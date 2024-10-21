

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's producer prices decreased for the first time in three months in September, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.



The producer price index dropped 0.5 percent year-on-year in September, reversing a 1.7 percent increase in August.



The producer price index was most affected by price decreases in electricity and heat energy production and in the manufacture of fuel oils, the agency said.



On a monthly basis, producer prices declined 1.6 percent in September, led by price decreases in electricity and heat energy production and in the manufacture of fuel oils.



Data also showed that export prices decreased by 1.2 percent monthly and by 1.1 percent annually in September. Import prices slid 2.0 percent over the month and fell 1.8 percent from a year ago.



