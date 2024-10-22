Global Technology Distribution Council Welcomes Redington Limited

GTDC increases its membership, involvement and impact in APJ

The Global Technology Distribution Council (GTDC), the world's largest consortium of technology distributors, announced the addition of Redington Limited to its notable membership ranks. The respected distributor of IT/ITeS and telecom products and services supports more than 55,000 partners and 450 vendors in 40 markets, including India, Singapore, South Asia, Middle East, Africa and Turkey.

The addition of Redington Limited furthers GTDC's continued global expansion initiative, including the appointment of former Microsoft, IBM and Compaq executive Ananth Lazarus to build out its Asia-Pacific operations earlier this year. Today's announcement illustrates the organization's commitment to the region as it prepares to host its inaugural Summit APJ conference November 18th -19th in Singapore.

"Distribution empowers the greater IT community, and APJ offers tremendous growth opportunities for vendors and other channel partners," emphasizes GTDC CEO Frank Vitagliano. "Adding a technology leader like Redington Limited to GTDC's membership provides us with greater insight into the unique needs of this community while giving their team access to industry-leading research, data intelligence, training and a variety of other programs. Our channel-enablement efforts grow stronger as we expand into new regions and develop more industry-empowering initiatives and resources."

Redington is a renowned entity in the region and has received many accolades for its commitment to the technology community, workforce and civic efforts over the years. Most recently, the organization was awarded the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certification, which reflects its efforts with environmental sustainability and energy efficiency.

"Joining GTDC represents another significant milestone," says V.S. Hariharan, Group CEO of Redington Limited. "This membership aligns with our commitment to driving innovation and delivering exceptional value to our partners. By leveraging GTDC's extensive network and resources, along with our expertise in the technology distribution industry, we look forward to contributing to the council's mission of fostering growth and excellence in the global technology distribution sector."

With the addition of Redington, the GTDC member community consists of 22 technology distributors spanning North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

About the GTDC

The Global Technology Distribution Council is the industry consortium representing the world's leading tech distributors. GTDC members drive an estimated $160 billion in annual worldwide sales of products, services and solutions through diverse business channels. GTDC conferences support the development and expansion of strategic supply-chain partnerships that continually address the fast-changing marketplace needs of vendors, end customers and distributors. GTDC members include AB S.A (WSE:ABPL), Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW), CMS Distribution, Computer Gross Italia (MI: SES), D&H Distributing, ELKO, Esprinet (PRT.MI), Exclusive Networks (EPA:EXN), Exertis, Infinigate, Ingram Micro, Intcomex, Logicom (CSE:LOG), Mindware, Redington Limited, Siewert & Kau, SiS Technologies (HKSE:0529), Tarsus, TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX), TIM AG, VSTECS Holdings and Westcon-Comstor.

About Redington Limited

Redington Limited (NSE:REDINGTON), a leading technology solutions provider and a Fortune India 500 company, empowers businesses in their digital transformation journeys by addressing technology friction - the gap between innovation and adoption. With its presence across 40 markets, 450+ brand associations, and 55,000+ channel partners, Redington enables seamless and end-to-end distribution for all categories of IT/ITeS, Telecom, Lifestyle, and Solar products in India, Singapore, South Asia, Middle East, Africa and Turkey. Through its focus on innovation and partnerships, Redington remains a trusted distributor of products, services, and solutions across the globe.

