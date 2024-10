Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own -2

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 21-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction in Own Shares ISE: DHG LSE: DAL Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that on Friday, 18 October 2024, it purchased a total of 127,672 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ("Berenberg"), in accordance with the terms of the share buyback programme announced on 15 October 2024 (the "Share Buyback Programme"). Date of purchase: 18/10/2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 127,672 Lowest price paid per share (EUR): 4.20 Highest price paid per share (EUR): 4.29 Volume weighted average price paid per share (EUR): 4.2390

The Group intends to cancel all of the repurchased shares.

Total voting rights:

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 216,678,844 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 216,678,844 The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual transactions:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (EUR Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading Venue purchased share) Time) number 236 4.2900 08:19:16 1J4X9YQEU Euronext Dublin 2,179 4.2800 08:31:27 1J4X9YQOJ Euronext Dublin 1,552 4.2800 08:41:20 1J4X9YQVN Euronext Dublin 919 4.2800 08:41:20 1J4X9YQVO Euronext Dublin 236 4.2700 09:19:34 1J4X9YRUA Euronext Dublin 236 4.2600 09:19:59 1J4X9YRUL Euronext Dublin 292 4.2600 09:19:59 1J4X9YRUO Euronext Dublin 3,099 4.2600 09:19:59 1J4X9YRUP Euronext Dublin 366 4.2200 09:20:30 1J4X9YRUZ Euronext Dublin 234 4.2300 09:20:33 1J4X9YRV2 Euronext Dublin 76 4.2250 09:21:00 1J4X9YRVA Euronext Dublin 236 4.2450 09:25:21 1J4X9YS1I Euronext Dublin 1,731 4.2300 09:32:00 1J4X9YSCC Euronext Dublin 41 4.2300 09:32:00 1J4X9YSCD Euronext Dublin 236 4.2200 09:32:02 1J4X9YSCE Euronext Dublin 846 4.2100 09:41:30 1J4X9YSMU Euronext Dublin 237 4.2200 09:45:10 1J4X9YSP3 Euronext Dublin 237 4.2200 09:45:10 1J4X9YSP2 Euronext Dublin 1,279 4.2200 09:49:00 1J4X9YSVN Euronext Dublin 687 4.2200 09:49:02 1J4X9YSVO Euronext Dublin 1,611 4.2200 09:50:51 1J4X9YT09 Euronext Dublin 2,933 4.2200 09:50:51 1J4X9YT0B Euronext Dublin 946 4.2200 09:50:51 1J4X9YT0A Euronext Dublin 400 4.2200 09:50:51 1J4X9YT0D Euronext Dublin 1,400 4.2200 09:50:51 1J4X9YT0E Euronext Dublin 400 4.2200 09:50:51 1J4X9YT0F Euronext Dublin 1,495 4.2050 09:52:00 1J4X9YT26 Euronext Dublin 600 4.2150 09:55:25 1J4X9YT6M Euronext Dublin 600 4.2150 09:55:30 1J4X9YT6N Euronext Dublin 237 4.2100 09:55:33 1J4X9YT6T Euronext Dublin 237 4.2100 09:55:33 1J4X9YT6U Euronext Dublin 3,780 4.2000 09:55:41 1J4X9YT78 Euronext Dublin 2,445 4.2000 09:55:41 1J4X9YT79 Euronext Dublin 2,026 4.2050 09:56:00 1J4X9YT7E Euronext Dublin 1,595 4.2050 09:56:00 1J4X9YT7G Euronext

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 21, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own -2-

Dublin 948 4.2150 10:03:32 1J4X9YTHL Euronext Dublin 537 4.2150 10:03:32 1J4X9YTHM Euronext Dublin 195 4.2150 10:03:35 1J4X9YTHR Euronext Dublin 411 4.2150 10:03:35 1J4X9YTHP Euronext Dublin 541 4.2200 10:05:32 1J4X9YTJU Euronext Dublin 42 4.2200 10:05:32 1J4X9YTJV Euronext Dublin 468 4.2300 10:10:37 1J4X9YTOE Euronext Dublin 606 4.2250 10:11:30 1J4X9YTOP Euronext Dublin 696 4.2350 10:19:30 1J4X9YTUI Euronext Dublin 2,804 4.2350 10:30:30 1J4X9YTZM Euronext Dublin 400 4.2350 10:30:30 1J4X9YTZO Euronext Dublin 9 4.2350 10:30:32 1J4X9YTZQ Euronext Dublin 1,034 4.2350 10:31:00 1J4X9YU0P Euronext Dublin 347 4.2200 10:31:03 1J4X9YU0V Euronext Dublin 871 4.2300 10:34:00 1J4X9YU2R Euronext Dublin 504 4.2300 10:34:03 1J4X9YU2W Euronext Dublin 243 4.2200 10:55:45 1J4X9YUKA Euronext Dublin 3,986 4.2200 10:55:45 1J4X9YUKB Euronext Dublin 1,510 4.2300 10:59:00 1J4X9YUOC Euronext Dublin 85 4.2550 11:42:18 1J4X9YVGZ Euronext Dublin 262 4.2550 11:57:22 1J4X9YVP3 Euronext Dublin 2,154 4.2550 12:40:33 1J4X9YWDP Euronext Dublin 2,491 4.2450 12:50:40 1J4X9YWHJ Euronext Dublin 1,668 4.2450 12:50:40 1J4X9YWHL Euronext Dublin 235 4.2400 13:21:47 1J4X9YWZJ Euronext Dublin 2,033 4.2350 13:21:52 1J4X9YWZP Euronext Dublin 400 4.2350 13:21:52 1J4X9YWZO Euronext Dublin 353 4.2250 13:28:47 1J4X9YX68 Euronext Dublin 841 4.2250 13:28:48 1J4X9YX69 Euronext Dublin 235 4.2400 13:55:36 1J4X9YXPW Euronext Dublin 992 4.2300 13:55:51 1J4X9YXQF Euronext Dublin 3,175 4.2300 14:20:44 1J4X9YY6K Euronext Dublin 3,970 4.2300 14:20:44 1J4X9YY6J Euronext Dublin 1,951 4.2300 14:20:44 1J4X9YY6V Euronext Dublin 730 4.2250 14:20:44 1J4X9YY6T Euronext Dublin 1,400 4.2250 14:20:44 1J4X9YY6S Euronext Dublin 365 4.2250 14:20:44 1J4X9YY6R Euronext Dublin 220 4.2300 14:20:44 1J4X9YY6U Euronext Dublin 1,993 4.2300 14:20:44 1J4X9YY6Y Euronext Dublin 449 4.2300 14:20:44 1J4X9YY6W Euronext Dublin 935 4.2300 14:20:44 1J4X9YY6X Euronext Dublin 3,541 4.2350 14:52:59 1J4X9YZSY Euronext Dublin 47 4.2350 14:53:02 1J4X9YZTB Euronext Dublin 199 4.2300 14:59:15 1J4X9Z01X Euronext Dublin 26 4.2300 14:59:29 1J4X9Z02F Euronext

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 21, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)