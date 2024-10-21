Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 21

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

It is announced that at the close of business on 18 October 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:

Including current period revenue to 18 October 2024 719.51 pence per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 705.80 pence per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

21 October 2024