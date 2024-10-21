RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (the "Company" or "Atlantic Union") (NYSE: AUB) reported net income available to common shareholders of $73.4 million and basic and diluted earnings per common share of $0.82 for the third quarter of 2024 and adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders(1) of $74.5 million and adjusted diluted operating earnings per common share(1) of $0.83 for the third quarter of 2024.

"Atlantic Union delivered solid financial results in the quarter and the enhanced earnings power we envisioned as a result of the American National Bankshares acquisition is now evident," said John C. Asbury, president and chief executive officer of Atlantic Union. "During the quarter, we completed the integration work associated with American National Bank and added to our teams in our North Carolina markets which we believe offer long term growth and expansion opportunities. October marks the 8-year anniversary of my having joined the Company, and the transformation we have achieved during this time is exactly what we said we'd do at the outset. This would not have been possible without the dedication of our Teammates and support of our customers. We remain excited about what the future holds for Atlantic Union.

"Operating under the mantra of soundness, profitability, and growth - in that order of priority - Atlantic Union remains committed to generating sustainable, profitable growth, and building long-term value for our shareholders."

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the third quarter of 2024, net interest income was $182.9 million, a decrease of $1.6 million from $184.5 million in the second quarter of 2024. Net interest income - fully taxable equivalent ("FTE")(1) was $186.8 million in the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of $1.5 million from $188.3 million in the second quarter of 2024. The decreases from the prior quarter in both net interest income and net interest income (FTE)(1) were primarily the result of increased interest expense due to the $111.3 million increase in average interest bearing liabilities and lower net accretion income and investment securities interest income, partially offset by increased interest income due to the $165.4 million increase in average loans held for investment ("LHFI"). For the third quarter of 2024, both the Company's net interest margin and the net interest margin (FTE)(1) decreased 8 basis points compared to the prior quarter to 3.31% and to 3.38%, respectively, primarily due to higher cost of funds and lower yields on earning assets. Earning asset yields for the third quarter of 2024 decreased 2 basis points to 5.94% compared to the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to lower yields on securities and lower loan accretion income, partially offset by growth in average LHFI. Cost of funds increased from the prior quarter by 6 basis points to 2.56% for the third quarter of 2024, due primarily to average deposit growth in higher yielding deposit products, partially offset by lower borrowing costs.

The Company's net interest margin (FTE) (1) includes the impact of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments. Net accretion income related to acquisition accounting declined by $1.6 million to $12.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $14.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The impact of accretion and amortization for the periods presented are reflected in the following table (dollars in thousands):

Loan Deposit Borrowings Accretion Amortization Amortization Total For the quarter ended June 30, 2024 $ 15,660 $ (1,035 ) $ (285 ) $ 14,340 For the quarter ended September 30, 2024 13,926 (913 ) (288 ) 12,725

ASSET QUALITY

Overview

At September 30, 2024, nonperforming assets ("NPAs") as a percentage of total LHFI was 0.20%, consistent with the prior quarter and included nonaccrual loans of $36.8 million. Accruing past due loans as a percentage of total LHFI totaled 30 basis points at September 30, 2024, an increase of 8 basis points from June 30, 2024, and an increase of 3 basis points from September 30, 2023. Net charge-offs were 0.01% of total average LHFI (annualized) for the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of 3 basis points from June 30, 2024, and consistent with September 30, 2023. The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") totaled $177.6 million at September 30, 2024, a $1.9 million increase from the prior quarter.

Nonperforming Assets

At September 30, 2024, NPAs totaled $37.3 million, compared to $36.1 million in the prior quarter. The following table shows a summary of NPA balances at the quarters ended (dollars in thousands):

September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Nonaccrual loans $ 36,847 $ 35,913 $ 36,389 $ 36,860 $ 28,626 Foreclosed properties 404 230 29 29 149 Total nonperforming assets $ 37,251 $ 36,143 $ 36,418 $ 36,889 $ 28,775

The following table shows the activity in nonaccrual loans for the quarters ended (dollars in thousands):

September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Beginning Balance $ 35,913 $ 36,389 $ 36,860 $ 28,626 $ 29,105 Net customer payments (2,219 ) (6,293 ) (1,583 ) (2,198 ) (1,947 ) Additions 5,347 6,831 5,047 10,604 1,651 Charge-offs (542 ) (759 ) (3,935 ) (172 ) (64 ) Loans returning to accruing status (1,478 ) (54 ) - - (119 ) Transfers to foreclosed property (174 ) (201 ) - - - Ending Balance $ 36,847 $ 35,913 $ 36,389 $ 36,860 $ 28,626

Past Due Loans

At September 30, 2024, past due loans still accruing interest totaled $55.2 million or 0.30% of total LHFI, compared to $40.2 million or 0.22% of total LHFI at June 30, 2024, and $40.6 million or 0.27% of total LHFI at September 30, 2023. The increase in past due loan levels at September 30, 2024 from June 30, 2024 was primarily within the 60-89 days past due category and driven by increases in past due relationships within the Commercial Real Estate ("CRE") non-owner occupied, CRE owner occupied, and residential 1-4 family consumer as well as increases in Commercial and Industrial ("C&I") past due relationships within the 30-59 days past due category. Of the total past due loans still accruing interest, $15.2 million or 0.08% of total LHFI were past due 90 days or more at September 30, 2024, compared to $15.6 million or 0.09% of total LHFI at June 30, 2024, and $11.9 million or 0.08% of total LHFI at September 30, 2023.

Allowance for Credit Losses

At September 30, 2024, the ACL was $177.6 million and included an allowance for loan and lease losses ("ALLL") of $160.7 million and a reserve for unfunded commitments ("RUC") of $16.9 million. The ACL at September 30, 2024 increased $1.9 million from June 30, 2024, primarily due to the impact of continued uncertainty in the economic outlook on certain portfolios.

The ACL as a percentage of total LHFI was 0.97% at September 30, 2024, compared to 0.96% at June 30, 2024. The ALLL as a percentage of total LHFI was 0.88% at September 30, 2024, compared to 0.86% at June 30, 2024.

Net Charge-offs

Net charge-offs were $0.7 million or 0.01% of total average LHFI on an annualized basis for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $1.7 million or 0.04% (annualized) for the second quarter of 2024, and $0.3 million or 0.01% (annualized) for the third quarter of 2023.

Provision for Credit Losses

For the third quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.6 million, compared to $21.8 million in the prior quarter, and $5.0 million in the third quarter of 2023. Included in the provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2024 was $13.2 million initial provision expense on non-purchased credit deteriorated loans and $1.4 million on unfunded commitments, each acquired from American National Bankshares Inc. ("American National").

