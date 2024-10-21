RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (the "Company" or "Atlantic Union") (NYSE: AUB) reported net income available to common shareholders of $73.4 million and basic and diluted earnings per common share of $0.82 for the third quarter of 2024 and adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders(1) of $74.5 million and adjusted diluted operating earnings per common share(1) of $0.83 for the third quarter of 2024.
"Atlantic Union delivered solid financial results in the quarter and the enhanced earnings power we envisioned as a result of the American National Bankshares acquisition is now evident," said John C. Asbury, president and chief executive officer of Atlantic Union. "During the quarter, we completed the integration work associated with American National Bank and added to our teams in our North Carolina markets which we believe offer long term growth and expansion opportunities. October marks the 8-year anniversary of my having joined the Company, and the transformation we have achieved during this time is exactly what we said we'd do at the outset. This would not have been possible without the dedication of our Teammates and support of our customers. We remain excited about what the future holds for Atlantic Union.
"Operating under the mantra of soundness, profitability, and growth - in that order of priority - Atlantic Union remains committed to generating sustainable, profitable growth, and building long-term value for our shareholders."
NET INTEREST INCOME
For the third quarter of 2024, net interest income was $182.9 million, a decrease of $1.6 million from $184.5 million in the second quarter of 2024. Net interest income - fully taxable equivalent ("FTE")(1) was $186.8 million in the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of $1.5 million from $188.3 million in the second quarter of 2024. The decreases from the prior quarter in both net interest income and net interest income (FTE)(1) were primarily the result of increased interest expense due to the $111.3 million increase in average interest bearing liabilities and lower net accretion income and investment securities interest income, partially offset by increased interest income due to the $165.4 million increase in average loans held for investment ("LHFI"). For the third quarter of 2024, both the Company's net interest margin and the net interest margin (FTE)(1) decreased 8 basis points compared to the prior quarter to 3.31% and to 3.38%, respectively, primarily due to higher cost of funds and lower yields on earning assets. Earning asset yields for the third quarter of 2024 decreased 2 basis points to 5.94% compared to the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to lower yields on securities and lower loan accretion income, partially offset by growth in average LHFI. Cost of funds increased from the prior quarter by 6 basis points to 2.56% for the third quarter of 2024, due primarily to average deposit growth in higher yielding deposit products, partially offset by lower borrowing costs.
The Company's net interest margin (FTE) (1) includes the impact of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments. Net accretion income related to acquisition accounting declined by $1.6 million to $12.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $14.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The impact of accretion and amortization for the periods presented are reflected in the following table (dollars in thousands):
Loan
Deposit
Borrowings
Accretion
Amortization
Amortization
Total
For the quarter ended June 30, 2024
$
15,660
$
(1,035
)
$
(285
)
$
14,340
For the quarter ended September 30, 2024
13,926
(913
)
(288
)
12,725
ASSET QUALITY
Overview
At September 30, 2024, nonperforming assets ("NPAs") as a percentage of total LHFI was 0.20%, consistent with the prior quarter and included nonaccrual loans of $36.8 million. Accruing past due loans as a percentage of total LHFI totaled 30 basis points at September 30, 2024, an increase of 8 basis points from June 30, 2024, and an increase of 3 basis points from September 30, 2023. Net charge-offs were 0.01% of total average LHFI (annualized) for the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of 3 basis points from June 30, 2024, and consistent with September 30, 2023. The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") totaled $177.6 million at September 30, 2024, a $1.9 million increase from the prior quarter.
Nonperforming Assets
At September 30, 2024, NPAs totaled $37.3 million, compared to $36.1 million in the prior quarter. The following table shows a summary of NPA balances at the quarters ended (dollars in thousands):
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
Nonaccrual loans
$
36,847
$
35,913
$
36,389
$
36,860
$
28,626
Foreclosed properties
404
230
29
29
149
Total nonperforming assets
$
37,251
$
36,143
$
36,418
$
36,889
$
28,775
The following table shows the activity in nonaccrual loans for the quarters ended (dollars in thousands):
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
Beginning Balance
$
35,913
$
36,389
$
36,860
$
28,626
$
29,105
Net customer payments
(2,219
)
(6,293
)
(1,583
)
(2,198
)
(1,947
)
Additions
5,347
6,831
5,047
10,604
1,651
Charge-offs
(542
)
(759
)
(3,935
)
(172
)
(64
)
Loans returning to accruing status
(1,478
)
(54
)
-
-
(119
)
Transfers to foreclosed property
(174
)
(201
)
-
-
-
Ending Balance
$
36,847
$
35,913
$
36,389
$
36,860
$
28,626
Past Due Loans
At September 30, 2024, past due loans still accruing interest totaled $55.2 million or 0.30% of total LHFI, compared to $40.2 million or 0.22% of total LHFI at June 30, 2024, and $40.6 million or 0.27% of total LHFI at September 30, 2023. The increase in past due loan levels at September 30, 2024 from June 30, 2024 was primarily within the 60-89 days past due category and driven by increases in past due relationships within the Commercial Real Estate ("CRE") non-owner occupied, CRE owner occupied, and residential 1-4 family consumer as well as increases in Commercial and Industrial ("C&I") past due relationships within the 30-59 days past due category. Of the total past due loans still accruing interest, $15.2 million or 0.08% of total LHFI were past due 90 days or more at September 30, 2024, compared to $15.6 million or 0.09% of total LHFI at June 30, 2024, and $11.9 million or 0.08% of total LHFI at September 30, 2023.
Allowance for Credit Losses
At September 30, 2024, the ACL was $177.6 million and included an allowance for loan and lease losses ("ALLL") of $160.7 million and a reserve for unfunded commitments ("RUC") of $16.9 million. The ACL at September 30, 2024 increased $1.9 million from June 30, 2024, primarily due to the impact of continued uncertainty in the economic outlook on certain portfolios.
The ACL as a percentage of total LHFI was 0.97% at September 30, 2024, compared to 0.96% at June 30, 2024. The ALLL as a percentage of total LHFI was 0.88% at September 30, 2024, compared to 0.86% at June 30, 2024.
Net Charge-offs
Net charge-offs were $0.7 million or 0.01% of total average LHFI on an annualized basis for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $1.7 million or 0.04% (annualized) for the second quarter of 2024, and $0.3 million or 0.01% (annualized) for the third quarter of 2023.
Provision for Credit Losses
For the third quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.6 million, compared to $21.8 million in the prior quarter, and $5.0 million in the third quarter of 2023. Included in the provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2024 was $13.2 million initial provision expense on non-purchased credit deteriorated loans and $1.4 million on unfunded commitments, each acquired from American National Bankshares Inc. ("American National").
