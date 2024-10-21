VEHERE NAMES ALVIN TAN AS SOUTHEAST ASIA BUSINESS HEAD TO LEAD STRATEGIC EXPANSION IN THE REGION

SINGAPORE, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vehere, a new-age cybersecurity software company, has strengthened its presence in Southeast Asia with the appointment of Alvin Tan as the new Business Head of the region. This pivotal move aligns with Vehere's ambitious expansion plans in the dynamic and growing Southeast Asian cybersecurity market.

"Alvin's diverse expertise and rich skill set will be a significant addition to our team at Vehere," said Ramsunder Papineni, President-Vehere. "As we continue to make strides in the Southeast Asian territory, Alvin's proficiency will be invaluable in helping us set new benchmarks and maintain our position as a leading cybersecurity provider."

Alvin will implement a combination of business acumen, technical expertise, and leadership skills to accelerate Vehere's growth plans and profitability. In line with Vehere's objectives of expanding its market presence and enhancing its cybersecurity offerings, Alvin has been appointed to bridge the gap between the technical side of the business and the broader commercial landscape.

Alvin joined Vehere from Acumen Cybersecurity, where he was an Executive Director. Previously, Alvin held senior roles at Palo Alto Networks, Oracle, and McAfee. In three short years, he grew the Palo Alto Networks business 455% and subsequently helped launch new cybersecurity solutions for the cloud and SOC. He helped customers understand and operationalize the security solutions, thereby improving their risk posture.

"I'm excited to work with a team that has developed a truly differentiated product designed to help customers protect their networks swiftly and at scale from the most sophisticated cyberattacks," said Alvin. "Vehere's dedication to providing top-tier cybersecurity solutions is evident, and I'm eager to leverage my experience to assist Vehere in reaching the pinnacle of success."

Alvin has graduated from the National University of Singapore and has completed Executive Education programs from Stanford University Graduate School of Business, is certified in Corporate Governance with INSEAD and in Artificial Intelligence Ethics & Governance from Nanyang Technological University.

Vehere is a new-age cybersecurity software company specializing in AI Cyber Network Intelligence. For more than a decade, Vehere has been supporting counter-terrorism analysts in Defense and Intelligence communities. Vehere is now trusted by cyber-analysts in Fortune 500 companies, including Telecom, Financial Institutions, and Smart Cities to protect their critical infrastructure against real-time cyberattacks.

