

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Earnings scorecard from the corporate sector as well as speculations about the U.S. presidential elections dominated world market sentiment. The lingering tensions in the Middle East as well as the spike in crude oil and gold prices also swayed market mood.



Meanwhile, the CME Group's FedWatch Tool that tracks the expectations of interest rate traders currently shows the likelihood of a quarter-point cut in the next Fed review in November at 93.7 percent versus 90.4 percent on Friday.



Wall Street Futures are trading in negative territory. European benchmarks are also trading lower. Asian benchmarks closed on a mostly positive note.



The Dollar Index strengthened. Bond yields mostly hardened. Crude oil prices rebounded amidst tensions in the Middle East. Gold prices touched a record high again. Cryptocurrencies mostly gained.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 43,176.50 down 0.23% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,845.40, down 0.33% Germany's DAX at 19,469.95, down 0.96% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,335.27, down 0.27% France's CAC 40 at 7,538.73, down 0.98% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,939.45, down 0.94% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,030.00, up 0.11% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,344.40, up 0.74% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,268.11, up 0.20% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 20,478.46, down 1.57%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0848, down 0.15% GBP/USD at 1.3024, down 0.18% USD/JPY at 149.91, up 0.27% AUD/USD at 0.6683, down 0.35% USD/CAD at 1.3819, up 0.14% Dollar Index at 103.65, up 0.15%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.130%, up 1.33% Germany at 2.2505%, up 3.04% France at 2.973%, up 2.62% U.K. at 4.1510%, up 2.32% Japan at 0.962%, up 0.73%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Dec) at $74.36, up 1.78%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Dec) at $70.19, up 2.18%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $2,747.45, up 0.64%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $68,357.26, down 0.01% Ethereum at $2,708.62, up 2.33% BNB at $608.01, up 1.96% Solana at $166.35, up 4.76% XRP at $0.5561, up 3.01%.