NONINTEREST INCOME
Noninterest income increased $10.5 million to $34.3 million for the third quarter of 2024 from $23.8 million in the prior quarter, primarily driven by $6.5 million of pre-tax losses incurred in the prior quarter on the sale of available for sale ("AFS") securities as part of the Company's restructuring of the American National securities portfolio.
Adjusted operating noninterest income,(1) which excludes losses and gains on sale of AFS securities (pre-tax gains of $4,000 in the third quarter and pre-tax losses of $6.5 million in the second quarter), increased $4.0 million to $34.3 million for the third quarter from $30.3 million for the prior quarter, primarily driven by a $1.9 million increase in other operating income due to an increase in equity method investment income, a $1.2 million increase in bank owned life insurance income primarily driven by death benefits received in the third quarter, and a $706,000 seasonal increase in service charges on deposit accounts.
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Noninterest expense decreased $27.4 million to $122.6 million for the third quarter of 2024 from $150.0 million in the prior quarter, primarily driven by a $28.4 million decrease in pre-tax merger-related expenses associated with the American National acquisition.
Adjusted operating noninterest expense,(1) which excludes merger-related costs ($1.4 million in the third quarter and $29.8 million in the second quarter) and amortization of intangible assets ($5.8 million in the third quarter and $6.0 million in the second quarter), increased $1.2 million to $115.4 million for the third quarter from $114.2 million in the prior quarter, primarily driven by a $923,000 increase in salaries and benefits due to increases in variable incentive compensation expenses and full-time equivalent employees, as well as a $607,000 increase in Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") assessment premiums and other insurance driven by an increase in our assessment base as a result of the American National acquisition. These increases were partially offset by a $537,000 decrease in technology and data processing expense.
INCOME TAXES
The Company's effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 was 17.0% and 17.6%, respectively, and the effective tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 was 19.7% and 16.3%. respectively. The increase in the effective tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was primarily due to a $4.8 million valuation allowance established during the second quarter of 2024, which resulted in a 250 basis points increase in the effective tax rate.
BALANCE SHEET
At September 30, 2024, total assets were $24.8 billion, an increase of $42.3 million or approximately 0.7% (annualized) from June 30, 2024 and $4.1 billion or approximately 19.6% from September 30, 2023. Total assets increased from the prior quarter due to an increase in cash and cash equivalents primarily due to deposit growth, as well as an increase in the investment securities portfolio due to an increase in the market value of the AFS securities portfolio, partially offset by a decrease in other assets driven by decreases in deferred income taxes associated with other comprehensive income fair value changes related to AFS securities and derivatives in the current quarter. The increase in total assets from the prior year was due to growth in LHFI and the AFS securities portfolio, primarily due to the American National acquisition.
As a result of the American National acquisition, the Company's associated goodwill at September 30, 2024 totaled $287.5 million. During the quarter ended September 30, 2024, the Company adjusted the allocation of the purchase price for certain provisional amounts recognized at the acquisition date to reflect new information obtained about facts and circumstances that existed as of the acquisition date. The measurement period adjustments recorded in this quarter relate to deferred taxes, the fair values of long-term borrowings, and foreclosed properties, which resulted in a $5.2 million increase in the preliminary goodwill recognized during the second quarter of 2024.
At September 30, 2024, LHFI totaled $18.3 billion, a decrease of $9.9 million or 0.2% (annualized) from June 30, 2024, and an increase of $3.1 billion or 20.0% from September 30, 2023. LHFI decreased from the prior quarter primarily due to decreases in the commercial and industrial loan portfolio as a result of loan paydowns and lower revolving credit usage, partially offset by increases in the construction and land development loan portfolio as construction projects continued to fund up. The increase from the same period in the prior year was primarily due to the American National acquisition. Quarterly average LHFI totaled $18.3 billion, an increase of $165.4 million or 3.6% (annualized) from the prior quarter, and an increase of $3.5 billion or 23.8% (annualized) from September 30, 2023. Quarterly average LHFI increased from the prior quarter primarily due to an increase in the CRE owner occupied, multifamily real estate, and construction and land development loan portfolios, partially offset by a decrease in the CRE non-owner occupied loan portfolio. The increase from the same period in the prior year was primarily due to the American National acquisition, as well as loan growth.
At September 30, 2024, total investments were $3.5 billion, an increase of $41.7 million or 4.7% (annualized) from June 30, 2024, and an increase of $500.2 million or 16.5% from September 30, 2023. The increase compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to the increase in the market value of the AFS securities portfolio, and the increase compared to the same period in the prior year was primarily due to the American National acquisition. AFS securities totaled $2.6 billion at both September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024 and increased from $2.1 billion at September 30, 2023. Total net unrealized losses on the AFS securities portfolio were $334.5 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $420.7 million at June 30, 2024, and $523.1 million at September 30, 2023. Held to maturity securities are carried at cost and totaled $807.1 million at September 30, 2024, $810.5 million at June 30, 2024, and $843.3 million at September 30, 2023 and had net unrealized losses of $30.3 million at September 30, 2024, $44.0 million at June 30, 2024, and $81.2 million at September 30, 2023.
At September 30, 2024, total deposits were $20.3 billion, an increase of $304.4 million or 6.1% (annualized) from the prior quarter. Average deposits at September 30, 2024 increased from the prior quarter by $140.5 million or 2.8% (annualized). Total deposits at September 30, 2024 increased $3.5 billion or 21.0% from September 30, 2023, and quarterly average deposits at September 30, 2024 increased $3.4 billion or 20.1% from the same period in the prior year. The increase in deposit balances from the prior quarter are primarily due to increases in interest bearing customer deposits and brokered deposits of $325.6 million and $83.2 million, respectively, partially offset by decreases of $104.4 million in demand deposits. The increase from the same period in the prior year is primarily related to the addition of the American National acquired deposits, as well as an increase of $901.5 million in brokered deposits.
At September 30, 2024, total borrowings were $852.2 million, a decrease of $354.6 million from June 30, 2024 and a decrease of $168.5 million from September 30, 2023. At September 30, 2024 average borrowings were $855.3 million, a decrease of $188.0 million from June 30, 2024, and a decrease of $49.9 million from September 30, 2023. The decreases in average borrowings from the prior quarter and the same period in the prior year were primarily due to paydowns of short-term borrowings due to deposit growth.
The following table shows the Company's capital ratios at the quarters ended:
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
2024
2024
2023
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (2)
9.77
%
9.47
%
9.94
%
Tier 1 capital ratio (2)
10.57
%
10.26
%
10.88
%
Total capital ratio (2)
13.33
%
12.99
%
13.70
%
Leverage ratio (Tier 1 capital to average assets) (2)
9.27
%
9.05
%
9.62
%
Common equity to total assets
12.16
%
11.62
%
10.72
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)
7.29
%
6.71
%
6.45
%
________________________________________
(1) These are financial measures not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures, see the "Alternative Performance Measures (non-GAAP)" section of the Key Financial Results.
