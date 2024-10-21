Anzeige
WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 | Ticker-Symbol: DHG
Frankfurt
21.10.24
08:07 Uhr
4,255 Euro
+0,055
+1,31 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,2304,28509:06
Dow Jones News
21.10.2024 08:31 Uhr
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
21-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Transaction in Own Shares 
ISE: DHG  LSE: DAL 
Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a 
growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that on Friday, 18 October 2024, it purchased 
a total of 127,672 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through Joh. 
Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ("Berenberg"), in accordance with the terms of the share buyback programme 
announced on 15 October 2024 (the "Share Buyback Programme"). 
Date of purchase:                 18/10/2024 
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:   127,672 
Lowest price paid per share (EUR):          4.20 
Highest price paid per share (EUR):         4.29 
Volume weighted average price paid per share (EUR):  4.2390

The Group intends to cancel all of the repurchased shares.

Total voting rights:

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 216,678,844 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 216,678,844 The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual transactions: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (EUR  Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference  Trading Venue 
purchased           share)         Time)          number 
236              4.2900         08:19:16         1J4X9YQEU        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,179             4.2800         08:31:27         1J4X9YQOJ        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,552             4.2800         08:41:20         1J4X9YQVN        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
919              4.2800         08:41:20         1J4X9YQVO        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
236              4.2700         09:19:34         1J4X9YRUA        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
236              4.2600         09:19:59         1J4X9YRUL        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
292              4.2600         09:19:59         1J4X9YRUO        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,099             4.2600         09:19:59         1J4X9YRUP        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
366              4.2200         09:20:30         1J4X9YRUZ        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
234              4.2300         09:20:33         1J4X9YRV2        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
76              4.2250         09:21:00         1J4X9YRVA        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
236              4.2450         09:25:21         1J4X9YS1I        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,731             4.2300         09:32:00         1J4X9YSCC        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
41              4.2300         09:32:00         1J4X9YSCD        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
236              4.2200         09:32:02         1J4X9YSCE        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
846              4.2100         09:41:30         1J4X9YSMU        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
237              4.2200         09:45:10         1J4X9YSP3        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
237              4.2200         09:45:10         1J4X9YSP2        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,279             4.2200         09:49:00         1J4X9YSVN        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
687              4.2200         09:49:02         1J4X9YSVO        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,611             4.2200         09:50:51         1J4X9YT09        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,933             4.2200         09:50:51         1J4X9YT0B        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
946              4.2200         09:50:51         1J4X9YT0A        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
400              4.2200         09:50:51         1J4X9YT0D        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,400             4.2200         09:50:51         1J4X9YT0E        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
400              4.2200         09:50:51         1J4X9YT0F        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,495             4.2050         09:52:00         1J4X9YT26        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
600              4.2150         09:55:25         1J4X9YT6M        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
600              4.2150         09:55:30         1J4X9YT6N        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
237              4.2100         09:55:33         1J4X9YT6T        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
237              4.2100         09:55:33         1J4X9YT6U        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,780             4.2000         09:55:41         1J4X9YT78        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,445             4.2000         09:55:41         1J4X9YT79        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,026             4.2050         09:56:00         1J4X9YT7E        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,595             4.2050         09:56:00         1J4X9YT7G        Euronext

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 21, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
