highly anticipated Cybertruck appears to be struggling to gain traction in the competitive pickup market. Despite initial enthusiasm generating over a million pre-orders, recent indicators suggest a significant drop in actual demand. The rapid progression through the reservation list implies that many early reservations are not converting to purchases. This unexpected weakness in Cybertruck demand could potentially undermine Tesla's strategy to penetrate the lucrative pickup segment, posing risks to the company's market position and stock performance in the coming months.