(2) All ratios at September 30, 2024 are estimates and subject to change pending the Company's filing of its FR Y9-C. All other periods are presented as filed.
During the third quarter of 2024, the Company declared and paid a quarterly dividend on the outstanding shares of Series A Preferred Stock of $171.88 per share (equivalent to $0.43 per outstanding depositary share), consistent with the second quarter of 2024 and the third quarter of 2023. During the third quarter of 2024, the Company also declared and paid cash dividends of $0.32 per common share, consistent with the second quarter of 2024 and a $0.02 increase or approximately 6.7% from the third quarter of 2023.
ABOUT ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION
Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE: AUB) is the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank. Atlantic Union Bank had 129 branches and approximately 150 ATMs located throughout Virginia and in portions of Maryland and North Carolina as of September 30, 2024. Certain non-bank financial services affiliates of Atlantic Union Bank include: Atlantic Union Equipment Finance, Inc., which provides equipment financing; Atlantic Union Financial Consultants, LLC, which provides brokerage services; and Union Insurance Group, LLC, which offers various lines of insurance products.
THIRD QUARTER 2024 EARNINGS RELEASE CONFERENCE CALL
The Company will hold a conference call and webcast for investors at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, October 21, 2024, during which management will review our financial results for the third quarter 2024 and provide an update on our recent activities. This call has been rescheduled from the previously announced date and time.
The listen-only webcast and the accompanying slides can be accessed at:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6q92at5j.
For analysts who wish to participate in the conference call, please register at the following URL:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BI352e42e841fa454e85cc98ae24ac2697. To participate in the conference call, you must use the link to receive an audio dial-in number and an Access PIN.
A replay of the webcast, and the accompanying slides, will be available on the Company's website for 90 days at:
https://investors.atlanticunionbank.com/.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
In reporting the results as of and for the period ended September 30, 2024, we have provided supplemental performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are a supplement to GAAP, which is used to prepare our financial statements, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures of other companies. We use the non-GAAP financial measures discussed herein in its analysis of our performance. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods and show the effects of significant gains and charges in the periods presented without the impact of items or events that may obscure trends in our underlying performance. For a reconciliation of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures and additional information about these non-GAAP financial measures, see "Alternative Performance Measures (non-GAAP)" in the tables within the section "Key Financial Results."
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release and statements by our management may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that include, without limitation, statements made in Mr. Asbury's quotations, statements regarding our future ability to recognize the benefits of certain tax assets, our business, financial and operating results, including our deposit base and funding, the impact of future economic conditions, changes in economic conditions, our asset quality, our customer relationships, and statements that include other projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about future events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical fact. Such forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions as of the time they are made, and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often characterized by the use of qualified words (and their derivatives) such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "project," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "may," "view," "opportunity," "potential," "continue," "confidence," or words of similar meaning or other statements concerning opinions or judgment of the Company and our management about future events. Although we believe that our expectations with respect to forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of our existing knowledge of our business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual future results, performance, or achievements of, or trends affecting, us will not differ materially from any projected future results, performance, achievements or trends expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Actual future results, performance, achievements or trends may differ materially from historical results or those anticipated depending on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the effects of or changes in:
- market interest rates and their related impacts on macroeconomic conditions, customer and client behavior, our funding costs and our loan and securities portfolios;
- inflation and its impacts on economic growth and customer and client behavior;
- adverse developments in the financial industry generally, such as bank failures, responsive measures to mitigate and manage such developments, related supervisory and regulatory actions and costs, and related impacts on customer and client behavior;
- the sufficiency of liquidity and changes in our capital positions;
- general economic and financial market conditions, in the United States generally and particularly in the markets in which we operate and which our loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in real estate values, an increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth;
- the American National acquisition, including the impact of purchase accounting, any change in the assumptions used regarding the assets acquired and liabilities assumed to determine the fair value and credit marks, and the possibility that the anticipated benefits are not realized when expected or at all;
- potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the American National acquisition;
- monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Federal Reserve;
- the quality or composition of our loan or investment portfolios and changes therein;
- demand for loan products and financial services in our market areas;
- our ability to manage our growth or implement our growth strategy;
- the effectiveness of expense reduction plans;
- the introduction of new lines of business or new products and services;
- our ability to recruit and retain key employees;
- real estate values in our lending area;
- changes in accounting principles, standards, rules, and interpretations, and the related impact on our financial statements;
- an insufficient ACL or volatility in the ACL resulting from the CECL methodology, either alone or as that may be affected by changing economic conditions, credit concentrations, inflation, changing interest rates, or other factors;
- concentrations of loans secured by real estate, particularly commercial real estate;
- the effectiveness of our credit processes and management of our credit risk;
- our ability to compete in the market for financial services and increased competition from fintech companies;
- technological risks and developments, and cyber threats, attacks, or events;
- operational, technological, cultural, regulatory, legal, credit, and other risks associated with the exploration, consummation and integration of potential future acquisitions, whether involving stock or cash considerations;
- the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related disasters, terrorist acts, geopolitical conflicts or public health events (such as pandemics), and of governmental and societal responses thereto; these potential adverse effects may include, without limitation, adverse effects on the ability of our borrowers to satisfy their obligations to us, on the value of collateral securing loans, on the demand for our loans or our other products and services, on supply chains and methods used to distribute products and services, on incidents of cyberattack and fraud, on our liquidity or capital positions, on risks posed by reliance on third-party service providers, on other aspects of our business operations and on financial markets and economic growth;
- performance by our counterparties or vendors;
- deposit flows;
- the availability of financing and the terms thereof;
- the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities;
- the effects of legislative or regulatory changes and requirements, including changes in federal, state or local tax laws;
- actual or potential claims, damages, and fines related to litigation or government actions, which may result in, among other things, additional costs, fines, penalties, restrictions on our business activities, reputational harm, or other adverse consequences;
- any event or development that would cause us to conclude that there was an impairment of any asset, including intangible assets, such as goodwill; and
- other factors, many of which are beyond our control.
