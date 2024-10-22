Future B2B Welcomes Dr. John Honchell as IT Industry Analyst

Honchell will help guide editorial efforts for Future brands ActualTech Media and ITPro

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2024 / Future B2B, a subsidiary of Future Plc, is thrilled to announce the addition of Dr. John Honchell as its IT Industry Analyst. His appointment comes at a pivotal moment in the IT and cybersecurity sectors. With over 28 years of extensive expertise in the tech industry, Dr. Honchell will play a key role in shaping insightful content and solutions for Future IT-centric brands ActualTech Media and ITPro.

In his new role, Dr. Honchell will attend industry events and provide expert commentary and insights through written articles, podcasts, and videos. He will collaborate closely with content and commercial partners to ensure that all materials remain authoritative, experience-driven, and trustworthy.

Before joining Future B2B, Dr. Honchell held senior IT leadership positions at Ellucian, Accenture, and Sovran, as well as various educational organizations. His work has focused on enhancing security, accessibility, continuous improvement, cloud technologies, and service self-healing automation for core services. His leadership has garnered numerous industry accolades, including "Modernization of the SaaS Solution" from Ellucian and "Cloud Innovation Partner of the Year" from Dynatrace.

"I'm thrilled to join Future B2B as the IT Industry Analyst. The opportunity to drive insights and innovation in such a dynamic and rapidly evolving industry is truly exciting. I look forward to contributing to the company's mission by delivering impactful analysis that helps our customers and audiences thrive in a tech-driven landscape."

Maggie Holland, Global Content Director, B2B IT, expressed her enthusiasm: "We are incredibly honored that Dr. John Honchell has joined us as our first in-house vertical industry analyst. He brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience from IT decision-making and leadership roles that directly relate to and align with the audience we aim to reach through brands like ActualTechMedia, ITPro and more. Dr. Honchell also joins us at an incredibly exciting time as we expand the depth and breadth of our coverage as well as turbo-charge our efforts to service the needs of a global audience of IT decision-makers that are incredibly information-rich, but time-poor."

Amardeep Mangat, Global VP of B2B IT, expressed his excitement at the appointment: "At both ActualTech Media and ITPro, our mission is to connect IT technology buyers and solution sellers through expert, actionable content. Adding Dr. John Honchell, with his extensive experience as a hands-on IT leader, takes that commitment to a new level. We are very happy to have him join the team and see this appointment as a perfect compliment to the expert editorial team we already have."

About Future B2B

Future B2B is a global platform that connects sellers with B2B buyers across 15+ industries through specialist-led content, events and advertising. Our brands - which include SmartBrief, ActualTech Media, ITPro, AV Technology, and Tech & Learning, - inform and inspire nearly 10 million leaders daily. Visit www.futureb2b.com to learn more.