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income increased $10.5 million to $34.3 million for the third quarter of 2024 from $23.8 million in the prior quarter, primarily driven by $6.5 million of pre-tax losses incurred in the prior quarter on the sale of available for sale ("AFS") securities as part of the Company's restructuring of the American National securities portfolio.

Adjusted operating noninterest income,(1) which excludes losses and gains on sale of AFS securities (pre-tax gains of $4,000 in the third quarter and pre-tax losses of $6.5 million in the second quarter), increased $4.0 million to $34.3 million for the third quarter from $30.3 million for the prior quarter, primarily driven by a $1.9 million increase in other operating income due to an increase in equity method investment income, a $1.2 million increase in bank owned life insurance income primarily driven by death benefits received in the third quarter, and a $706,000 seasonal increase in service charges on deposit accounts.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense decreased $27.4 million to $122.6 million for the third quarter of 2024 from $150.0 million in the prior quarter, primarily driven by a $28.4 million decrease in pre-tax merger-related expenses associated with the American National acquisition.

Adjusted operating noninterest expense,(1) which excludes merger-related costs ($1.4 million in the third quarter and $29.8 million in the second quarter) and amortization of intangible assets ($5.8 million in the third quarter and $6.0 million in the second quarter), increased $1.2 million to $115.4 million for the third quarter from $114.2 million in the prior quarter, primarily driven by a $923,000 increase in salaries and benefits due to increases in variable incentive compensation expenses and full-time equivalent employees, as well as a $607,000 increase in Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") assessment premiums and other insurance driven by an increase in our assessment base as a result of the American National acquisition. These increases were partially offset by a $537,000 decrease in technology and data processing expense.

INCOME TAXES

The Company's effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 was 17.0% and 17.6%, respectively, and the effective tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 was 19.7% and 16.3%. respectively. The increase in the effective tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was primarily due to a $4.8 million valuation allowance established during the second quarter of 2024, which resulted in a 250 basis points increase in the effective tax rate.

BALANCE SHEET

At September 30, 2024, total assets were $24.8 billion, an increase of $42.3 million or approximately 0.7% (annualized) from June 30, 2024 and $4.1 billion or approximately 19.6% from September 30, 2023. Total assets increased from the prior quarter due to an increase in cash and cash equivalents primarily due to deposit growth, as well as an increase in the investment securities portfolio due to an increase in the market value of the AFS securities portfolio, partially offset by a decrease in other assets driven by decreases in deferred income taxes associated with other comprehensive income fair value changes related to AFS securities and derivatives in the current quarter. The increase in total assets from the prior year was due to growth in LHFI and the AFS securities portfolio, primarily due to the American National acquisition.

As a result of the American National acquisition, the Company's associated goodwill at September 30, 2024 totaled $287.5 million. During the quarter ended September 30, 2024, the Company adjusted the allocation of the purchase price for certain provisional amounts recognized at the acquisition date to reflect new information obtained about facts and circumstances that existed as of the acquisition date. The measurement period adjustments recorded in this quarter relate to deferred taxes, the fair values of long-term borrowings, and foreclosed properties, which resulted in a $5.2 million increase in the preliminary goodwill recognized during the second quarter of 2024.

At September 30, 2024, LHFI totaled $18.3 billion, a decrease of $9.9 million or 0.2% (annualized) from June 30, 2024, and an increase of $3.1 billion or 20.0% from September 30, 2023. LHFI decreased from the prior quarter primarily due to decreases in the commercial and industrial loan portfolio as a result of loan paydowns and lower revolving credit usage, partially offset by increases in the construction and land development loan portfolio as construction projects continued to fund up. The increase from the same period in the prior year was primarily due to the American National acquisition. Quarterly average LHFI totaled $18.3 billion, an increase of $165.4 million or 3.6% (annualized) from the prior quarter, and an increase of $3.5 billion or 23.8% (annualized) from September 30, 2023. Quarterly average LHFI increased from the prior quarter primarily due to an increase in the CRE owner occupied, multifamily real estate, and construction and land development loan portfolios, partially offset by a decrease in the CRE non-owner occupied loan portfolio. The increase from the same period in the prior year was primarily due to the American National acquisition, as well as loan growth.

At September 30, 2024, total investments were $3.5 billion, an increase of $41.7 million or 4.7% (annualized) from June 30, 2024, and an increase of $500.2 million or 16.5% from September 30, 2023. The increase compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to the increase in the market value of the AFS securities portfolio, and the increase compared to the same period in the prior year was primarily due to the American National acquisition. AFS securities totaled $2.6 billion at both September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024 and increased from $2.1 billion at September 30, 2023. Total net unrealized losses on the AFS securities portfolio were $334.5 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $420.7 million at June 30, 2024, and $523.1 million at September 30, 2023. Held to maturity securities are carried at cost and totaled $807.1 million at September 30, 2024, $810.5 million at June 30, 2024, and $843.3 million at September 30, 2023 and had net unrealized losses of $30.3 million at September 30, 2024, $44.0 million at June 30, 2024, and $81.2 million at September 30, 2023.

At September 30, 2024, total deposits were $20.3 billion, an increase of $304.4 million or 6.1% (annualized) from the prior quarter. Average deposits at September 30, 2024 increased from the prior quarter by $140.5 million or 2.8% (annualized). Total deposits at September 30, 2024 increased $3.5 billion or 21.0% from September 30, 2023, and quarterly average deposits at September 30, 2024 increased $3.4 billion or 20.1% from the same period in the prior year. The increase in deposit balances from the prior quarter are primarily due to increases in interest bearing customer deposits and brokered deposits of $325.6 million and $83.2 million, respectively, partially offset by decreases of $104.4 million in demand deposits. The increase from the same period in the prior year is primarily related to the addition of the American National acquired deposits, as well as an increase of $901.5 million in brokered deposits.

At September 30, 2024, total borrowings were $852.2 million, a decrease of $354.6 million from June 30, 2024 and a decrease of $168.5 million from September 30, 2023. At September 30, 2024 average borrowings were $855.3 million, a decrease of $188.0 million from June 30, 2024, and a decrease of $49.9 million from September 30, 2023. The decreases in average borrowings from the prior quarter and the same period in the prior year were primarily due to paydowns of short-term borrowings due to deposit growth.