Please also refer to such other factors as discussed throughout Part I, Item 1A. "Risk Factors" and Part II, Item 7. "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and related disclosures in other filings, which have been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. All risk factors and uncertainties described herein and therein should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and all of the forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein and therein. The actual results or developments anticipated may not be realized or, even if substantially realized, they may not have the expected consequences to or effects on the Company or our businesses or operations. Readers are cautioned not to rely too heavily on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We do not intend or assume any obligation to update, revise or clarify any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
As of & For Three Months Ended
As of & For Nine Months Ended
9/30/24
6/30/24
9/30/23
9/30/24
9/30/23
Results of Operations
Interest and dividend income
$
324,528
$
320,888
$
247,159
$
908,330
$
694,952
Interest expense
141,596
136,354
95,218
393,040
237,483
Net interest income
182,932
184,534
151,941
515,290
457,469
Provision for credit losses
2,603
21,751
4,991
32,592
22,911
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
180,329
162,783
146,950
482,698
434,558
Noninterest income
34,286
23,812
27,094
83,651
60,918
Noninterest expenses
122,582
150,005
108,508
377,859
322,442
Income before income taxes
92,033
36,590
65,536
188,490
173,034
Income tax expense
15,618
11,429
11,519
37,144
28,123
Net income
76,415
25,161
54,017
151,346
144,911
Dividends on preferred stock
2,967
2,967
2,967
8,901
8,901
Net income available to common shareholders
$
73,448
$
22,194
$
51,050
$
142,445
$
136,010
Interest earned on earning assets (FTE) (1)
$
328,427
$
324,702
$
250,903
$
919,766
$
706,150
Net interest income (FTE) (1)
186,831
188,348
155,685
526,726
468,667
Total revenue (FTE) (1)
221,117
212,160
182,779
610,377
529,585
Pre-tax pre-provision adjusted operating earnings (7)
95,985
94,635
81,086
261,437
228,837
Key Ratios
Earnings per common share, diluted
$
0.82
$
0.25
$
0.68
$
1.68
$
1.81
Return on average assets (ROA)
1.24
%
0.41
%
1.04
%
0.86
%
0.95
%
Return on average equity (ROE)
9.77
%
3.35
%
8.76
%
6.97
%
7.93
%
Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) (2) (3)
18.89
%
6.99
%
15.71
%
13.20
%
14.22
%
Efficiency ratio
56.43
%
72.00
%
60.61
%
63.09
%
62.20
%
Efficiency ratio (FTE) (1)
55.44
%
70.70
%
59.37
%
61.91
%
60.89
%
Net interest margin
3.31
%
3.39
%
3.27
%
3.28
%
3.35
%
Net interest margin (FTE) (1)
3.38
%
3.46
%
3.35
%
3.35
%
3.43
%
Yields on earning assets (FTE) (1)
5.94
%
5.96
%
5.39
%
5.85
%
5.17
%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
3.40
%
3.33
%
2.80
%
3.32
%
2.42
%
Cost of deposits
2.57
%
2.46
%
1.97
%
2.48
%
1.63
%
Cost of funds
2.56
%
2.50
%
2.04
%
2.50
%
1.74
%
Operating Measures (4)
Adjusted operating earnings
$
77,497
$
59,319
$
62,749
$
188,811
$
171,286
Adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders
74,530
56,352
59,782
179,910
162,385
Adjusted operating earnings per common share, diluted
$
0.83
$
0.63
$
0.80
$
2.12
$
2.17
Adjusted operating ROA
1.25
%
0.97
%
1.21
%
1.07
%
1.12
%
Adjusted operating ROE
9.91
%
7.90
%
10.17
%
8.69
%
9.37
%
Adjusted operating ROTCE (2) (3)
19.15
%
15.85
%
18.31
%
16.43
%
16.88
%
Adjusted operating efficiency ratio (FTE) (1)(6)
52.20
%
52.24
%
52.36
%
53.55
%
54.55
%
Per Share Data
Earnings per common share, basic
$
0.82
$
0.25
$
0.68
$
1.68
$
1.81
Earnings per common share, diluted
0.82
0.25
0.68
1.68
1.81
Cash dividends paid per common share
0.32
0.32
0.30
0.96
0.90
Market value per share
37.67
32.85
28.78
37.67
28.78
Book value per common share
33.85
32.30
29.82
33.85
29.82
Tangible book value per common share (2)
19.23
17.67
17.12
19.23
17.12
Price to earnings ratio, diluted
11.57
33.03
10.65
16.81
11.86
Price to book value per common share ratio
1.11
1.02
0.97
1.11
0.97
Price to tangible book value per common share ratio (2)
1.96
1.86
1.68
1.96
1.68
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic
89,780,531
89,768,466
74,999,128
84,933,126
74,942,851
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
89,780,531
89,768,466
74,999,128
84,933,213
74,943,999
Common shares outstanding at end of period
89,774,392
89,769,734
74,997,132
89,774,392
74,997,132
ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
As of & For Three Months Ended
As of & For Nine Months Ended
9/30/24
6/30/24
9/30/23
9/30/24
9/30/23
Capital Ratios
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (5)
9.77
%
9.47
%
9.94
%
9.77
%
9.94
%
Tier 1 capital ratio (5)
10.57
%
10.26
%
10.88
%
10.57
%
10.88
%
Total capital ratio (5)
13.33
%
12.99
%
13.70
%
13.33
%
13.70
%
Leverage ratio (Tier 1 capital to average assets) (5)
9.27
%
9.05
%
9.62
%
9.27
%
9.62
%
Common equity to total assets
12.16
%
11.62
%
10.72
%
12.16
%
10.72
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)
7.29
%
6.71
%
6.45
%
7.29
%
6.45
%
Financial Condition
Assets
$
24,803,723
$
24,761,413
$
20,736,236
$
24,803,723
$
20,736,236
LHFI (net of deferred fees and costs)
18,337,299
18,347,190
15,283,620
18,337,299
15,283,620
Securities
3,533,143
3,491,481
3,032,982
3,533,143
3,032,982
Earning Assets
22,180,501
22,067,549
18,491,561
22,180,501
18,491,561
Goodwill
1,212,710
1,207,484
925,211
1,212,710
925,211
Amortizable intangibles, net
90,176
95,980
21,277
90,176
21,277
Deposits
20,305,287
20,000,877
16,786,505
20,305,287
16,786,505
Borrowings
852,164
1,206,734
1,020,669
852,164
1,020,669
Stockholders' equity
3,182,416
3,043,686
2,388,801
3,182,416
2,388,801
Tangible common equity (2)
1,713,173
1,573,865
1,275,956
1,713,173
1,275,956
Loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and costs
Construction and land development
$
1,588,531
$
1,454,545
$
1,132,940
$
1,588,531
$
1,132,940
Commercial real estate - owner occupied
2,401,807
2,397,700
1,975,281
2,401,807
1,975,281
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied
4,885,785
4,906,285
4,148,218
4,885,785
4,148,218
Multifamily real estate
1,357,730
1,353,024
947,153
1,357,730
947,153
Commercial & Industrial
3,799,872
3,944,723
3,432,319
3,799,872
3,432,319
Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial
729,315
737,687
517,034
729,315
517,034
Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer
1,281,914
1,251,033
1,057,294
1,281,914
1,057,294
Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving
738,665
718,491
599,282
738,665
599,282
Auto
354,570
396,776
534,361
354,570
534,361
Consumer
109,522
115,541
126,151
109,522
126,151
Other Commercial
1,089,588
1,071,385
813,587
1,089,588
813,587
Total LHFI
$
18,337,299
$
18,347,190
$
15,283,620
$
18,337,299
$
15,283,620
Deposits
Interest checking accounts
$
5,208,794
$
5,044,503
$
5,055,464
$
5,208,794
$
5,055,464
Money market accounts
4,250,763
4,330,928
3,472,953
4,250,763
3,472,953
Savings accounts
1,037,229
1,056,474
950,363
1,037,229
950,363
Customer time deposits of $250,000 and over
1,160,262
1,015,032
634,950
1,160,262
634,950
Other customer time deposits
2,807,077
2,691,600
2,011,106
2,807,077
2,011,106
Time deposits
3,967,339
3,706,632
2,646,056
3,967,339
2,646,056
Total interest-bearing customer deposits
14,464,125
14,138,537
12,124,836
14,464,125
12,124,836
Brokered deposits
1,418,253
1,335,092
516,720
1,418,253
516,720
Total interest-bearing deposits
$
15,882,378
$
15,473,629
$
12,641,556
$
15,882,378
$
12,641,556
Demand deposits
4,422,909
4,527,248
4,144,949
4,422,909
4,144,949
Total deposits
$
20,305,287
$
20,000,877
$
16,786,505
$
20,305,287
$
16,786,505
Averages
Assets
$
24,613,518
$
24,620,198
$
20,596,189
$
23,489,608
$
20,397,518
LHFI (net of deferred fees and costs)
18,320,122
18,154,673
15,139,761
17,405,814
14,799,520
Loans held for sale
13,485
12,392
10,649
11,680
10,330
Securities
3,501,879
3,476,890
3,101,658
3,377,896
3,247,287
Earning assets
21,983,946
21,925,128
18,462,505
21,003,082
18,264,957
Deposits
20,174,158
20,033,678
16,795,611
19,122,193
16,499,045
Time deposits
4,758,039
4,243,344
2,914,004
4,155,713
2,571,114
Interest-bearing deposits
15,736,797
15,437,549
12,576,776
14,832,042
12,071,006
Borrowings
855,306
1,043,297
905,170
970,046
1,032,067
Interest-bearing liabilities
16,592,103
16,480,846
13,481,946
15,802,088
13,103,073
Stockholders' equity
3,112,509
3,021,929
2,446,902
2,901,666
2,443,833
Tangible common equity (2)
1,643,562
1,549,876
1,332,993
1,550,978
1,328,385
ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
As of & For Three Months Ended
As of & For Nine Months Ended
9/30/24
6/30/24
9/30/23
9/30/24
9/30/23
Asset Quality
Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL)
Beginning balance, Allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL)
$
158,131
$
136,190
$
120,683
$
132,182
$
110,768
Add: Recoveries
2,053
1,348
1,335
4,378
3,537
Less: Charge-offs
2,719
3,088
1,629
11,701
9,957
Add: Initial Allowance - PCD American National loans
-
3,896
-
3,896
-
Add: Initial Provision - Non-PCD American National loans
-
13,229
-
13,229
-
Add: Provision for loan losses
3,220
6,556
5,238
18,701
21,279
Ending balance, ALLL
$
160,685
$
158,131
$
125,627
$
160,685
$
125,627
Beginning balance, Reserve for unfunded commitment (RUC)
$
17,557
$
15,582
$
15,548
$
16,269
$
13,675
Add: Initial Provision - RUC American National loans
-
1,353
-
1,353
-
Add: Provision for unfunded commitments
(614
)
622
(246
)
(679
)
1,627
Ending balance, RUC
$
16,943
$
17,557
$
15,302
$
16,943
$
15,302
Total ACL
$
177,628
$
175,688
$
140,929
$
177,628
$
140,929
ACL / total LHFI
0.97
%
0.96
%
0.92
%
0.97
%
0.92
%
ALLL / total LHFI
0.88
%
0.86
%
0.82
%
0.88
%
0.82
%
Net charge-offs / total average LHFI (annualized)
0.01
%
0.04
%
0.01
%
0.06
%
0.06
%
Provision for loan losses/ total average LHFI (annualized)
0.07
%
0.44
%
0.14
%
0.25
%
0.19
%
Nonperforming Assets
Construction and land development
$
1,945
$
1,144
$
355
$
1,945
$
355
Commercial real estate - owner occupied
4,781
4,651
3,882
4,781
3,882
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied
9,919
10,741
5,999
9,919
5,999
Multifamily real estate
-
1
-
-
-
Commercial & Industrial
3,048
3,408
2,256
3,048
2,256
Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial
1,727
1,783
1,833
1,727
1,833
Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer
11,925
10,799
10,368
11,925
10,368
Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving
2,960
3,028
3,572
2,960
3,572
Auto
532
354
361
532
361
Consumer
10
4
-
10
-
Nonaccrual loans
$
36,847
$
35,913
$
28,626
$
36,847
$
28,626
Foreclosed property
404
230
149
404
149
Total nonperforming assets (NPAs)
$
37,251
$
36,143
$
28,775
$
37,251
$
28,775
Construction and land development
$
82
$
764
$
25
$
82
$
25
Commercial real estate - owner occupied
1,239
1,047
2,395
1,239
2,395
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied
1,390
1,309
2,835
1,390
2,835
Multifamily real estate
53
141
-
53
-
Commercial & Industrial
862
684
792
862
792
Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial
801
678
817
801
817
Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer
1,890
1,645
3,632
1,890
3,632
Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving
1,186
1,449
1,034
1,186
1,034
Auto
401
263
229
401
229
Consumer
143
176
97
143
97
Other Commercial
7,127
7,464
15
7,127
15
LHFI = 90 days and still accruing
$
15,174
$
15,620
$
11,871
$
15,174
$
11,871
Total NPAs and LHFI = 90 days
$
52,425
$
51,763
$
40,646
$
52,425
$
40,646
NPAs / total LHFI
0.20
%
0.20
%
0.19
%
0.20
%
0.19
%
NPAs / total assets
0.15
%
0.15
%
0.14
%
0.15
%
0.14
%
ALLL / nonaccrual loans
436.09
%
440.32
%
438.86
%
436.09
%
438.86
%
ALLL/ nonperforming assets
431.36
%
437.51
%
436.58
%
431.36
%
436.58
%
ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
As of & For Three Months Ended
As of & For Nine Months Ended
9/30/24
6/30/24
9/30/23
9/30/24
9/30/23
Past Due Detail
Construction and land development
$
1,559
$
1,689
$
-
$
1,559
$
-
Commercial real estate - owner occupied
2,291
3,450
3,501
2,291
3,501
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied
1,085
1,316
4,573
1,085
4,573
Multifamily real estate
821
1,694
-
821
-
Commercial & Industrial
5,876
2,154
3,049
5,876
3,049
Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial
656
873
744
656
744
Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer
471
1,331
1,000
471
1,000
Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving
3,309
2,518
2,326
3,309
2,326
Auto
2,796
3,463
2,703
2,796
2,703
Consumer
700
385
517
700
517
Other Commercial
2
289
3,545
2
3,545
