Rob Atherton Joins Melbourne Capital Group as Head of International Wealth

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Melbourne Capital Group (MCG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Rob Atherton as Head of International Wealth. Rob's appointment is a key step in MCG's strategy to enhance its advisory capabilities across Asia.

In addition, Mark Owens has assumed the role of Head of Strategic Growth. In this role, he will lead MCG's expansion efforts across ASEAN, focusing on talent acquisition, mergers and acquisitions, and overall business growth. His role is critical to positioning MCG for continued success in the region.

As part of this expansion, MCG is introducing an Advisor Academy, aimed at addressing the advice gap by developing a new generation of financial advisors. The academy will focus on equipping advisors with UK Level 6 qualifications or their equivalent, ensuring they meet international standards of expertise and professionalism.

"I'm excited to join Melbourne Capital Group, where the team's commitment to holistic, client-focused financial planning stood out." said Rob Atherton. "With plans to grow through the Melbourne Capital Group Financial Planning Academy, we're set to develop world-class advisors and reduce the advisor and advice gap, creating a bright future for both our clients and the profession."

MCG is one of the first international advisory firms to secure licensing with the Securities Commission of Malaysia, enabling the firm to provide a full range of advisory services to clients across Malaysia. This licensing allows MCG to offer expatriates access to comprehensive financial advisory services that were previously unavailable.

Rob Atherton's extensive background in the financial services industry will contribute to MCG's ongoing growth. After completing his degree in Japanese Studies and Politics at the University of Sheffield and studying law at Kanazawa University, Rob began his career in Japan, founding and successfully exiting a trade and consultancy business. Upon returning to the UK, he founded Atherton and Associates Wealth Management, one of the first firms in the UK to receive the corporate Chartered designation from the Chartered Insurance Institute. Rob founded RWA Financial planning in 2020, focused on holistic financial planning in the UK. He successfully exited via a management buyout in 2022.

