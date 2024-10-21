Apple's stock has faced pressure in recent months due to concerns about its smartphone market position and lukewarm reception of the new iPhone model. However, Evercore ISI analyst remains optimistic, designating Apple as a "tactical outperformer." The analyst anticipates upcoming quarterly results to meet expectations, potentially boosting the stock. Despite challenges, Apple's share price reached $235 on Friday, approaching its all-time high. This resilience reflects ongoing investor confidence in the tech giant's performance.

Growth Potential and Financial Strength

The company shows promise in offsetting risks in the Chinese market through growth in developing countries and a strong US upgrade cycle. The gradual introduction of AI features could lead to an extended iPhone upgrade cycle. With a market capitalization of 3,288.7 billion euros, Apple remains a heavyweight in the stock market. The stock has gained 3.26% in the past month and boasts an impressive 30.44% annual performance, underscoring its enduring appeal to investors in a challenging market environment.