LHFI 30-59 days past due
$
19,566
$
19,162
$
21,958
$
19,566
$
21,958
Construction and land development
$
369
$
155
$
386
369
386
Commercial real estate - owner occupied
1,306
72
1,902
1,306
1,902
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied
6,875
-
797
6,875
797
Multifamily real estate
135
632
150
135
150
Commercial & Industrial
549
192
576
549
576
Residential 1-4 Family - Commercial
736
689
67
736
67
Residential 1-4 Family - Consumer
6,950
1,960
1,775
6,950
1,775
Residential 1-4 Family - Revolving
2,672
795
602
2,672
602
Auto
468
565
339
468
339
Consumer
182
309
164
182
164
Other Commercial
185
-
-
185
-
LHFI 60-89 days past due
$
20,427
$
5,369
$
6,758
$
20,427
$
6,758
Past Due and still accruing
$
55,167
$
40,151
$
40,587
$
55,167
$
40,587
Past Due and still accruing / total LHFI
0.30
%
0.22
%
0.27
%
0.30
%
0.27
%
Alternative Performance Measures (non-GAAP)
Net interest income (FTE) (1)
Net interest income (GAAP)
$
182,932
$
184,534
$
151,941
$
515,290
$
457,469
FTE adjustment
3,899
3,814
3,744
11,436
11,198
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
$
186,831
$
188,348
$
155,685
$
526,726
$
468,667
Noninterest income (GAAP)
34,286
23,812
27,094
83,651
60,918
Total revenue (FTE) (non-GAAP)
$
221,117
$
212,160
$
182,779
$
610,377
$
529,585
Average earning assets
$
21,983,946
$
21,925,128
$
18,462,505
$
21,003,082
$
18,264,957
Net interest margin
3.31
%
3.39
%
3.27
%
3.28
%
3.35
%
Net interest margin (FTE)
3.38
%
3.46
%
3.35
%
3.35
%
3.43
%
Tangible Assets (2)
Ending assets (GAAP)
$
24,803,723
$
24,761,413
$
20,736,236
$
24,803,723
$
20,736,236
Less: Ending goodwill
1,212,710
1,207,484
925,211
1,212,710
925,211
Less: Ending amortizable intangibles
90,176
95,980
21,277
90,176
21,277
Ending tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$
23,500,837
$
23,457,949
$
19,789,748
$
23,500,837
$
19,789,748
Tangible Common Equity (2)
Ending equity (GAAP)
$
3,182,416
$
3,043,686
$
2,388,801
$
3,182,416
$
2,388,801
Less: Ending goodwill
1,212,710
1,207,484
925,211
1,212,710
925,211
Less: Ending amortizable intangibles
90,176
95,980
21,277
90,176
21,277
Less: Perpetual preferred stock
166,357
166,357
166,357
166,357
166,357
Ending tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$
1,713,173
$
1,573,865
$
1,275,956
$
1,713,173
$
1,275,956
Average equity (GAAP)
$
3,112,509
$
3,021,929
$
2,446,902
$
2,901,666
$
2,443,833
Less: Average goodwill
1,209,590
1,208,588
925,211
1,114,810
925,211
Less: Average amortizable intangibles
93,001
97,109
22,342
69,522
23,881
Less: Average perpetual preferred stock
166,356
166,356
166,356
166,356
166,356
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$
1,643,562
$
1,549,876
$
1,332,993
$
1,550,978
$
1,328,385
ROTCE (2)(3)
Net income available to common shareholders (GAAP)
$
73,448
$
22,194
$
51,050
$
142,445
$
136,010
Plus: Amortization of intangibles, tax effected
4,585
4,736
1,732
10,817
5,283
Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles (non-GAAP)
$
78,033
$
26,930
$
52,782
$
153,262
$
141,293
Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE)
18.89
%
6.99
%
15.71
%
13.20
%
14.22
%
ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
As of & For Three Months Ended
As of & For Nine Months Ended
9/30/24
6/30/24
9/30/23
9/30/24
9/30/23
Operating Measures (4)
Net income (GAAP)
$
76,415
$
25,161
$
54,017
$
151,346
$
144,911
Plus: Merger-related costs, net of tax
1,085
24,236
1,965
26,884
1,965
Plus: Strategic cost saving initiatives, net of tax
-
-
6,851
-
9,959
Plus: FDIC special assessment, net of tax
-
-
-
664
-
Plus: Legal reserve, net of tax
-
-
-
-
3,950
Plus: Deferred tax asset write-down
-
4,774
-
4,774
-
Less: Gain (loss) on sale of securities, net of tax
3
(5,148
)
(21,799
)
(5,143
)
(32,384
)
Less: Gain on sale-leaseback transaction, net of tax
-
-
21,883
-
21,883
Adjusted operating earnings (non-GAAP)
77,497
59,319
62,749
188,811
171,286
Less: Dividends on preferred stock
2,967
2,967
2,967
8,901
8,901
Adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders (non-GAAP)
$
74,530
$
56,352
$
59,782
$
179,910
$
162,385
Operating Efficiency Ratio (1)(6)
Noninterest expense (GAAP)
$
122,582
$
150,005
$
108,508
$
377,859
$
322,442
Less: Amortization of intangible assets
5,804
5,995
2,193
13,693
6,687
Less: Merger-related costs
1,353
29,778
1,993
33,005
1,993
Less: FDIC special assessment
-
-
-
840
-
Less: Strategic cost saving initiatives
-
-
8,672
-
12,607
Less: Legal reserve
-
-
-
-
5,000
Adjusted operating noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
$
115,425
$
114,232
$
95,650
$
330,321
$
296,155
Noninterest income (GAAP)
$
34,286
$
23,812
$
27,094
$
83,651
$
60,918
Less: Gain (loss) on sale of securities
4
(6,516
)
(27,594
)
(6,510
)
(40,992
)
Less: Gain on sale-leaseback transaction
-
-
27,700
-
27,700
Adjusted operating noninterest income (non-GAAP)
$
34,282
$
30,328
$
26,988
$
90,161
$
74,210
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) (1)
$
186,831
$
188,348
$
155,685
$
526,726
$
468,667
Adjusted operating noninterest income (non-GAAP)
34,282
30,328
26,988
90,161
74,210
Total adjusted revenue (FTE) (non-GAAP) (1)
$
221,113
$
218,676
$
182,673
$
616,887
$
542,877
Efficiency ratio
56.43
%
72.00
%
60.61
%
63.09
%
62.20
%
Efficiency ratio (FTE) (1)
55.44
%
70.70
%
59.37
%
61.91
%
60.89
%
Adjusted operating efficiency ratio (FTE) (1)(6)
52.20
%
52.24
%
52.36
%
53.55
%
54.55
%
Operating ROA & ROE (4)
Adjusted operating earnings (non-GAAP)
$
77,497
$
59,319
$
62,749
$
188,811
$
171,286
Average assets (GAAP)
$
24,613,518
$
24,620,198
$
20,596,189
$
23,489,608
$
20,397,518
Return on average assets (ROA) (GAAP)
1.24
%
0.41
%
1.04
%
0.86
%
0.95
%
Adjusted operating return on average assets (ROA) (non-GAAP)
1.25
%
0.97
%
1.21
%
1.07
%
1.12
%
Average equity (GAAP)
$
3,112,509
$
3,021,929
$
2,446,902
$
2,901,666
$
2,443,833
Return on average equity (ROE) (GAAP)
9.77
%
3.35
%
8.76
%
6.97
%
7.93
%
Adjusted operating return on average equity (ROE) (non-GAAP)
9.91
%
7.90
%
10.17
%
8.69
%
9.37
%
Operating ROTCE (2)(3)(4)
Adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders (non-GAAP)
$
74,530
$
56,352
$
59,782
$
179,910
$
162,385
Plus: Amortization of intangibles, tax effected
4,585
4,736
1,732
10,817
5,283
Adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles (non-GAAP)
$
79,115
$
61,088
$
61,514
$
190,727
$
