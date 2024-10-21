

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) posted a net loss of RMB 725 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to net profit of RMB 131 million in the same period of 2023. Loss per ADS was RMB 1.12 compared to profit of RMB 0.16.



Total income was RMB 5.54 billion, a decrease of 31% from a year ago. Net interest income was RMB 2.69 billion, a decrease of 18.8%, mainly due to the decrease in loan balance, partially offset by the increase of net interest income from the company's consumer finance business.



