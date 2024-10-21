Anzeige
Montag, 21.10.2024

WKN: A3DQGJ | ISIN: EE3100102203
Frankfurt
21.10.24
08:05 Uhr
3,425 Euro
+0,005
+0,15 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.10.2024 07:06 Uhr
28 Leser
AS LHV Group: LHV Pank completed the acquisition of part of TBB pank's credit portfolio

AS LHV Pank and AS TBB Pank completed the transaction whereby the LHV Group's subsidiary acquired a part of TBB Pank's loan portfolio.

By today, the transfer of the acquired loan portfolio has been completed, the volume of the acquired portfolio was 19,2 million euros, which may increase by up to 4,3 million euros within the next three months. The transaction concerned a total of 72 clients and the final discount amount was approximately 4 million euros.

The completed transaction did not significantly impact LHV Pank's capitalization or liquidity. The transaction can not be considered as a transaction between related parties.

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. The LHV Group's key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, LHV Kindlustus, and LHV Bank Limited. The Group employs over 1,100 people. As at the end of August, LHV's banking services are used by 441,000 clients, the pension funds managed by LHV have 118,000 active clients, and LHV Kindlustus protects a total of 168,000 clients. LHV Bank Limited, a subsidiary of the Group, holds a banking licence in the United Kingdom and provides banking services to international financial technology companies, as well as loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Priit Rum
Communications Manager
Phone: +372 502 0786
Email: priit.rum@lhv.ee


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
