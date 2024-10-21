DJ Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) (ESRU LN) Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 21-Oct-2024 / 09:21 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 18-Oct-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 86.0908 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 25233791 CODE: ESRU LN ISIN: LU1861137484

October 21, 2024 03:21 ET (07:21 GMT)