DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 21-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction in Own Shares ISE: DHG LSE: DAL Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that on Friday, 18 October 2024, it purchased a total of 127,672 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ("Berenberg"), in accordance with the terms of the share buyback programme announced on 15 October 2024 (the "Share Buyback Programme"). Date of purchase: 18/10/2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 127,672 Lowest price paid per share (EUR): 4.20 Highest price paid per share (EUR): 4.29 Volume weighted average price paid per share (EUR): 4.2390

The Group intends to cancel all of the repurchased shares.

Total voting rights:

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 216,678,844 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 216,678,844 The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual transactions:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (EUR Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading Venue purchased share) Time) number 236 4.2900 08:19:16 1J4X9YQEU Euronext Dublin 2,179 4.2800 08:31:27 1J4X9YQOJ Euronext Dublin 1,552 4.2800 08:41:20 1J4X9YQVN Euronext Dublin 919 4.2800 08:41:20 1J4X9YQVO Euronext Dublin 236 4.2700 09:19:34 1J4X9YRUA Euronext Dublin 236 4.2600 09:19:59 1J4X9YRUL Euronext Dublin 292 4.2600 09:19:59 1J4X9YRUO Euronext Dublin 3,099 4.2600 09:19:59 1J4X9YRUP Euronext Dublin 366 4.2200 09:20:30 1J4X9YRUZ Euronext Dublin 234 4.2300 09:20:33 1J4X9YRV2 Euronext Dublin 76 4.2250 09:21:00 1J4X9YRVA Euronext Dublin 236 4.2450 09:25:21 1J4X9YS1I Euronext Dublin 1,731 4.2300 09:32:00 1J4X9YSCC Euronext Dublin 41 4.2300 09:32:00 1J4X9YSCD Euronext Dublin 236 4.2200 09:32:02 1J4X9YSCE Euronext Dublin 846 4.2100 09:41:30 1J4X9YSMU Euronext Dublin 237 4.2200 09:45:10 1J4X9YSP3 Euronext Dublin 237 4.2200 09:45:10 1J4X9YSP2 Euronext Dublin 1,279 4.2200 09:49:00 1J4X9YSVN Euronext Dublin 687 4.2200 09:49:02 1J4X9YSVO Euronext Dublin 1,611 4.2200 09:50:51 1J4X9YT09 Euronext Dublin 2,933 4.2200 09:50:51 1J4X9YT0B Euronext Dublin 946 4.2200 09:50:51 1J4X9YT0A Euronext Dublin 400 4.2200 09:50:51 1J4X9YT0D Euronext Dublin 1,400 4.2200 09:50:51 1J4X9YT0E Euronext Dublin 400 4.2200 09:50:51 1J4X9YT0F Euronext Dublin 1,495 4.2050 09:52:00 1J4X9YT26 Euronext Dublin 600 4.2150 09:55:25 1J4X9YT6M Euronext Dublin 600 4.2150 09:55:30 1J4X9YT6N Euronext Dublin 237 4.2100 09:55:33 1J4X9YT6T Euronext Dublin 237 4.2100 09:55:33 1J4X9YT6U Euronext Dublin 3,780 4.2000 09:55:41 1J4X9YT78 Euronext Dublin 2,445 4.2000 09:55:41 1J4X9YT79 Euronext Dublin 2,026 4.2050 09:56:00 1J4X9YT7E Euronext Dublin 1,595 4.2050 09:56:00 1J4X9YT7G Euronext

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 21, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)