167,668
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$
1,643,562
$
1,549,876
$
1,332,993
$
1,550,978
$
1,328,385
Adjusted operating return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
19.15
%
15.85
%
18.31
%
16.43
%
16.88
%
Pre-tax pre-provision adjusted operating earnings (7)
Net income (GAAP)
$
76,415
$
25,161
$
54,017
$
151,346
$
144,911
Plus: Provision for credit losses
2,603
21,751
4,991
32,592
22,911
Plus: Income tax expense
15,618
11,429
11,519
37,144
28,123
Plus: Merger-related costs
1,353
29,778
1,993
33,005
1,993
Plus: Strategic cost saving initiatives
-
-
8,672
-
12,607
Plus: FDIC special assessment
-
-
-
840
-
Plus: Legal reserve
-
-
-
-
5,000
Less: Gain (loss) on sale of securities, net of tax
4
(6,516
)
(27,594
)
(6,510
)
(40,992
)
Less: Gain on sale-leaseback transaction
-
-
27,700
-
27,700
Pre-tax pre-provision adjusted operating earnings (non-GAAP)
$
95,985
$
94,635
$
81,086
$
261,437
$
228,837
Less: Dividends on preferred stock
2,967
2,967
2,967
8,901
8,901
Pre-tax pre-provision adjusted operating earnings available to common shareholders (non-GAAP)
$
93,018
$
91,668
$
78,119
$
252,536
$
219,936
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
89,780,531
89,768,466
74,999,128
84,933,213
74,943,999
Pre-tax pre-provision earnings per common share, diluted
$
1.04
$
1.02
$
1.04
$
2.97
$
2.93
ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
As of & For Three Months Ended
As of & For Nine Months Ended
9/30/24
6/30/24
9/30/23
9/30/24
9/30/23
Mortgage Origination Held for Sale Volume
Refinance Volume
$
4,285
$
4,234
$
2,239
$
14,157
$
9,767
Purchase Volume
56,634
48,487
35,815
136,889
100,175
Total Mortgage loan originations held for sale
$
60,919
$
52,721
$
38,054
$
151,046
$
109,942
% of originations held for sale that are refinances
7.0
%
8.0
%
5.9
%
9.4
%
8.9
%
Wealth
Assets under management
$
6,826,123
$
6,487,087
$
4,675,523
$
6,826,123
$
4,675,523
Other Data
End of period full-time equivalent employees
2,122
2,083
1,788
2,122
1,788
Number of full-service branches
129
129
109
129
109
Number of automatic transaction machines (ATMs)
149
149
123
149
123
__________________________________
(1)
These are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes net interest income (FTE), total revenue (FTE), and total adjusted revenue (FTE), which are used in computing net interest margin (FTE), efficiency ratio (FTE) and adjusted operating efficiency ratio (FTE), provide valuable additional insight into the net interest margin and the efficiency ratio by adjusting for differences in tax treatment of interest income sources. The entire FTE adjustment is attributable to interest income on earning assets, which is used in computing the yield on earning assets. Interest expense and the related cost of interest-bearing liabilities and cost of funds ratios are not affected by the FTE components.
(2)
These are non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible assets and tangible common equity are used in the calculation of certain profitability, capital, and per share ratios. The Company believes tangible assets, tangible common equity and the related ratios are meaningful measures of capital adequacy because they provide a meaningful base for period-to-period and company-to-company comparisons, which the Company believes will assist investors in assessing the capital of the Company and its ability to absorb potential losses. The Company believes tangible common equity is an important indication of its ability to grow organically and through business combinations as well as its ability to pay dividends and to engage in various capital management strategies.
(3)
These are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that ROTCE is a meaningful supplement to GAAP financial measures and is useful to investors because it measures the performance of a business consistently across time without regard to whether components of the business were acquired or developed internally.
(4)
These are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted operating measures exclude, as applicable, merger-related costs, strategic cost saving initiatives (principally composed of severance charges related to headcount reductions and charges for exiting leases), FDIC special assessments, legal reserves associated with our previously disclosed settlement with the CFPB, deferred tax asset write-down, gain (loss) on sale of securities, and gain on sale-leaseback transaction. The Company believes these non-GAAP adjusted measures provide investors with important information about the continuing economic results of the Company's operations.
(5)
All ratios at September 30, 2024 are estimates and subject to change pending the Company's filing of its FR Y9 C. All other periods are presented as filed.
(6)
The adjusted operating efficiency ratio (FTE) excludes, as applicable, the amortization of intangible assets, merger-related costs, FDIC special assessments, strategic cost saving initiatives (principally composed of severance charges related to headcount reductions and charges for exiting leases), legal reserves associated with our previously disclosed settlement with the CFPB, gain (loss) on sale of securities, and gain on sale-leaseback transaction. This measure is similar to the measure used by the Company when analyzing corporate performance and is also similar to the measure used for incentive compensation. The Company believes this adjusted measure provides investors with important information about the continuing economic results of the Company's operations.
(7)
These are non-GAAP financial measures. Pre-tax pre-provision adjusted earnings excludes, as applicable, the provision for credit losses, which can fluctuate significantly from period-to-period under the CECL methodology, income tax expense, merger-related costs, strategic cost saving initiatives (principally composed of severance charges related to headcount reductions and charges for exiting leases), FDIC special assessments, legal reserves associated with our previously disclosed settlement with the CFPB, gain (loss) on sale of securities, and gain on sale-leaseback transaction. The Company believes this adjusted measure provides investors with important information about the continuing economic results of the Company's operations.
ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
September 30,
December 31,
September 30,
2024
2023
2023
ASSETS
(unaudited)
(audited)
(unaudited)
Cash and cash equivalents:
Cash and due from banks
$
232,222
$
196,754
$
233,526
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
291,163
167,601
159,718
Federal funds sold
4,685
13,776
5,701
Total cash and cash equivalents
528,070
378,131
398,945
Securities available for sale, at fair value
2,608,182
2,231,261
2,084,928
Securities held to maturity, at carrying value
807,080
837,378
843,269
Restricted stock, at cost
117,881
115,472
104,785
Loans held for sale
11,078
6,710
6,608
Loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and costs
18,337,299
15,635,043
15,283,620
Less: allowance for loan and lease losses
160,685
132,182
125,627
Total loans held for investment, net
18,176,614
15,502,861
15,157,993
Premises and equipment, net
115,093
90,959
94,510
Goodwill
1,212,710
925,211
925,211
Amortizable intangibles, net
90,176
19,183
21,277
Bank owned life insurance
489,759
452,565
449,452
Other assets
647,080
606,466
649,258
Total assets
$
24,803,723
$
21,166,197
$
20,736,236
LIABILITIES
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$
4,422,909
$
3,963,181
$
4,144,949
Interest-bearing deposits
15,882,378
12,854,948
12,641,556
Total deposits
20,305,287
16,818,129
16,786,505
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
59,227
110,833
134,936
Other short-term borrowings
375,000
810,000
495,000
Long-term borrowings
417,937
391,025
390,733
Other liabilities
463,856
479,883
540,261
Total liabilities
21,621,307
18,609,870
18,347,435
Commitments and contingencies
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock, $10.00 par value
173
173
173
Common stock, $1.33 par value
118,494
99,147
99,120
Additional paid-in capital
2,277,024
1,782,286
1,779,281
Retained earnings
1,079,032
1,018,070
988,133
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(292,307
)
(343,349
)
(477,906
)
Total stockholders' equity
3,182,416
2,556,327
2,388,801
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
24,803,723
$
21,166,197
$
20,736,236
Common shares outstanding
89,774,392
75,023,327
74,997,132
Common shares authorized
200,000,000
200,000,000
200,000,000
Preferred shares outstanding
17,250
17,250
17,250
Preferred shares authorized
500,000
500,000
500,000
ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
Interest and dividend income:
Interest and fees on loans
$
291,089
$
285,198
$
221,380
$
810,886
$
616,544
Interest on deposits in other banks
1,060
2,637
1,309
4,977
3,815
Interest and dividends on securities:
Taxable
24,247
24,886
16,055
68,012
48,373
Nontaxable
8,132
8,167
8,415
24,455
26,220
Total interest and dividend income
324,528
320,888
247,159
908,330
694,952
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits
130,216
122,504
83,590
354,584
200,690
Interest on short-term borrowings
5,698
8,190
6,499
22,049
22,106
Interest on long-term borrowings
5,682
5,660
5,129
16,407
14,687
Total interest expense
141,596
136,354
95,218
393,040
237,483
Net interest income
182,932
184,534
151,941
515,290
457,469
Provision for credit losses
2,603
21,751
4,991
32,592
22,911
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
180,329
162,783
146,950
482,698
434,558
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
9,792
9,086
8,557
27,447
24,577
Other service charges, commissions and fees
2,002
1,967
2,632
5,700
6,071
Interchange fees
3,371
3,126
2,314
8,791
7,098
Fiduciary and asset management fees
6,858
6,907
4,549
18,603
13,169
Mortgage banking income
1,214
1,193
666
3,274
1,969
Gain (loss) on sale of securities
4
(6,516
)
(27,594
)
(6,510
)
(40,992
)
Bank owned life insurance income
5,037
3,791
2,973
12,074
8,671
Loan-related interest rate swap fees
1,503
1,634
2,695
4,353
6,450
Other operating income
4,505
2,624
30,302
9,919
33,905
Total noninterest income
34,286
23,812
27,094
83,651
60,918
Noninterest expenses:
Salaries and benefits
69,454
68,531
57,449
199,867
179,996
Occupancy expenses
7,806
7,836
6,053
22,267
18,503
Furniture and equipment expenses
3,685
3,805
3,449
10,799
10,765
Technology and data processing
9,737
10,274
7,923
28,138
24,631
Professional services
3,994
4,377
3,291
11,452
11,138
Marketing and advertising expense
3,308
2,983
2,219
8,609
7,387
FDIC assessment premiums and other insurance
5,282
4,675
4,258
15,099
12,231
Franchise and other taxes
5,256
5,013
4,510
14,770
13,508
Loan-related expenses
1,445
1,275
1,388
4,043
4,560
Amortization of intangible assets
5,804
5,995
2,193
13,693
6,687
Merger-related costs
1,353
29,778
1,993
33,005
1,993
Other expenses
5,458
5,463
13,782
16,117
31,043
Total noninterest expenses
122,582
150,005
108,508
377,859
322,442
Income before income taxes
92,033
36,590
65,536
188,490
173,034
Income tax expense
15,618
11,429
11,519
37,144
28,123
Net Income
$
76,415
$
25,161
$
54,017
$
151,346
$
144,911
Dividends on preferred stock
2,967
2,967
2,967
8,901
8,901
Net income available to common shareholders
$
73,448
$
22,194
$
51,050
$
142,445
$
136,010
Basic earnings per common share
$
0.82
$
0.25
$
0.68
$
1.68
$
1.81
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.82
$
0.25
$
0.68
$
1.68
$
1.81
ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS) (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
For the Quarter Ended
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
Average
Interest
Yield /
Average
Interest
Yield /
Assets:
Securities:
Taxable
$
2,248,207
$
24,247
4.29
%
$
2,221,486
$
24,886
4.51
%
Tax-exempt
1,253,672
10,293
3.27
%
1,255,404
10,338
3.31
%
Total securities
3,501,879
34,540
3.92
%
3,476,890
35,224
4.07
%
LHFI, net of deferred fees and costs (3)(4)
18,320,122
292,469
6.35
%
18,154,673
286,391
6.34
%
Other earning assets
161,945
1,418
3.48
%
293,565
3,087
4.23
%
Total earning assets
21,983,946
$
328,427
5.94
%
21,925,128
$
324,702
5.96
%
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(159,023
)
(157,204
)
Total non-earning assets
2,788,595
2,852,274
Total assets
$
24,613,518
$
24,620,198
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing deposits:
Transaction and money market accounts
$
9,932,247
$
74,996
3.00
%
$
10,117,794
$
74,833
2.97
%
Regular savings
1,046,511
579
0.22
%
1,076,411
555
0.21
%
Time deposits (5)
4,758,039