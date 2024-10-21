Anzeige
Montag, 21.10.2024
GlobeNewswire
21.10.2024 09:34 Uhr
95 Leser
REMINDER: Public Offering of SUTNTIB AB Tewox bonds - via Bond Auction

Up to 5 000 bonds are being publicly offered to investors in Lithuania, Latvia
and Estonia. 

Investors in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia can purchase up to 5 000 bonds with
a nominal value of EUR 1 000 and annual interest rate on the nominal value
equal to 8,5% per annum. 

The purchase price per bond is EUR 1012.224 (101.2224%).

Essential terms of the offering:

 -- The offering period during which the bonds can be subscribed (subscription
   process) starts on October 14, 2024 at 10:00 EEST and ends on October 25,
   2024 at 15:30 EEST as follows:


October 14, 2024 from 10:00 until 16:00 (EEST)
October 15 - October 24, 2024 from 09:00 until 16:00 (EEST)
October 25, 2024 from 09:00 until 15:30 (EEST)

Settlement date: October 30, 2024.

 -- Retail investor wishing to submit a subscription order must contact their
   brokerage company.

 -- Market: VSE Equities IPO (Genium INET trading system)

 -- Order book: TEWSPO (ISIN code: 

LT0000409567

)

 -- All Nasdaq Vilnius Members, having access to Genium INET trading system may
   participate in the offering by submitting orders on their own account or on
   behalf of their clients


Auction rules and Prospectus are available as attachments.

Tewox is a special closed-ended real estate investment company managed by one
of the largest investment management companies in Lithuania - UAB "Lords LB
Asset Management". Tewox specializes in management and development of retail
real estate in the Baltic Sea Region. 

Link to investor presentation:

https://lordslb.lt/documents/Tewox_Presentation_2024_October.pdf









Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 525 31462 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1252939