The following table shows the Company's capital ratios at the quarters ended:

September 30, June 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2023 Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (2) 9.77 % 9.47 % 9.94 % Tier 1 capital ratio (2) 10.57 % 10.26 % 10.88 % Total capital ratio (2) 13.33 % 12.99 % 13.70 % Leverage ratio (Tier 1 capital to average assets) (2) 9.27 % 9.05 % 9.62 % Common equity to total assets 12.16 % 11.62 % 10.72 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 7.29 % 6.71 % 6.45 %

________________________________________ (1) These are financial measures not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures, see the "Alternative Performance Measures (non-GAAP)" section of the Key Financial Results. (2) All ratios at September 30, 2024 are estimates and subject to change pending the Company's filing of its FR Y9-C. All other periods are presented as filed.

During the third quarter of 2024, the Company declared and paid a quarterly dividend on the outstanding shares of Series A Preferred Stock of $171.88 per share (equivalent to $0.43 per outstanding depositary share), consistent with the second quarter of 2024 and the third quarter of 2023. During the third quarter of 2024, the Company also declared and paid cash dividends of $0.32 per common share, consistent with the second quarter of 2024 and a $0.02 increase or approximately 6.7% from the third quarter of 2023.

ABOUT ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE: AUB) is the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank. Atlantic Union Bank had 129 branches and approximately 150 ATMs located throughout Virginia and in portions of Maryland and North Carolina as of September 30, 2024. Certain non-bank financial services affiliates of Atlantic Union Bank include: Atlantic Union Equipment Finance, Inc., which provides equipment financing; Atlantic Union Financial Consultants, LLC, which provides brokerage services; and Union Insurance Group, LLC, which offers various lines of insurance products.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In reporting the results as of and for the period ended September 30, 2024, we have provided supplemental performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are a supplement to GAAP, which is used to prepare our financial statements, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures of other companies. We use the non-GAAP financial measures discussed herein in its analysis of our performance. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods and show the effects of significant gains and charges in the periods presented without the impact of items or events that may obscure trends in our underlying performance. For a reconciliation of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures and additional information about these non-GAAP financial measures, see "Alternative Performance Measures (non-GAAP)" in the tables within the section "Key Financial Results."

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release and statements by our management may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that include, without limitation, statements made in Mr. Asbury's quotations, statements regarding our future ability to recognize the benefits of certain tax assets, our business, financial and operating results, including our deposit base and funding, the impact of future economic conditions, changes in economic conditions, our asset quality, our customer relationships, and statements that include other projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about future events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical fact. Such forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions as of the time they are made, and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often characterized by the use of qualified words (and their derivatives) such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "project," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "may," "view," "opportunity," "potential," "continue," "confidence," or words of similar meaning or other statements concerning opinions or judgment of the Company and our management about future events. Although we believe that our expectations with respect to forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of our existing knowledge of our business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual future results, performance, or achievements of, or trends affecting, us will not differ materially from any projected future results, performance, achievements or trends expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Actual future results, performance, achievements or trends may differ materially from historical results or those anticipated depending on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the effects of or changes in:

market interest rates and their related impacts on macroeconomic conditions, customer and client behavior, our funding costs and our loan and securities portfolios;

inflation and its impacts on economic growth and customer and client behavior;

adverse developments in the financial industry generally, such as bank failures, responsive measures to mitigate and manage such developments, related supervisory and regulatory actions and costs, and related impacts on customer and client behavior;

the sufficiency of liquidity and changes in our capital positions;

general economic and financial market conditions, in the United States generally and particularly in the markets in which we operate and which our loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in real estate values, an increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth;

the American National acquisition, including the impact of purchase accounting, any change in the assumptions used regarding the assets acquired and liabilities assumed to determine the fair value and credit marks, and the possibility that the anticipated benefits are not realized when expected or at all;

potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the American National acquisition;

monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Federal Reserve;

the quality or composition of our loan or investment portfolios and changes therein;

demand for loan products and financial services in our market areas;

our ability to manage our growth or implement our growth strategy;

the effectiveness of expense reduction plans;

the introduction of new lines of business or new products and services;

our ability to recruit and retain key employees;

real estate values in our lending area;

changes in accounting principles, standards, rules, and interpretations, and the related impact on our financial statements;

an insufficient ACL or volatility in the ACL resulting from the CECL methodology, either alone or as that may be affected by changing economic conditions, credit concentrations, inflation, changing interest rates, or other factors;

concentrations of loans secured by real estate, particularly commercial real estate;

the effectiveness of our credit processes and management of our credit risk;

our ability to compete in the market for financial services and increased competition from fintech companies;

technological risks and developments, and cyber threats, attacks, or events;

operational, technological, cultural, regulatory, legal, credit, and other risks associated with the exploration, consummation and integration of potential future acquisitions, whether involving stock or cash considerations;

the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related disasters, terrorist acts, geopolitical conflicts or public health events (such as pandemics), and of governmental and societal responses thereto; these potential adverse effects may include, without limitation, adverse effects on the ability of our borrowers to satisfy their obligations to us, on the value of collateral securing loans, on the demand for our loans or our other products and services, on supply chains and methods used to distribute products and services, on incidents of cyberattack and fraud, on our liquidity or capital positions, on risks posed by reliance on third-party service providers, on other aspects of our business operations and on financial markets and economic growth;

performance by our counterparties or vendors;

deposit flows;

the availability of financing and the terms thereof;

the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities;

the effects of legislative or regulatory changes and requirements, including changes in federal, state or local tax laws;

actual or potential claims, damages, and fines related to litigation or government actions, which may result in, among other things, additional costs, fines, penalties, restrictions on our business activities, reputational harm, or other adverse consequences;

any event or development that would cause us to conclude that there was an impairment of any asset, including intangible assets, such as goodwill; and

other factors, many of which are beyond our control.

