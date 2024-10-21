Mainz BioMed NV: Mainz Biomed Reports Mid-Year 2024 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Revenue increases 4% year over year while loss from operations decreases by 32%

Pooled Results of ColoFuture and eAArly DETECT studies published at ASCO showing groundbreaking performance with sensitivity for CRC of 92% and 82% for advanced adenomas, including 95.8% detection of high-grade dysplasia

Company highlights its path to success for 2025

BERKELEY, Calif. and MAINZ, Germany, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) ("Mainz Biomed" or the "Company"), a molecular genetics diagnostic company specializing in the early detection of cancer, announced today financial results for the first half of 2024, an update on 2024 accomplishments, and its outlook for the end of the year and strategic direction for 2025.

Key 2024 Accomplishments

During the first six months of 2024, the Company's revenue increased by 4% year over year while the loss from operations and net loss decreased by 32% and 26%, respectively. These decreases are the result of the Company's efforts to reduce costs during the first half of the year.

Mainz Biomed published key findings from its groundbreaking eAArly DETECT study during a poster presentation at the renowned Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2024 in Washington D.C. The Company was awarded as a Poster of Distinction by the Digestive Disease Week judges for the presentation of industry leading results: 97% sensitivity for colorectal cancer (CRC) and 82% for advanced precancerous lesions. The eAArly DETECT results demonstrated that within the advanced precancerous lesion patients, 100% of those patients with high grade dysplasia were detected.

The Company presented pivotal data from its largest cohort to date during a poster presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2024 Annual Meeting in Chicago, Illinois. This data combined results from the ColoFuture and eAArly DETECT studies including additional patient samples collected since the first reported study results, demonstrating the significance of its innovative screening approach. The new study data confirmed previous ColoFuture and eAArly DETECT study performance with sensitivity for CRC of 92% and 82% for advanced adenomas, including 96% detection of high-grade dysplasia.

The Company announced significant improvements to its ColoAlert ® product, currently being commercialized across Europe and in select international markets. These updates aim to enhance customer satisfaction and streamline lab operations. To increase screening/lab efficiency, Mainz Biomed introduced a novel DNA stabilizing buffer capable of accommodating varying sample volumes, addressing a common issue in the industry where samples are often either underfilled or overfilled, rendering them unsuitable for laboratory analysis. The new proprietary buffer used in ColoAlert ® significantly reduces the necessity for additional sample submissions, thereby decreasing the time for the patients to obtain their results. This enhancement has enabled ColoAlert ® to achieve the industry's lowest retesting rates, ensuring that screening outcomes are delivered within just 2 - 3 days upon arrival at the laboratory.

The Company expanded its collaboration with Liquid Biosciences to Mainz Biomed's next-generation detection test for pancreatic cancer. The companies are leveraging Liquid Biosciences proprietary AI analysis technology platform (EMERGE) to extend and optimize the selection of novel biomarkers for PancAlert. The first phase of the collaboration included the evaluation of biomarkers from the Company's research program co-funded by the German Federal Ministry for Education and Research, and applied a single algorithm developed by Liquid Biosciences using its EMERGE platform. The results of this feasibility analysis were promising, leading the Company and Liquid Biosciences to believe that a PancAlert diagnostic test could, in the future, be combined with Mainz Biomed's colorectal cancer screening product.



Post-period Update

In September 2024, Mainz Biomed announced encouraging feedback received from the FDA for the breakthrough device designation with the request to expand the current clinical data set with additional average risk population.

In October 2024, the Company made the strategic decision to focus its efforts on three key initiatives for the remainder of 2024 and into 2025 in order to maximize shareholder value. Those initiatives are: The continued growth of its ColoAlert ® business in Europe; Development of its next generation colorectal cancer screening product; and Running a 2,000 patient study, with average risk patients in the U.S., to read out in the second half of 2025 (eAArly DETECT 2). With eAArly DETECT 2, the Company addresses the recent FDA feedback and prepares for a new submission for breakthrough device designation with an expanded data set, including a larger average-risk patient population.