Please also refer to such other factors as discussed throughout Part I, Item 1A. "Risk Factors" and Part II, Item 7. "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and related disclosures in other filings, which have been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. All risk factors and uncertainties described herein and therein should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and all of the forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein and therein. The actual results or developments anticipated may not be realized or, even if substantially realized, they may not have the expected consequences to or effects on the Company or our businesses or operations. Readers are cautioned not to rely too heavily on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We do not intend or assume any obligation to update, revise or clarify any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands, except share data) As of & For Three Months Ended As of & For Nine Months Ended 9/30/24 6/30/24 9/30/23 9/30/24 9/30/23 Results of Operations Interest and dividend income $ 324,528 $ 320,888 $ 247,159 $ 908,330 $ 694,952 Interest expense 141,596 136,354 95,218 393,040 237,483 Net interest income 182,932 184,534 151,941 515,290 457,469 Provision for credit losses 2,603 21,751 4,991 32,592 22,911 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 180,329 162,783 146,950 482,698 434,558 Noninterest income 34,286 23,812 27,094 83,651 60,918 Noninterest expenses 122,582 150,005 108,508 377,859 322,442 Income before income taxes 92,033 36,590 65,536 188,490 173,034 Income tax expense 15,618 11,429 11,519 37,144 28,123 Net income 76,415 25,161 54,017 151,346 144,911 Dividends on preferred stock 2,967 2,967 2,967 8,901 8,901 Net income available to common shareholders $ 73,448 $ 22,194 $ 51,050 $ 142,445 $ 136,010 Interest earned on earning assets (FTE) (1) $ 328,427 $ 324,702 $ 250,903 $ 919,766 $ 706,150 Net interest income (FTE) (1) 186,831 188,348 155,685 526,726 468,667 Total revenue (FTE) (1) 221,117 212,160 182,779 610,377 529,585 Pre-tax pre-provision adjusted operating earnings (7) 95,985 94,635 81,086 261,437 228,837 Key Ratios Earnings per common share, diluted $ 0.82 $ 0.25 $ 0.68 $ 1.68 $ 1.81 Return on average assets (ROA) 1.24 % 0.41 % 1.04 % 0.86 % 0.95 % Return on average equity (ROE) 9.77 % 3.35 % 8.76 % 6.97 % 7.93 % Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) (2) (3) 18.89 % 6.99 % 15.71 % 13.20 % 14.22 % Efficiency ratio 56.43 % 72.00 % 60.61 % 63.09 % 62.20 % Efficiency ratio (FTE) (1) 55.44 % 70.70 % 59.37 % 61.91 % 60.89 % Net interest margin 3.31 % 3.39 % 3.27 % 3.28 % 3.35 % Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.38 % 3.46 % 3.35 % 3.35 % 3.43 % Yields on earning assets (FTE) (1) 5.94 % 5.96 % 5.39 % 5.85 % 5.17 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 3.40 % 3.33 % 2.80 % 3.32 % 2.42 % Cost of deposits 2.57 % 2.46 % 1.97 % 2.48 % 1.63 % Cost of funds 2.56 % 2.50 % 2.04 % 2.50 % 1.74 % Operating Measures (4) Adjusted operating earnings $ 77,497 $ 59,319 $ 62,749 $ 188,811 $ 171,286 Adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders 74,530 56,352 59,782 179,910 162,385 Adjusted operating earnings per common share, diluted $ 0.83 $ 0.63 $ 0.80 $ 2.12 $ 2.17 Adjusted operating ROA 1.25 % 0.97 % 1.21 % 1.07 % 1.12 % Adjusted operating ROE 9.91 % 7.90 % 10.17 % 8.69 % 9.37 % Adjusted operating ROTCE (2) (3) 19.15 % 15.85 % 18.31 % 16.43 % 16.88 % Adjusted operating efficiency ratio (FTE) (1)(6) 52.20 % 52.24 % 52.36 % 53.55 % 54.55 % Per Share Data Earnings per common share, basic $ 0.82 $ 0.25 $ 0.68 $ 1.68 $ 1.81 Earnings per common share, diluted 0.82 0.25 0.68 1.68 1.81 Cash dividends paid per common share 0.32 0.32 0.30 0.96 0.90 Market value per share 37.67 32.85 28.78 37.67 28.78 Book value per common share 33.85 32.30 29.82 33.85 29.82 Tangible book value per common share (2) 19.23 17.67 17.12 19.23 17.12 Price to earnings ratio, diluted 11.57 33.03 10.65 16.81 11.86 Price to book value per common share ratio 1.11 1.02 0.97 1.11 0.97 Price to tangible book value per common share ratio (2) 1.96 1.86 1.68 1.96 1.68 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 89,780,531 89,768,466 74,999,128 84,933,126 74,942,851 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 89,780,531 89,768,466 74,999,128 84,933,213 74,943,999 Common shares outstanding at end of period 89,774,392 89,769,734 74,997,132 89,774,392 74,997,132

ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands, except share data) As of & For Three Months Ended As of & For Nine Months Ended 9/30/24 6/30/24 9/30/23 9/30/24 9/30/23 Capital Ratios Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (5) 9.77 % 9.47 % 9.94 % 9.77 % 9.94 % Tier 1 capital ratio (5) 10.57 % 10.26 % 10.88 % 10.57 % 10.88 % Total capital ratio (5) 13.33 % 12.99 % 13.70 % 13.33 % 13.70 % Leverage ratio (Tier 1 capital to average assets) (5) 9.27 % 9.05 % 9.62 % 9.27 % 9.62 % Common equity to total assets 12.16 % 11.62 % 10.72 % 12.16 % 10.72 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 7.29 % 6.71 % 6.45 % 7.29 % 6.45 % Financial Condition Assets $ 24,803,723 $ 24,761,413 $ 20,736,236 $ 24,803,723 $ 20,736,236 LHFI (net of deferred fees and costs) 18,337,299 18,347,190 15,283,620 18,337,299 15,283,620 Securities 3,533,143 3,491,481 3,032,982 3,533,143 3,032,982 Earning Assets 22,180,501 22,067,549 18,491,561 22,180,501 18,491,561 Goodwill 1,212,710 1,207,484 925,211 1,212,710 925,211 Amortizable intangibles, net 90,176 95,980 21,277 90,176 21,277 Deposits 20,305,287 20,000,877 16,786,505 20,305,287 16,786,505 Borrowings 852,164 1,206,734 1,020,669 852,164 1,020,669 Stockholders' equity 3,182,416 3,043,686 2,388,801 3,182,416 2,388,801 Tangible common equity (2) 1,713,173 1,573,865 1,275,956 1,713,173 1,275,956 Loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and costs Construction and land development $ 1,588,531 $ 1,454,545 $ 1,132,940 $ 1,588,531 $ 1,132,940 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 2,401,807 2,397,700 1,975,281 2,401,807 1,975,281 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 4,885,785 4,906,285 4,148,218 4,885,785 4,148,218 Multifamily real estate 1,357,730 1,353,024 947,153 1,357,730 947,153 Commercial & Industrial 3,799,872 3,944,723 3,432,319 3,799,872 3,432,319 Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial 729,315 737,687 517,034 729,315 517,034 Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer 1,281,914 1,251,033 1,057,294 1,281,914 1,057,294 Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving 738,665 718,491 599,282 738,665 599,282 Auto 354,570 396,776 534,361 354,570 534,361 Consumer 109,522 115,541 126,151 109,522 126,151 Other Commercial 1,089,588 1,071,385 813,587 1,089,588 813,587 Total LHFI $ 18,337,299 $ 18,347,190 $ 15,283,620 $ 18,337,299 $ 15,283,620 Deposits Interest checking accounts $ 5,208,794 $ 5,044,503 $ 5,055,464 $ 5,208,794 $ 5,055,464 Money market accounts 4,250,763 4,330,928 3,472,953 4,250,763 3,472,953 Savings accounts 1,037,229 1,056,474 950,363 1,037,229 950,363 Customer time deposits of $250,000 and over 1,160,262 1,015,032 634,950 1,160,262 634,950 Other customer time deposits 2,807,077 2,691,600 2,011,106 2,807,077 2,011,106 Time deposits 3,967,339 3,706,632 2,646,056 3,967,339 2,646,056 Total interest-bearing customer deposits 14,464,125 14,138,537 12,124,836 14,464,125 12,124,836 Brokered deposits 1,418,253 1,335,092 516,720 1,418,253 516,720 Total interest-bearing deposits $ 15,882,378 $ 15,473,629 $ 12,641,556 $ 15,882,378 $ 12,641,556 Demand deposits 4,422,909 4,527,248 4,144,949 4,422,909 4,144,949 Total deposits $ 20,305,287 $ 20,000,877 $ 16,786,505 $ 20,305,287 $ 16,786,505 Averages Assets $ 24,613,518 $ 24,620,198 $ 20,596,189 $ 23,489,608 $ 20,397,518 LHFI (net of deferred fees and costs) 18,320,122 18,154,673 15,139,761 17,405,814 14,799,520 Loans held for sale 13,485 12,392 10,649 11,680 10,330 Securities 3,501,879 3,476,890 3,101,658 3,377,896 3,247,287 Earning assets 21,983,946 21,925,128 18,462,505 21,003,082 18,264,957 Deposits 20,174,158 20,033,678 16,795,611 19,122,193 16,499,045 Time deposits 4,758,039 4,243,344 2,914,004 4,155,713 2,571,114 Interest-bearing deposits 15,736,797 15,437,549 12,576,776 14,832,042 12,071,006 Borrowings 855,306 1,043,297 905,170 970,046 1,032,067 Interest-bearing liabilities 16,592,103 16,480,846 13,481,946 15,802,088 13,103,073 Stockholders' equity 3,112,509 3,021,929 2,446,902 2,901,666 2,443,833 Tangible common equity (2) 1,643,562 1,549,876 1,332,993 1,550,978 1,328,385

ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands, except share data) As of & For Three Months Ended As of & For Nine Months Ended 9/30/24 6/30/24 9/30/23 9/30/24 9/30/23 Asset Quality Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) Beginning balance, Allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL) $ 158,131 $ 136,190 $ 120,683 $ 132,182 $ 110,768 Add: Recoveries 2,053 1,348 1,335 4,378 3,537 Less: Charge-offs 2,719 3,088 1,629 11,701 9,957 Add: Initial Allowance - PCD American National loans - 3,896 - 3,896 - Add: Initial Provision - Non-PCD American National loans - 13,229 - 13,229 - Add: Provision for loan losses 3,220 6,556 5,238 18,701 21,279 Ending balance, ALLL $ 160,685 $ 158,131 $ 125,627 $ 160,685 $ 125,627 Beginning balance, Reserve for unfunded commitment (RUC) $ 17,557 $ 15,582 $ 15,548 $ 16,269 $ 13,675 Add: Initial Provision - RUC American National loans - 1,353 - 1,353 - Add: Provision for unfunded commitments (614 ) 622 (246 ) (679 ) 1,627 Ending balance, RUC $ 16,943 $ 17,557 $ 15,302 $ 16,943 $ 15,302 Total ACL $ 177,628 $ 175,688 $ 140,929 $ 177,628 $ 140,929 ACL / total LHFI 0.97 % 0.96 % 0.92 % 0.97 % 0.92 % ALLL / total LHFI 0.88 % 0.86 % 0.82 % 0.88 % 0.82 % Net charge-offs / total average LHFI (annualized) 0.01 % 0.04 % 0.01 % 0.06 % 0.06 % Provision for loan losses/ total average LHFI (annualized) 0.07 % 0.44 % 0.14 % 0.25 % 0.19 % Nonperforming Assets Construction and land development $ 1,945 $ 1,144 $ 355 $ 1,945 $ 355 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 4,781 4,651 3,882 4,781 3,882 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 9,919 10,741 5,999 9,919 5,999 Multifamily real estate - 1 - - - Commercial & Industrial 3,048 3,408 2,256 3,048 2,256 Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial 1,727 1,783 1,833 1,727 1,833 Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer 11,925 10,799 10,368 11,925 10,368 Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving 2,960 3,028 3,572 2,960 3,572 Auto 532 354 361 532 361 Consumer 10 4 - 10 - Nonaccrual loans $ 36,847 $ 35,913 $ 28,626 $ 36,847 $ 28,626 Foreclosed property 404 230 149 404 149 Total nonperforming assets (NPAs) $ 37,251 $ 36,143 $ 28,775 $ 37,251 $ 28,775 Construction and land development $ 82 $ 764 $ 25 $ 82 $ 25 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,239 1,047 2,395 1,239 2,395 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 1,390 1,309 2,835 1,390 2,835 Multifamily real estate 53 141 - 53 - Commercial & Industrial 862 684 792 862 792 Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial 801 678 817 801 817 Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer 1,890 1,645 3,632 1,890 3,632 Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving 1,186 1,449 1,034 1,186 1,034 Auto 401 263 229 401 229 Consumer 143 176 97 143 97 Other Commercial 7,127 7,464 15 7,127 15 LHFI = 90 days and still accruing $ 15,174 $ 15,620 $ 11,871 $ 15,174 $ 11,871 Total NPAs and LHFI = 90 days $ 52,425 $ 51,763 $ 40,646 $ 52,425 $ 40,646 NPAs / total LHFI 0.20 % 0.20 % 0.19 % 0.20 % 0.19 % NPAs / total assets 0.15 % 0.15 % 0.14 % 0.15 % 0.14 % ALLL / nonaccrual loans 436.09 % 440.32 % 438.86 % 436.09 % 438.86 % ALLL/ nonperforming assets 431.36 % 437.51 % 436.58 % 431.36 % 436.58 %

ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands, except share data) As of & For Three Months Ended As of & For Nine Months Ended 9/30/24 6/30/24 9/30/23 9/30/24 9/30/23 Past Due Detail Construction and land development $ 1,559 $ 1,689 $ - $ 1,559 $ - Commercial real estate - owner occupied 2,291 3,450 3,501 2,291 3,501 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 1,085 1,316 4,573 1,085 4,573 Multifamily real estate 821 1,694 - 821 - Commercial & Industrial 5,876 2,154 3,049 5,876 3,049 Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial 656 873 744 656 744 Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer 471 1,331 1,000 471 1,000 Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving 3,309 2,518 2,326 3,309 2,326 Auto 2,796 3,463 2,703 2,796 2,703 Consumer 700 385 517 700 517 Other Commercial 2 289 3,545 2 3,545 LHFI 30-59 days past due $ 19,566 $ 19,162 $ 21,958 $ 19,566 $ 21,958 Construction and land development $ 369 $ 155 $ 386 369 386 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,306 72 1,902 1,306 1,902 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 6,875 - 797 6,875 797 Multifamily real estate 135 632 150 135 150 Commercial & Industrial 549 192 576 549 576 Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial 736 689 67 736 67 Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer 6,950 1,960 1,775 6,950 1,775 Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving 2,672 795 602 2,672 602 Auto 468 565 339 468 339 Consumer 182 309 164 182 164 Other Commercial 185 - - 185 - LHFI 60-89 days past due $ 20,427 $ 5,369 $ 6,758 $ 20,427 $ 6,758 Past Due and still accruing $ 55,167 $ 40,151 $ 40,587 $ 55,167 $ 40,587 Past Due and still accruing / total LHFI 0.30 % 0.22 % 0.27 % 0.30 % 0.27 % Alternative Performance Measures (non-GAAP) Net interest income (FTE) (1) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 182,932 $ 184,534 $ 151,941 $ 515,290 $ 457,469 FTE adjustment 3,899 3,814 3,744 11,436 11,198 Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $ 186,831 $ 188,348 $ 155,685 $ 526,726 $ 468,667 Noninterest income (GAAP) 34,286 23,812 27,094 83,651 60,918 Total revenue (FTE) (non-GAAP) $ 221,117 $ 212,160 $ 182,779 $ 610,377 $ 529,585 Average earning assets $ 21,983,946 $ 21,925,128 $ 18,462,505 $ 21,003,082 $ 18,264,957 Net interest margin 3.31 % 3.39 % 3.27 % 3.28 % 3.35 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.38 % 3.46 % 3.35 % 3.35 % 3.43 % Tangible Assets (2) Ending assets (GAAP) $ 24,803,723 $ 24,761,413 $ 20,736,236 $ 24,803,723 $ 20,736,236 Less: Ending goodwill 1,212,710 1,207,484 925,211 1,212,710 925,211 Less: Ending amortizable intangibles 90,176 95,980 21,277 90,176 21,277 Ending tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 23,500,837 $ 23,457,949 $ 19,789,748 $ 23,500,837 $ 19,789,748 Tangible Common Equity (2) Ending equity (GAAP) $ 3,182,416 $ 3,043,686 $ 2,388,801 $ 3,182,416 $ 2,388,801 Less: Ending goodwill 1,212,710 1,207,484 925,211 1,212,710 925,211 Less: Ending amortizable intangibles 90,176 95,980 21,277 90,176 21,277 Less: Perpetual preferred stock 166,357 166,357 166,357 166,357 166,357 Ending tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,713,173 $ 1,573,865 $ 1,275,956 $ 1,713,173 $ 1,275,956 Average equity (GAAP) $ 3,112,509 $ 3,021,929 $ 2,446,902 $ 2,901,666 $ 2,443,833 Less: Average goodwill 1,209,590 1,208,588 925,211 1,114,810 925,211 Less: Average amortizable intangibles 93,001 97,109 22,342 69,522 23,881 Less: Average perpetual preferred stock 166,356 166,356 166,356 166,356 166,356 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,643,562 $ 1,549,876 $ 1,332,993 $ 1,550,978 $ 1,328,385 ROTCE (2)(3) Net income available to common shareholders (GAAP) $ 73,448 $ 22,194 $ 51,050 $ 142,445 $ 136,010 Plus: Amortization of intangibles, tax effected 4,585 4,736 1,732 10,817 5,283 Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles (non-GAAP) $ 78,033 $ 26,930 $ 52,782 $ 153,262 $ 141,293 Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) 18.89 % 6.99 % 15.71 % 13.20 % 14.22 %

ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands, except share data) As of & For Three Months Ended As of & For Nine Months Ended 9/30/24 6/30/24 9/30/23 9/30/24 9/30/23 Operating Measures (4) Net income (GAAP) $ 76,415 $ 25,161 $ 54,017 $ 151,346 $ 144,911 Plus: Merger-related costs, net of tax 1,085 24,236 1,965 26,884 1,965 Plus: Strategic cost saving initiatives, net of tax - - 6,851 - 9,959 Plus: FDIC special assessment, net of tax - - - 664 - Plus: Legal reserve, net of tax - - - - 3,950 Plus: Deferred tax asset write-down - 4,774 - 4,774 - Less: Gain (loss) on sale of securities, net of tax 3 (5,148 ) (21,799 ) (5,143 ) (32,384 ) Less: Gain on sale-leaseback transaction, net of tax - - 21,883 - 21,883 Adjusted operating earnings (non-GAAP) 77,497 59,319 62,749 188,811 171,286 Less: Dividends on preferred stock 2,967 2,967 2,967 8,901 8,901 Adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders (non-GAAP) $ 74,530 $ 56,352 $ 59,782 $ 179,910 $ 162,385 Operating Efficiency Ratio (1)(6) Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 122,582 $ 150,005 $ 108,508 $ 377,859 $ 322,442 Less: Amortization of intangible assets 5,804 5,995 2,193 13,693 6,687 Less: Merger-related costs 1,353 29,778 1,993 33,005 1,993 Less: FDIC special assessment - - - 840 - Less: Strategic cost saving initiatives - - 8,672 - 12,607 Less: Legal reserve - - - - 5,000 Adjusted operating noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 115,425 $ 114,232 $ 95,650 $ 330,321 $ 296,155 Noninterest income (GAAP) $ 34,286 $ 23,812 $ 27,094 $ 83,651 $ 60,918 Less: Gain (loss) on sale of securities 4 (6,516 ) (27,594 ) (6,510 ) (40,992 ) Less: Gain on sale-leaseback transaction - - 27,700 - 27,700 Adjusted operating noninterest income (non-GAAP) $ 34,282 $ 30,328 $ 26,988 $ 90,161 $ 74,210 Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) (1) $ 186,831 $ 188,348 $ 155,685 $ 526,726 $ 468,667 Adjusted operating noninterest income (non-GAAP) 34,282 30,328 26,988 90,161 74,210 Total adjusted revenue (FTE) (non-GAAP) (1) $ 221,113 $ 218,676 $ 182,673 $ 616,887 $ 542,877 Efficiency ratio 56.43 % 72.00 % 60.61 % 63.09 % 62.20 % Efficiency ratio (FTE) (1) 55.44 % 70.70 % 59.37 % 61.91 % 60.89 % Adjusted operating efficiency ratio (FTE) (1)(6) 52.20 % 52.24 % 52.36 % 53.55 % 54.55 % Operating ROA & ROE (4) Adjusted operating earnings (non-GAAP) $ 77,497 $ 59,319 $ 62,749 $ 188,811 $ 171,286 Average assets (GAAP) $ 24,613,518 $ 24,620,198 $ 20,596,189 $ 23,489,608 $ 20,397,518 Return on average assets (ROA) (GAAP) 1.24 % 0.41 % 1.04 % 0.86 % 0.95 % Adjusted operating return on average assets (ROA) (non-GAAP) 1.25 % 0.97 % 1.21 % 1.07 % 1.12 % Average equity (GAAP) $ 3,112,509 $ 3,021,929 $ 2,446,902 $ 2,901,666 $ 2,443,833 Return on average equity (ROE) (GAAP) 9.77 % 3.35 % 8.76 % 6.97 % 7.93 % Adjusted operating return on average equity (ROE) (non-GAAP) 9.91 % 7.90 % 10.17 % 8.69 % 9.37 % Operating ROTCE (2)(3)(4) Adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders (non-GAAP) $ 74,530 $ 56,352 $ 59,782 $ 179,910 $ 162,385 Plus: Amortization of intangibles, tax effected 4,585 4,736 1,732 10,817 5,283 Adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles (non-GAAP) $ 79,115 $ 61,088 $ 61,514 $ 190,727 $ 167,668 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,643,562 $ 1,549,876 $ 1,332,993 $ 1,550,978 $ 1,328,385 Adjusted operating return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 19.15 % 15.85 % 18.31 % 16.43 % 16.88 % Pre-tax pre-provision adjusted operating earnings (7) Net income (GAAP) $ 76,415 $ 25,161 $ 54,017 $ 151,346 $ 144,911 Plus: Provision for credit losses 2,603 21,751 4,991 32,592 22,911 Plus: Income tax expense 15,618 11,429 11,519 37,144 28,123 Plus: Merger-related costs 1,353 29,778 1,993 33,005 1,993 Plus: Strategic cost saving initiatives - - 8,672 - 12,607 Plus: FDIC special assessment - - - 840 - Plus: Legal reserve - - - - 5,000 Less: Gain (loss) on sale of securities, net of tax 4 (6,516 ) (27,594 ) (6,510 ) (40,992 ) Less: Gain on sale-leaseback transaction - - 27,700 - 27,700 Pre-tax pre-provision adjusted operating earnings (non-GAAP) $ 95,985 $ 94,635 $ 81,086 $ 261,437 $ 228,837 Less: Dividends on preferred stock 2,967 2,967 2,967 8,901 8,901 Pre-tax pre-provision adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders (non-GAAP) $ 93,018 $ 91,668 $ 78,119 $ 252,536 $ 219,936 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 89,780,531 89,768,466 74,999,128 84,933,213 74,943,999 Pre-tax pre-provision earnings per common share, diluted $ 1.04 $ 1.02 $ 1.04 $ 2.97 $ 2.93

ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands, except share data) As of & For Three Months Ended As of & For Nine Months Ended 9/30/24 6/30/24 9/30/23 9/30/24 9/30/23 Mortgage Origination Held for Sale Volume Refinance Volume $ 4,285 $ 4,234 $ 2,239 $ 14,157 $ 9,767 Purchase Volume 56,634 48,487 35,815 136,889 100,175 Total Mortgage loan originations held for sale $ 60,919 $ 52,721 $ 38,054 $ 151,046 $ 109,942 % of originations held for sale that are refinances 7.0 % 8.0 % 5.9 % 9.4 % 8.9 % Wealth Assets under management $ 6,826,123 $ 6,487,087 $ 4,675,523 $ 6,826,123 $ 4,675,523 Other Data End of period full-time equivalent employees 2,122 2,083 1,788 2,122 1,788 Number of full-service branches 129 129 109 129 109 Number of automatic transaction machines (ATMs) 149 149 123 149 123

__________________________________ (1) These are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes net interest income (FTE), total revenue (FTE), and total adjusted revenue (FTE), which are used in computing net interest margin (FTE), efficiency ratio (FTE) and adjusted operating efficiency ratio (FTE), provide valuable additional insight into the net interest margin and the efficiency ratio by adjusting for differences in tax treatment of interest income sources. The entire FTE adjustment is attributable to interest income on earning assets, which is used in computing the yield on earning assets. Interest expense and the related cost of interest-bearing liabilities and cost of funds ratios are not affected by the FTE components. (2) These are non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible assets and tangible common equity are used in the calculation of certain profitability, capital, and per share ratios. The Company believes tangible assets, tangible common equity and the related ratios are meaningful measures of capital adequacy because they provide a meaningful base for period-to-period and company-to-company comparisons, which the Company believes will assist investors in assessing the capital of the Company and its ability to absorb potential losses. The Company believes tangible common equity is an important indication of its ability to grow organically and through business combinations as well as its ability to pay dividends and to engage in various capital management strategies. (3) These are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that ROTCE is a meaningful supplement to GAAP financial measures and is useful to investors because it measures the performance of a business consistently across time without regard to whether components of the business were acquired or developed internally. (4) These are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted operating measures exclude, as applicable, merger-related costs, strategic cost saving initiatives (principally composed of severance charges related to headcount reductions and charges for exiting leases), FDIC special assessments, legal reserves associated with our previously disclosed settlement with the CFPB, deferred tax asset write-down, gain (loss) on sale of securities, and gain on sale-leaseback transaction. The Company believes these non-GAAP adjusted measures provide investors with important information about the continuing economic results of the Company's operations. (5) All ratios at September 30, 2024 are estimates and subject to change pending the Company's filing of its FR Y9 C. All other periods are presented as filed. (6) The adjusted operating efficiency ratio (FTE) excludes, as applicable, the amortization of intangible assets, merger-related costs, FDIC special assessments, strategic cost saving initiatives (principally composed of severance charges related to headcount reductions and charges for exiting leases), legal reserves associated with our previously disclosed settlement with the CFPB, gain (loss) on sale of securities, and gain on sale-leaseback transaction. This measure is similar to the measure used by the Company when analyzing corporate performance and is also similar to the measure used for incentive compensation. The Company believes this adjusted measure provides investors with important information about the continuing economic results of the Company's operations. (7) These are non-GAAP financial measures. Pre-tax pre-provision adjusted earnings excludes, as applicable, the provision for credit losses, which can fluctuate significantly from period-to-period under the CECL methodology, income tax expense, merger-related costs, strategic cost saving initiatives (principally composed of severance charges related to headcount reductions and charges for exiting leases), FDIC special assessments, legal reserves associated with our previously disclosed settlement with the CFPB, gain (loss) on sale of securities, and gain on sale-leaseback transaction. The Company believes this adjusted measure provides investors with important information about the continuing economic results of the Company's operations.

ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands, except share data) September 30, December 31, September 30, 2024 2023 2023 ASSETS (unaudited) (audited) (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents: Cash and due from banks $ 232,222 $ 196,754 $ 233,526 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 291,163 167,601 159,718 Federal funds sold 4,685 13,776 5,701 Total cash and cash equivalents 528,070 378,131 398,945 Securities available for sale, at fair value 2,608,182 2,231,261 2,084,928 Securities held to maturity, at carrying value 807,080 837,378 843,269 Restricted stock, at cost 117,881 115,472 104,785 Loans held for sale 11,078 6,710 6,608 Loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and costs 18,337,299 15,635,043 15,283,620 Less: allowance for loan and lease losses 160,685 132,182 125,627 Total loans held for investment, net 18,176,614 15,502,861 15,157,993 Premises and equipment, net 115,093 90,959 94,510 Goodwill 1,212,710 925,211 925,211 Amortizable intangibles, net 90,176 19,183 21,277 Bank owned life insurance 489,759 452,565 449,452 Other assets 647,080 606,466 649,258 Total assets $ 24,803,723 $ 21,166,197 $ 20,736,236 LIABILITIES Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 4,422,909 $ 3,963,181 $ 4,144,949 Interest-bearing deposits 15,882,378 12,854,948 12,641,556 Total deposits 20,305,287 16,818,129 16,786,505 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 59,227 110,833 134,936 Other short-term borrowings 375,000 810,000 495,000 Long-term borrowings 417,937 391,025 390,733 Other liabilities 463,856 479,883 540,261 Total liabilities 21,621,307 18,609,870 18,347,435 Commitments and contingencies STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, $10.00 par value 173 173 173 Common stock, $1.33 par value 118,494 99,147 99,120 Additional paid-in capital 2,277,024 1,782,286 1,779,281 Retained earnings 1,079,032 1,018,070 988,133 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (292,307 ) (343,349 ) (477,906 ) Total stockholders' equity 3,182,416 2,556,327 2,388,801 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 24,803,723 $ 21,166,197 $ 20,736,236 Common shares outstanding 89,774,392 75,023,327 74,997,132 Common shares authorized 200,000,000 200,000,000 200,000,000 Preferred shares outstanding 17,250 17,250 17,250 Preferred shares authorized 500,000 500,000 500,000

ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 291,089 $ 285,198 $ 221,380 $ 810,886 $ 616,544 Interest on deposits in other banks 1,060 2,637 1,309 4,977 3,815 Interest and dividends on securities: Taxable 24,247 24,886 16,055 68,012 48,373 Nontaxable 8,132 8,167 8,415 24,455 26,220 Total interest and dividend income 324,528 320,888 247,159 908,330 694,952 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 130,216 122,504 83,590 354,584 200,690 Interest on short-term borrowings 5,698 8,190 6,499 22,049 22,106 Interest on long-term borrowings 5,682 5,660 5,129 16,407 14,687 Total interest expense 141,596 136,354 95,218 393,040 237,483 Net interest income 182,932 184,534 151,941 515,290 457,469 Provision for credit losses 2,603 21,751 4,991 32,592 22,911 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 180,329 162,783 146,950 482,698 434,558 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 9,792 9,086 8,557 27,447 24,577 Other service charges, commissions and fees 2,002 1,967 2,632 5,700 6,071 Interchange fees 3,371 3,126 2,314 8,791 7,098 Fiduciary and asset management fees 6,858 6,907 4,549 18,603 13,169 Mortgage banking income 1,214 1,193 666 3,274 1,969 Gain (loss) on sale of securities 4 (6,516 ) (27,594 ) (6,510 ) (40,992 ) Bank owned life insurance income 5,037 3,791 2,973 12,074 8,671 Loan-related interest rate swap fees 1,503 1,634 2,695 4,353 6,450 Other operating income 4,505 2,624 30,302 9,919 33,905 Total noninterest income 34,286 23,812 27,094 83,651 60,918 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and benefits 69,454 68,531 57,449 199,867 179,996 Occupancy expenses 7,806 7,836 6,053 22,267 18,503 Furniture and equipment expenses 3,685 3,805 3,449 10,799 10,765 Technology and data processing 9,737 10,274 7,923 28,138 24,631 Professional services 3,994 4,377 3,291 11,452 11,138 Marketing and advertising expense 3,308 2,983 2,219 8,609 7,387 FDIC assessment premiums and other insurance 5,282 4,675 4,258 15,099 12,231 Franchise and other taxes 5,256 5,013 4,510 14,770 13,508 Loan-related expenses 1,445 1,275 1,388 4,043 4,560 Amortization of intangible assets 5,804 5,995 2,193 13,693 6,687 Merger-related costs 1,353 29,778 1,993 33,005 1,993 Other expenses 5,458 5,463 13,782 16,117 31,043 Total noninterest expenses 122,582 150,005 108,508 377,859 322,442 Income before income taxes 92,033 36,590 65,536 188,490 173,034 Income tax expense 15,618 11,429 11,519 37,144 28,123 Net Income $ 76,415 $ 25,161 $ 54,017 $ 151,346 $ 144,911 Dividends on preferred stock 2,967 2,967 2,967 8,901 8,901 Net income available to common shareholders $ 73,448 $ 22,194 $ 51,050 $ 142,445 $ 136,010 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.82 $ 0.25 $ 0.68 $ 1.68 $ 1.81 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.82 $ 0.25 $ 0.68 $ 1.68 $ 1.81