In line with these strategic initiatives, the Company restructured its operations and implemented cost reductions which included decreasing its operating costs, primarily driven by the reduction of personnel and external consulting costs.

"2024 has been a transitional year for Mainz Biomed. While navigating through a period of difficult markets, especially for small cap technology stocks, we are proud to have achieved many significant accomplishments to date," commented Guido Baechler, Chief Executive Officer of Mainz Biomed. "As the Board and management team evaluated our path forward, we believe that a narrower focus on key strategic initiatives gives us the best opportunity to unlock shareholder value in the remainder of 2024 and 2025."

Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (unaudited):

Mainz Biomed N.V. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Comprehensive Loss (unaudited) (in U.S. Dollars) Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 Revenue $ 520,773 $ 499,049 Cost of sales 201,735 211,310 Product margin 319,038 287,739 61% 58% Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 2,361,105 3,992,975 Research and development 3,242,622 5,481,229 General and administrative 4,522,639 5,227,181 Total operating expenses 10,126,366 14,701,385 Loss from operations (9,807,328) (14,413,646) Other income (expense) Other income 105,851 125,968 Change in fair value of convertible debt (528,210) 45,000 Finance expense - (250,000) Accretion and interest expense (659,473) (88,759) Other expense (134,602) (231,206) Total other income (expense) (1,216,434) (398,997) Income (loss) before income tax (11,023,762) (14,812,643) Income taxes provision - - Net loss $ (11,023,762) $ (14,812,643) Foreign currency translation gain (loss) (62,366) (150,596) Comprehensive loss $ (11,086,128) $ (14,963,239) Basic and diluted loss per ordinary share $ (0.49) $ (1.00) Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding 22,350,033 14,803,243

Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (unaudited):



Mainz Biomed N.V. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited) (in U.S. Dollars) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current Assets Cash $ 977,764 $ 7,070,925 Trade and other receivables, net 139,414 93,555 Inventories 520,531 613,638 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 751,994 1,201,778 Total Current Assets 2,389,703 8,979,896 Property and equipment, net 1,625,373 1,702,317 Intangible assets 3,206,054 3,394,645 Right-of-use assets 1,232,900 1,332,170 Other assets - Total assets $ 8,454,030 $ 15,409,028 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 2,903,873 $ 3,184,381 Accounts payable and accrued expense - related party 426,637 299,936 Deferred revenue 116,679 138,889 Convertible debt 5,842,003 4,903,310 Convertible debt - related party 32,140 33,118 Silent partnership 49,036 - Intellectual property acquisition liability - related party 324,003 388,839 Lease liabilities 319,573 288,463 Total current liabilities 10,013,944 9,236,936 Silent partnerships 713,856 758,812 Silent partnerships - related party 267,206 271,354 Lease liabilities 1,046,163 1,165,723 Intellectual property acquisition liability - related party 551,561 726,977 Total Liabilities 12,592,730 12,159,802 Shareholders' equity Share capital 276,378 235,818 Share premium 54,136,785 51,507,526 Reserve 22,314,598 21,286,215 Accumulated deficit (80,351,783) (69,328,021) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (514,678) (452,312) Total shareholders' equity (4,138,700) 3,249,226 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 8,454,030 $ 15,409,028

Please visit Mainz Biomed's official website for investors at mainzbiomed.com/investors/ for more information

About Mainz Biomed NV

Mainz Biomed develops market-ready molecular genetic diagnostic solutions for life-threatening conditions. The Company's flagship product is ColoAlert®, a non-invasive and easy-to-use, early-detection diagnostic test for colorectal cancer with high sensitivity and specificity. ColoAlert® is marketed in Europe and the United Arab Emirates. The Company is currently preparing a pivotal FDA clinical study for US regulatory approval. Mainz Biomed's product candidate portfolio also includes PancAlert, an early-stage pancreatic cancer screening test based on real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction-based (PCR) multiplex detection of molecular-genetic biomarkers in stool samples. To learn more, visit mainzbiomed.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

